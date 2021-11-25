24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Sesame Seeds Now Recalled Due to Salmonella

18 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
3 min read
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Nature’s Pantry is recalling Org hulled sesame seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold as indicated in the table.

Summary

•             Brand: None

•             Product: Org hulled sesame seeds

•             Companies: Nature’s Pantry

•             Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

•             Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

•             What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

•             Audience: General public

•             Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodesDistribution
NoneOrg hulled sesame seedsVariable –

sold clerk served		Starting with 200516All units sold from

October 8, 2021 to November 16,

2021 inclusively		Sold at

Nature’s

Pantry, 3744

First Ave., Smithers, BC

What you should do

•             If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

•             Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

•             Do not consume the recalled product

•             Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

•             Learn more about the health risks 

•             Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

•             View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

•             Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

