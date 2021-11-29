24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Jamaica Breaking News Meetings News Spain Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

Minister Bartlett Heads to Important UNWTO General Assembly

24th session being held from November 30 to December 3

36 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island yesterday to attend the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly, which will take place in Madrid, Spain, from November 30 to December 3, 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The General Assembly will focus on innovation, education, rural development, and tourism’s role in inclusive growth. Additionally, the program includes the approval of proposed amendments to the UNWTO Affiliate Membership Legal Framework, the UNWTO Students’ League finals, and the appointment of the UNWTO Secretary General for the period 2022-2025. 

“The event will also feature a Video Competition, which includes two categories: Exceptional Tales of Tourism Resilience and Tourism Promotion and the Decade of Action. The General Assembly is the UNWTO’s principal gathering and the venue for Member States to adopt the UNWTO’s biennial work program and budget for 2022-2023,” the Minister outlined.

The UNWTO has 159 member states, with the General Assembly being the supreme organization of the UNWTO. Its ordinary sessions are held every two years and are attended by delegates of the Full and Associate Members.

“The General Assembly is the most critical meeting of senior tourism officials and high-level private sector representatives worldwide. It is the principal gathering of the UNWTO and meets to approve the budget and program of work and debate ‎topics of vital importance to the tourism sector,” Minister Bartlett explained.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett is slated to return to the island on December 5, 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment