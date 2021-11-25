24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
France announces new set of COVID-19 restrictions

New French restrictions designed to counter the fifth wave of COVID-19

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
France announces new set of COVID-19 restrictions
French Health Minister, Olivier Veran
Written by Harry Johnson

France’s Health Minister, Olivier Veran, today announced a new set of nationwide anti-coronavirus restrictions designed to counter the fifth wave of COVID-19.

According to the minister, new measures, that include requiring masks for indoor spaces and ordering all adults to get a booster shot for their health pass, are a part of the effort to prevent a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities without plunging France back into a lockdown.

Starting from Saturday, November 27, all adults in France will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, with it being required by January 15 to ensure their health pass remains valid.

People over 65 have already been told to get their third COVID-19 vaccine shot by December 15.

As it stands, health passes are required across France to access indoor venues, such as restaurants and bars. 

Veran added that the government will no longer accept a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival as an alternative to the COVID pass. Instead, the negative COVID test will need to have been taken within 24 hours of entry. 

Starting from this week, masks will, once again, be mandatory in all indoor places in France and, for the festive season, at outdoor Christmas markets. 

Despite the new measures, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer ruled out closing schools if they experience a COVID-19 outbreak, stating that instead students would just be required to get tested.

France has seen COVID-19 cases increase in recent weeks, with 32,591 new infections recorded on Wednesday.

Despite 76.9% of France’s population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country’s incidence rate has reached nearly 200 new infections per 100,000 persons.

