African Tourism Board Keeps Uniting: Now in Rwanda

Most African nations are waking up to the devastating news of some countries closing off travel to certain African countries due to the surge of a new COVID-19 variant.

What Africa needs is to really take a deep look and totally unite her resolve and build up its legacy and recovery mechanisms within and among themselves using tourism as a catalyst sector in uniting all the countries’ efforts to move beyond the devastating effects of the coronavirus and its long-lasting variants that keep cropping up to this very day.

Despite the hard-hitting news due to the new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.529, there was excitement at the Rwanda event as tourism leaders received accolades in appreciation in their roles towards the recovery effort so far of the tourism industry.

