Spies Now Admitted to the UNWTO General Assembly in Madrid

Friends of eTurboNews including government, private industry, and media officials are ready to leak information from the upcoming General Assembly in Madrid.

What those allowed to attend the General Assembly in Madrid will see is the largest delegation of any country, the delegation from the Republic of Georgia, ready to give support to Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in his election confirmation.

In May 2017, this publication reported about the same Georgian delegation of embassy officials physically shielding candidate Zurab Pololikashvili in the hotel lobby and during the Secretary-General voting process. Zurab was seen by an eTurboNews reporter unknown to him and standing in the midst of the group of Georgian embassy officials. Zurab was talking to someone in the room where Executive Council members were meeting to vote for the next Secretary-General. Zurab was using his mobile phone connected by SKYPE to give instructions to someone in this room.

A partial list of the Georgia delegation expected to attend this week:

Ms. Ana Gochashvili Head of department Tourism Administration Georgia Yes

Mr. Bacho Rusishvili Chief of Protocol Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia

Ms. Helen Mdivani Primera Consejera Embajada de GeorgiaGeorgia

Mr. ILIA GIORGADZE Ambassador Embassy of Georgia Georgia

Mr. IRAKLI GIGAURI Counsellor Embassy of Georgia Georgia

Mr. Leri Muradashvili Cameraman Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Georgia

Mr. Luka Mamulaidze Cameraman Georgian Tourism Administration Georgia

Ms. Mariam Kvrivishvili Deputy Minister Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Georgia

Ms. Maya Omiadze Head of Strategic Communications Department Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Georgia

Ms. Medea Janiashvili Acting Head Georgian National Tourism Administration Georgia

Ms. Natia Turnava Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Government of Georgia Georgia

Mr. Nikoloz Sabulua Photographer Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Georgia

Ms. Nino Turmanidze Assistant Embajada de Georgia Georgia

Ms. Nino Kiltava Asistente Embajada de Georgia Georgia

Mr. Teimuraz Basilaia Counsellor Embassy of Georgia Georgia Mr. Zurab

Mchedlishvili Senior Adviser of the Embassy of Georgia Embassy of Georgia Georgia

Without a doubt, and just a Google search away, eTurboNews remains the leading news outlet in the world covering UNWTO issues, as it had been for 20 years. eTurboNews played an active role in the UNWTO system but was never known to perform lipservice.

UNWTO is hosted by Spain, an European Union Country. EU nationals, which includes German eTurboNews reporters do not need a special journalist visa to report from Spain.



Freedom of the press is the right of newspapers, magazines, and other printed matter to publish news without any control from the government. The freedom of the press in Spain, a Constitutional Monarchy with a Parliamentary Democracy, is guaranteed in section 20 of its Constitution written in 1978, after the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco which ended in 1975. Spain has been ranked by the World Press Freedom on 29th place in 2017.

This may be the reason why eTurboNews currently enjoys more than 2 million readers every month.

Ever since 2018, coverage about the Stalin-inspired UNWTO leadership has been critical, resulting in eTurboNews being banned from all UNWTO supported press events.

At the recent World Travel Market in London (WTM) the eTurboNews publisher was deliberately prevented from entering a public UNWTO/WTTC event. WTTC was not aware of this UNWTO decision.

Marcelo Risi, head of communication for the World Tourism Organization was a friend of eTN under the former UNWTO leadership. eTurboNews reporters were hosted by UNWTO for every major event before Zurab took over.

Marcelo was now threatened to lose his job if he would respond to eTurboNews. It’s the reason he did not once answer media questions by this publication since January 1, 2018.

The same has been true for Anita Mendiratta. She contributed articles for eTurboNews for many years, and she was promoted to the top advisor for the previous Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai.

Since January 1, 2018, she took the post of top advisor to the current secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili. Perhaps her job was also on the line if she was to communicate with eTurboNews?

After the General Assembly in Zambia/ Zimbabwe in 2013 UNWTO, eTurboNews, IATA, ICAO, and CNN partnered under the brand CNN TASK Group for several years.

In a 2017 press release, CNN and eTurboNews agreed: “CNN and eTN are proud to continue setting the standards for excellence with this new turn-key solution, building long-term strategic partnerships in the world of tourism and economic development.”

Dr. Taleb Rifai said 8 years ago:



The partnership between UNWTO and CNN International is a significant step towards highlighting the potential of travel and tourism. The industry continues to grow, employing millions of people, contributing to the socio-economic development of the world’s poorest countries. Through this partnership, destinations are provided with the opportunity to maximize their benefits in a highly competitive market through the TASK Group’s destination marketing.

UNWTO will continue to work together with CNN to further the growth of tourism development and position it as a key player in the global development agenda.”

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General, UNWTO

Nia Dos Santos, and Geraldine Finnegan will attend the General Assembly on behalf of CNN and the TASK Group to attract advertisers.

Daniella Wagner of Jacobs Media, the owner of Travel Weekly will be in Madrid to find business opportunities for her media company. You will not find a critical paragraph (if anything) about UNWTO in Travel Weekly.

“Sometimes commercial interests become secondary,” said Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews “I served on the UNWTO Task Group against Sexual Exploitation of Children and represented the global travel media for many years. Everyone in this group was stunned when it was eliminated the day the new Secretary-General took lead in 2018.”

“When I see the changes in leadership, the manipulation, the fear for their jobs some UNWTO staff are experiencing every day, the recent ethic report, any media with a conscience should not put silence before possible revenue opportunities. Travel and Tourism are too important as an industry sector, especially in a time of crisis.”

It appears eTurboNews remained consistent in its criticism of UNWTO together with a handful of other brave news outlets, including Hosteltur in Spain.

“The threat of telling the truth was the reason eTurboNews was banned from the General Assembly two years ago in St. Petersburg, Russia. In 2019 eTurboNews told UNWTO, it will not be silenced. eTurboNews was banned at all regional, executive council conferences, media, and trade show events since January 1, 2018.”

The truth can be inconvenient, but eTurboNews will continue to cover UNWTO in good and bad times, directly or indirectly. We hope better times will start soon again.

A team of eTurboNews friends will be sharing information from the UNWTO General Assembly. Anyone with information can email [email protected] or WhatsApp: +1-808-953-4705

Besides CNN and Travel Weekly, the following not-so-critical media is allowed to attend the General Assembly.