Qatar Airways Immediately Stops Flights from Five African Countries

Omicron variant continues to shut down portions of the world

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Flights from Doha to Almaty on Qatar Airways now.
Flights halted by Qatar Airways
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

With the new COVID-19 Omicron variant surging across Southern Africa, Qatar Airways will no longer be accepting passengers traveling from five Southern African countries in its global network with immediate effect.

The airline will, however, continue to accept passengers for travel into these countries in-line with current restrictions.

Qatar Airways destinations stopped at these destinations due to the Omicron variant:

Luanda (LAD), Angola

Maputo (MPM), Mozambique

Johannesburg (JNB), South Africa

Capetown (CPT), South Africa

Durban (DUR), South Africa

Lusaka (LUN), Zambia

Harare (HRE), Zimbabwe

These restrictions will remain in place until further guidance is received from the World Health Organization (WHO). The situation will remain under review on a daily basis as new information becomes available.

