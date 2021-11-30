Oral Contraceptive Now Gets Approval

Developed by Mithra Pharmaceuticals, NEXTSTELLIS is a first-of-its-kind contraceptive pill containing a new low impact estrogen – estetrol (E4) and the proven progestin – drospirenone (DRSP). E4 is a natural estrogen produced by the human body during pregnancy, now derived from a plant source. Containing a new chemical entity (NCE), NEXTSTELLIS will receive 5 years of market exclusivity.

The Australian contraceptive market is valued at A$125 million with the short-acting combined (estrogen and progestin) oral contraceptive market worth over A$65 million[1].

Mayne Pharma’s CEO Mr Scott Richards said: “We are pleased to be introducing NEXTSTELLIS to the Australian market. It has been 10 years since Australian women have had a new contraceptive hormone to consider with their doctor. NEXTSTELLIS offers an effective, safe and well-tolerated pill with excellent cycle control and has demonstrated low impact on certain parts of the body. Mayne Pharma is committed to women’s health and launching innovative products to meet the needs of Australian and American women.”

Sexual Health physician, Dr Terri Foran, said: “Combined oral contraceptives continue to be the most widely used method of hormonal birth control in Australia and every clinician knows that each woman responds differently to contraceptive hormones. This is why it is so important that we have a range of contraceptive options so we can individualise that choice. Today we have a wide range of progestins available, but the choice of estrogen has been limited to ethinylestradiol or estradiol. Having another estrogen, estetrol (E4), opens up the possibility that more women will be able to find a combination that suits them. Research indicates that estetrol is more selective in its impact on various hormonally receptive tissues in the female body. While it has the desired effects on the genital system necessary for an effective combined contraceptive, it appears to have potentially less effect on the liver and the breast.”

Mithra’s CEO Mr Leon Van Rompay said: “After the US, Canada and Europe, we are delighted to receive this additional approval for our innovative contraceptive, confirming a commercial launch on a third continent. This fourth major approval obtained this year, is perfectly in line with our schedule, allowing us to cover more than 80% of the targeted territory. This further demonstrates the strong expertise of our teams and the strength of our collaboration with Mayne Pharma, which makes NEXTSTELLIS’ commercial launch a top priority.”