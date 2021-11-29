24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Jamaica Imposes New Travel Restrictions on African Countries

Omicron rears its ugly head

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Jamaica Travel Update
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica has, with immediate effect, imposed restrictions on travelers from a number of African countries, following the emergence of the new variant of concern for the SARS-CoV-2, initially identified as B.1.1.529.

The countries are:

•             Botswana

•             Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

•             Lesotho

•             Malawi

•             Mozambique

•             Namibia

•             South Africa

•             Zimbabwe

NON-NATIONALS

All persons who are not citizens or permanent residents of Jamaica and who have visited the listed countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Jamaica.

NATIONALS

All citizens and permanent residents of Jamaica who have visited the countries listed within the last 14 days will be allowed entry, however, they will be subject to mandatory state-supervised quarantine for no less than 14 days.

IS THERE A WAY TO TRAVEL?

World Tourism Network President Dr. Peter Tarlow, who is also the chaplain for the College Station, Texas Police Department, and an expert on travel & tourism safety and security, has advice for the world of tourism: This is no time to panic, but this is a time to use your brains.

This advice comes two days after the world was woken up by another strain of the Coronavirus, known as Omicron, or technically the B.1.1.529 variant.

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

