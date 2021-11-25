24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Ice Cube Man Vs Machine: First Ever New NFT Drop

12 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Today, actor, entertainment mogul and BIG3 founder Ice Cube announced that his exclusive first ever NFT drop, Man VS Machine has closed with every edition sold out in less than 24 hours.

The drop, a partnership with acclaimed artist Trevor Jones and NFT Marketplace Nifty Gateway, was one of the most successful in the platform’s history, grossing more than $1.6 Million. There was tremendous interest for all editions, with entries for each reaching remarkable levels.

•             The 12 Gold Edition NFT’s ($15,000 each) garnered more than 400 entries per edition

•             The 40 Silver Edition NFT’s ($5,000 each) garnered more than 1000 entries per edition

•             The 100 Bronze Edition NFT’s ($2,000 each) garnered more than 2000 entries per edition

•             The Open Editions, available solely to holders of Trevor’s previous artwork, sold more than 12,000 editions

This NFT drop is part of Ice Cube’s larger effort to continue to be present in all issues and industries that are culturally relevant today. From encouraging representation in the film industry, growing the BIG3 basketball league, and being an active participant in the metaverse, Ice Cube continues to be a leader across industries.

The NFT’s from Man vs Machine will continue to live on the Nifty Gateway platform and individual owners can be approached for resale. The editions in the secondary market have already appreciated by four- or five-fold and sold an additional $1 Million.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

