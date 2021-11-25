24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Kia Niro Makes World Debut

32 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Kia Corporation has revealed the all-new Niro today for the first time at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, which aims to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone.

The all-new Niro embodies Kia’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers.

Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro has been developed under the company’s Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling ‘Joy for Reason’ ethos. It takes inspiration from nature not only in design but also in the choice of color, material and finish to strike a perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook.

The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro’s exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ has been transformed for the all-new Niro and now extends from the hood, right through to the rugged fender below. The contemporary front design is finished with striking ‘heartbeat’ LED DRL (daytime running lights) which create confidence and a striking look on the road.

