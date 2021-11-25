24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Korean Cosmetics Brand Vella Now Expands into Japan

17 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Vella opened its official store on Japan’s largest e-commerce platform ‘Qoo10’ and announced that it will sell soothing, clean beauty products with its flagship products being vegan products including Vella Ultra Hydro Sun Essence.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Vella is the first skincare brand in Korea to launch a neck care product line and has sold more than 1 million products, establishing its position in Korea.

Through this official opening, Japanese consumers also can purchase Vella Ultra Hydro Sun Essence at Qoo10. Vella Ultra Hydro Sun Essence is the No. 1 sun essence and sun care product that can be used all year round on Wadiz.

Celebrating the opening of the official store, Vella is giving a 20 percent discount until November 26th through a big discount event on Qoo10.

Meanwhile, Vella that expanded into the Japanese market starting from Japan’s leading online shopping platform Qoo10, is expanding its global reach by making inroads into each region’s leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, the largest online commerce platform in Southeast Asia, and Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce company.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment