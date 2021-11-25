24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

New Beijing Exhibit Reveals Early Human Civilization

35 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

A total of nearly 200 exhibits were displayed at the exhibition, titled Rice, Origin, Enlightenment: Special Exhibition of Shangshan Culture Archaeological Discoveries in Zhejiang, to demonstrate the value and significance of the rice farming society represented by the Shangshan culture to the Chinese civilization, as well as its contribution to and influence on East Asia and the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The exhibits included a carbonized rice grain that dates back to 10,000 years ago, shards of painted pottery works, millstones and bedstones, as well as exquisite pottery pots and cups unearthed. They mirrored the social, economic, and cultural development when rice farming just started, as well as how Chinese village settlements lived and conducted social production in the early days.

A seminar on the civilization of China and Zhejiang was also held at the National Museum of China as an important part of the exhibition. It was joined by renowned archaeologists from China and abroad. Discussions were held on the value of the Shangshan culture in both history and the present days, as well as the culture’s position in Chinese and human civilizations.

At the seminar, Professor Dorian Q Fuller from the University College London Institute of Archaeology introduced, from a global perspective, the value of Shangshan culture and its contribution to the Neolithic transformation. Li Liu, professor at the Stanford Archaeology Center, Stanford University expounded on the Shangshan culture and the origin of grain wine.

Located in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, the Shangshan site is so far the earliest known remains of rice farming in the world. As an origin of rice farming, the Shangshan culture occupies an important position in the formation of the Chinese civilization.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment