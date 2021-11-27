24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Jamaica Announces New Air Services from Stockholm to Montego Bay

Swedes will have more options to go Jammin’ in Jamaica

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Tourism Minister
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Jamaica Tourist Board is delighted to announce that VING, operated by Sunclass Airlines, will be returning to the destination with direct flights from Stockholm, Sweden to Jamaica. The fortnightly flying program will start November 2022 and run through to March 2023 as part of the winter season program 2022/23. VING will operate a total of 9 rotations for winter 2022/23 with 373 seats on each flight, on its Airbus A330-900neo.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, said: “We are delighted with VING’s decision to resume direct flights to Jamaica next winter. We are encouraged by the tour operator’s trust in our destination, and their charter service will significantly increase Swedish visitors, who usually stay on the island for 14 nights. He continued, ‘since reopening our borders last summer, our destination has continued to welcome visitors safely and seamlessly. We are prepared and resilient and have been meticulous in our preparations for visitors in the post-COVID-19 world. Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to lead the recovery efforts for the island’s economy, and I am pleased to report that we are making steady progress towards recovering stronger.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, agreed: “It is safe to say that tourism is steadily rebounding and the demand for Jamaica is high. We are very pleased that tour operators such as VING believe in destination Jamaica and we look forward to welcoming their passengers, to enjoy a truly unforgettable Jamaican experience in an environment which is safe, seamless and secure.”

Claes Pellvik, Nordic Head of Communication, Nordic Leisure Travel Group, said: “Nordic Leisure Travel Group is happy to come back to Jamaica again with non-stop flights Stockholm-Montego Bay for the upcoming winter season 22/23, especially since our previous customer feedback has always been excellent for our Jamaica program. What is new is that we will operate our brand-new Airbus A330-900neo from our own Sunclass Airlines. This state-of-the-art aircraft will reduce CO2 emissions by -23%, and at the same time enhance the passenger experience. We see Jamaica as being a perfectly positioned destination for the future with its focus on well-being, a vast selection of interesting activities and culture to explore, and a fantastic hotel product on offer.”

Jamaica has been welcoming back Swedish visitors since borders reopened in June 2020. All travelers aged 12 and over need to show proof of a negative antigen test performed by an accredited lab within three days of travelling. Home tests are not accepted. Travelers also need to complete a simple travel authorization form before they arrive, which is accessible through travelauth.visitjamaica.com

Jamaica’s extensive health and safety protocols, developed in conjunction with authorities across the health and tourism sectors, were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition.

