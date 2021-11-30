Tourism Seychelles in Spain’s New Edition of the Dive Travel Show

Organized by the Diving Magazine LetsDiveMag, the event dedicated to the diving and fishing tourism with a focus on honeymoons, was an ideal opportunity for Seychelles to reposition itself on the Spanish market as a diving prime tourism destination.

The Tourism Seychelles representative in Spain Ms. Monica Gonzalez mentioned that during the two-day event, some enthusiasts of sea sports including diving, fishing and navigation visited the Seychelles booth with numerous questions about the destination.

“I am very satisfied of the outcome of our participation at the Diving travel show as I have noted an increased interest in the destination, which is very promising for Seychelles,” said Ms. Gonzalez.

During the Dive Travel Show 2021, Seychelles featured amongst the leading brands in the diving sector showcasing their equipment and material at the event.

Renowned for its diversity, the Seychelles Islands offer sports enthusiasts with challenges whilst soaking up the natural beauty of the archipelago. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, amazing diving spots and snorkelling sites, the islands have proven to be the perfect spot for other water sports ranging from kayaking to surfing.