24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Australia Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Crime Government News News People Responsible Safety Solomon Islands Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Australia sends troops to Solomon Islands after violent riots

75 Australian federal police officers and 43 soldiers sent to Solomon Islands after anti-China riots

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Australia sends troops to Solomon Islands after violent riots
Australia sends troops to Solomon Islands after violent riots
Written by Harry Johnson

The protests are linked to a number of local problems – perhaps the main one among them being a decision by the Solomon government in 2019 to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia has sent police, and soldiers to the Solomon Islands in a bid to curb violent riots.

According the Prime Minister, 75 Australian federal police officers, 43 troops and at least five diplomats are heading to the islands “to provide stability and security” and help local authorities to guard important infrastructure.

Their mission is expected to last several weeks, and comes amid growing unrest, with protesters recently attempting to storm the national parliament.

The protests linked to a number of local problems – perhaps the main one among them being a decision by the Solomon government in 2019 to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China, which considers Taiwan part of its own territory.

Morrison insisted that “it is not the Australian government’s intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands,” adding that the deployment “does not indicate any position on the internal issues” of the nation.

The islands’ prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, announced a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday following a massive protest in the capital city of Honiara, where demonstrators demanded his resignation. At one point, protesters even tried to storm the parliament building, and later ignited a blaze at a hut directly adjacent to the legislature. 

Shops and other buildings in the city’s Chinatown district were also looted and set ablaze, despite the ongoing lockdown and curfew orders. The destruction was captured in footage making the rounds online, with damaged and smoldering buildings seen amid a sea of debris.

On Friday, as Australian personnel arrived, the PM pinned the protests on unspecified foreign states, saying demonstrators had been “fed with false and deliberate lies” about the islands’ relationship with Beijing.

“These very countries that are now influencing [the protesters] are the countries that don’t want ties with the People’s Republic of China, and they are discouraging Solomon Islands to enter into diplomatic relations,” Sogavare said, though he declined to name any particular nation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment