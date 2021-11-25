OMG: I’m vaccinated and don’t know what’s in it

I’m vaccinated and no, I don’t know what’s in it — neither in this vaccine nor in the ones I got as a child, nor in Big Mac or hot dogs.

I also don’t know what’s in ibuprofen or other medications, it just heals my pain.

I don’t know every ingredient in my soap, shampoo, or deodorant.

I don’t know the long-term effect of mobile phone use, I don’t know if the food I ate in the restaurant was prepared with clean hands or if my clothes, curtains, sports drinks are too dangerous.

In short…

There are many things that I don’t know and will never know.

But there is one thing I know:



Life is short, very short, and I still want to do something other than just be ”locked up” in my home.

I still want to hug people without fear.

As a child and as an adult, I was vaccinated against polio and many other diseases. My parents and I trusted science and never had to suffer from or transmit any of the diseases I was vaccinated against.

Every time I drive, I entrust my life to thousands of strangers and hope that they will stay on their side.

It has worked all my life so far!

Without trust, there is no life worth living and no love!

I am vaccinated. I am not vaccinated to please the government.

I am vaccinated because:



* I don’t want to die from Covid-19.

* I don’t want to spread Covid-19

* I want to embrace my loved ones

* I am still testing myself so I won’t transfer Covid

* I like to live my life.

* I like to make Covid-19 an old memory.

* I want to protect us.

* I like to protect those who can’t, namely our toddlers.

In order not to overload the intensive care units, there are other serious illnesses!!



Accidents, infarctions, cancer…