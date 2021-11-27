Qatar Airways Immediately Stops Flights from Five African Countries

The airline will, however, continue to accept passengers for travel into these countries in-line with current restrictions.

Qatar Airways destinations stopped at these destinations due to the Omicron variant:

Luanda (LAD), Angola

Maputo (MPM), Mozambique

Johannesburg (JNB), South Africa

Capetown (CPT), South Africa

Durban (DUR), South Africa

Lusaka (LUN), Zambia

Harare (HRE), Zimbabwe

These restrictions will remain in place until further guidance is received from the World Health Organization (WHO). The situation will remain under review on a daily basis as new information becomes available.