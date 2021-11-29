24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
The Queen replaced with a first new President

British Empire's oldest colony Barbados decolonizes after nearly 400 years

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Barbados bids farewell to the Queen, welcomes its first President
Sandra Mason
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Sandra Mason is the current governor-general of Barbados, a position she was appointed to in 2017 and has served for almost three years. She will be appointed as the first President President of Barbados after she launched a campaign in 2020 to make Barbados a Republic, declaring that “Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State.”

Barbados’ parliament voted last month to replace Queen Elizabeth II with current Governor General Sandra Mason as its first president, allowing the country to finally move past its history as the British Empire’s oldest colony.

Mason will be sworn in as the first president of Barbados at midnight tonight, removing the British monarch as its head of state after nearly 4 centuries.

The monarch has been its head of state for almost 400 years, despite the island having secured its independence from the UK in 1966. Mason launched a campaign in 2020 to make Barbados a republic, declaring that “Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state.”

Barbados is a tourism and cultural paradise, and this change will certainly emerge into an important step of history for the travel and tourism industry.

“Having attained independence over half a century ago, our country can be in no doubt about its capacity for self-governance. The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” Mason said in September, in defense of the campaign. 

The Prince of Wales, who is the Queen’s heir, has arrived on the island for the swearing-in ceremony in the capital Bridgetown’s National Heroes Square. 

The Queen will officially cede her position at midnight, November 30 marking the 55th anniversary of Barbados’ independence, upon which Prince Charles will formally welcome in the new era.

Despite the island’s decision to dismiss the Queen, the Prince of Wales has expressed the hope that the UK and Barbados would maintain strong relations, emphasizing the “myriad connections” between the two countries.

Barbados is the latest Caribbean nation to become a republic, joining Dominica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. While Jamaica has not formally moved to appoint a president, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stated that it is committed to replacing the Queen as head of state.

