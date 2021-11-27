Qatar Airways Immediately Stops Flights from Five African Countries

The airline will, however, continue to accept passengers for travel into these countries in-line with current restrictions.
Qatar Airways destinations stopped at these destinations due to the Omicron variant:
Luanda (LAD), Angola
Maputo (MPM), Mozambique
Johannesburg (JNB), South Africa
Capetown (CPT), South Africa
Durban (DUR), South Africa
Lusaka (LUN), Zambia
Harare (HRE), Zimbabwe
These restrictions will remain in place until further guidance is received from the World Health Organization (WHO). The situation will remain under review on a daily basis as new information becomes available.
