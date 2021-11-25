A New Monster COVID Virus: Evades Vaccine, Spreads fast

The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.

A passenger traveling from South Africa brought this virus to Hong Kong and is currently isolated at the airport. Another traveler in Botswana had the new variant.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant – called B.1.1.529 has a spike protein that was dramatically different from the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.

It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

In response to this development, the United Kingdom has already moved South Africa back on the Red List of Countries.

From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travelers must quarantine.

The following countries are currently on the UK Red List

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board said: The African Tourism Board is following this news with high concern. We’re ready to face this challenge and stand by our members and tourism as we did throughout this crisis.”

Nigel Vere Nicoll, President of ATTA commented:

“The announcement by the UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid this evening that with the discovery of a new Covid variant, six southern African countries would be added to the UK red list from midday on Friday GMT, with flights temporarily banned, has come as a complete hammer blow to all of our members. While the safety of all concerned must be considered, it is heart-breaking that this has happened to an industry that is grappling to get back on its feet after the past 20 months.

We will work closely with the governments of South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini to understand the full impact of this announcement and how we can support our members and their customers.”