A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant – called B.1.1.529 has a spike protein that was dramatically different from the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.

It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

In response to this development, the United Kingdom has already moved South Africa back on the Red List of Countries.

From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travelers must quarantine.

The following countries are currently on the UK Red List