New CDC Guidelines for Americans on the Omicron Covid Variant B.1.1.529

CDC is about Saving Lives, and protecting the American people

24 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The United States Center for Desease Control issued a statement on the new Omicron strain of the Coronavirus known as B.1.1.529

CDC Statement on how to excactly understand the new Covid Variant Omicron strain

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. No cases of this variant have been identified in the U.S. to date. 

CDC is following the details of this new variant, first reported to the WHO by South Africa. We are grateful to the South African government and its scientists who have openly communicated with the global scientific community and continue to share information about this variant with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC. We are working with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more about this variant, as we continue to monitor its path.

CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the U.S. variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country. We expect Omicron to be identified quickly if it emerges in the U.S.

We know what it takes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends people follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, washing your hands frequently, and physically distancing from others. CDC also recommends that everyone 5 years and older protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated.  CDC encourages a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are eligible.  

Travelers to the U.S. should continue to follow CDC recommendations for traveling

CDC will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

