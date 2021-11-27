24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
African Tourism Board Keeps Uniting: Now in Rwanda

Bringing countries together in the name of the mother continent

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Rwanda Tourism Event
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Chairman of the African Tourism Board (ATB), Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, addressed a gala dinner attended by ministers of tourism, ambassadors, and chairpersons of various tourism boards along with more than 3,000 tourism professionals who participated during Rwanda Tourism week.

Most African nations are waking up to the devastating news of some countries closing off travel to certain African countries due to the surge of a new COVID-19 variant.

What Africa needs is to really take a deep look and totally unite her resolve and build up its legacy and recovery mechanisms within and among themselves using tourism as a catalyst sector in uniting all the countries’ efforts to move beyond the devastating effects of the coronavirus and its long-lasting variants that keep cropping up to this very day.

Despite the hard-hitting news due to the new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.529, there was excitement at the Rwanda event as tourism leaders received accolades in appreciation in their roles towards the recovery effort so far of the tourism industry.

About the African Tourism Board

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board (ATB) is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the African region. The ATB is part of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP). The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research, and innovative events to its members. In partnership with private and public sector members, the African Tourism Board enhances the sustainable growth, value, and quality of travel and tourism in Africa. The Association provides leadership and counsel on an individual and collective basis to its member organizations. The ATB is expanding on opportunities for marketing, public relations, investments, branding, promoting, and establishing niche markets. For more information, click here.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

