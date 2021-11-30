24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Caldolor Approved for Pre-Surgery Pain Relief

Pain reliever dosed prior to surgery

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

A non-narcotic pain reliever may now be administered just prior to surgery to enable patients to wake up from their procedure in significantly less pain.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded labeling for Caldolor®, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.         

The newly FDA-approved label includes information regarding the product’s indications and usage, appropriate patient populations, clinical study results, potential side effects, patient safety details, and instructions for use in pregnant women, children and other populations.

Supporting this expanded use of Caldolor, a study of orthopedic surgical pain confirmed the significant pain reduction when the product was administered every six hours (started pre-operatively) with supplemental morphine available on an as needed basis. A total of 185 patients were randomized and treated with either Caldolor® 800 mg or placebo administered every six hours (started pre-operatively) and morphine provided on an as needed basis.

Efficacy was demonstrated as a statistically significant greater reduction in pain intensity over 24 hours post-operatively for patients treated with Caldolor® as compared to those receiving placebo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment