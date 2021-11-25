24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Health News People Trending Now USA Breaking News

OMG: I’m vaccinated and don’t know what’s in it

What's in ibuprofen or other medications?

20 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

COVID-19 is coming back in full force. Most people ending in ICU or die are non-vaccinated.

This article is dedicated to all of those that think NOT ME.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

I’m vaccinated and no, I don’t know what’s in it — neither in this vaccine nor in the ones I got as a child, nor in Big Mac or hot dogs.

I also don’t know what’s in ibuprofen or other medications, it just heals my pain.
I don’t know every ingredient in my soap, shampoo, or deodorant.

I don’t know the long-term effect of mobile phone use, I don’t know if the food I ate in the restaurant was prepared with clean hands or if my clothes, curtains, sports drinks are too dangerous.

In short…
There are many things that I don’t know and will never know.

But there is one thing I know:

Life is short, very short, and I still want to do something other than just be ”locked up” in my home.

I still want to hug people without fear.

As a child and as an adult, I was vaccinated against polio and many other diseases. My parents and I trusted science and never had to suffer from or transmit any of the diseases I was vaccinated against.

Every time I drive, I entrust my life to thousands of strangers and hope that they will stay on their side.

It has worked all my life so far!

Without trust, there is no life worth living and no love!

I am vaccinated. I am not vaccinated to please the government.
I am vaccinated because:

* I don’t want to die from Covid-19.
* I don’t want to spread Covid-19
* I want to embrace my loved ones
* I am still testing myself so I won’t transfer Covid
* I like to live my life.
* I like to make Covid-19 an old memory.
* I want to protect us.
* I like to protect those who can’t, namely our toddlers.

In order not to overload the intensive care units, there are other serious illnesses!!

Accidents, infarctions, cancer…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment