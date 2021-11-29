Four people killed, 19 injured in savage Istanbul storm

According to Istanbul governor’s office statement, a severe storm struck the Turkish city on Monday, killing four people and seriously injuring at least nineteen.

“We are praying for God’s mercy for those who have lost their lives, sending condolences to their relatives, and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured,” the statement said.

One foreign national and three Turkish citizens have been killed in windstorm, while three of the nineteen injured remain hospitalized in a serious condition, local authorities announced.

Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris.

The Bosphorus strait has been closed to maritime traffic and ferry services have been suspended.

The storm has also prompted the cancelation of several Istanbul-bound flights.

The planes cannot land at Istanbul Airport, and are being rerouted to Ankara and Izmir.

Reports of damage have also come in from other regions of the country, with storm warnings remaining in place for Tuesday.