IATO Welcomes Resumption of International Flight Operations But Wants More

According to Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President of IATO: “It is a sigh of relief for us as we had almost zero income for past almost 2 years in the absence of foreign tourist arrival. Wholeheartedly we welcome the decision, however, it was also a much-awaited one, too, as in the absence of normal running of international flights the opening of tourist visas, including e-tourist visa from November 15, was not much of help as airfares were exorbitantly high. This normalization of flight operation would reduce the airfares and make it attractive for foreign tourists to visit India for leisure and other industry.

“We further appeal to the government to also look into the possibilities of resuming international flights from the 14 countries which have been barred particularly from the source markets like UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, New Zealand, and Singapore, etc. These are our traditional source markets, and a lot of foreign tourists travel from these countries.”

Said Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the STIC Travel Group added his comments in the form of a letter which reads:

“The much-awaited news on resumption of international flights is a boost of oxygen to the struggling tourism and travel sector. In a market that is bursting with pent-up demand for international travel, and a tourism industry that has been starved of revenue, the opening up of our international travel routes is exactly the timely intervention that was required to give a boost to the millions of Indians who are dependent on this sector for their livelihood.

“We are all delighted with this wonderful announcement of starting scheduled international flights from 15th of December, 2021. It will not only give a boost to the Indian economy, but with opening of the skies, people will be able to meet with their families, parents, children stranded in India and abroad for a long time, and be able to celebrate the coming holiday season together.

“We are most grateful to the Honorable Civil Aviation Minister, Sh. Jyotiraditiya Scindia, for his untiring efforts and keeping his word, given to the Indian industry of starting scheduled international flights in the larger national interest and taking India to its glorious aviation days.”