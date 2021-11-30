33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign arrivals.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant into their territories, 33 countries around the world have announced outright travel bans or enhanced travel restrictions of various degrees by now.

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with China, Israel, Morocco and Japan closing their borders entirely, while other states only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border.

Complete Foreign Arrivals Bans

China – China already had stringent border controls in place, with only citizens and resident permit holders allowed into the country.

Israel – Israel banned foreigners from entering the country for 14 days. Israeli citizens will be able to come back to the country but will need to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Japan – Japan closed its borders to non-citizens for one month, this includes foreign exchange students and those travelling for business.