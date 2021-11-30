24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
UNWTO General Assembly Madrid in full swing

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Spanish Wine, delicious Spanish Food and a King was the fun part of the first day.
Tomorrow the serious part of this General Assembly will begin.

After a Gala Dinner hosted by the King of Spain,1000+ delegates from 135 countries, including 84 ministers and wise ministers are in Madrid attending the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly.

Originally planned for Morocco, attempted to be moved to Kenya, and now ongoing in Spain, the UNWTO Host country, the public sector will be joined by representatives of international organizations and from across the private sector for the first truly global tourism meeting to be held since the start of the pandemic, with innovation, education, and investments high on the agenda.

Wednesday is the most important day shaping the future of the organization and possibly world tourism, with the confirmation or non-confirmation of the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

According to feedback provided to eTurboNews by delegates, the concerns raised by this publication, by the World Tourism Network, by two former UNWTO Secretaries-General are well known and considered.

Nigeria was well catered to by the Secretary-General as some Executive Member countries were, ever since he was put in charge.

Towards an International Code for the Protection of Tourists

UNWTO opened the General Assembly with an Induction Session for the International Code for the Protection of Tourists.

Launched in response to the drop in consumer confidence caused by the pandemic, the landmark legal code will provide minimum standards and consumer rights for tourists in emergency situations.

It was developed in collaboration with 98 Member States and Associate Members as well as 5 non-member States international organizations and leading private sector stakeholders.

Once adopted by the UNWTO General Assembly, the Code will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 with the aim of making it a Resolution.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

