The King of Spain Has an Important Message for UNWTO Delegates, Spain and Tourism

World Tourism Network applauds the King of Spain for his support for UNWTO and World Tourism

59 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
4 min read
King of Spain signals strong support for UNWTO’s tourism ambitions
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Tourism is Royal Business in Spain.

The upcoming UNWTO General Assembly may become a milestone for an industry in trouble – World Tourism.

This is recognized by Spain, the host country of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

None other than his Majesty, His Royal Highness Felipe VI, the King of Spain, is recognizing the importance of tourism for his country and the world.

He also knows how important it is for a host country of a UN organization to maintain a neutral position. For the King, hosting a dinner for UNWTO Delegates also sends a message that a secret and secure voting process can be guaranteed in Spain.

Spain recently started shaping the future of tourism at FII in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A first-ever multi-country, multi-stakeholder Tourism Coalition was the new star at COP26 in Glasgow, when Spain teamed up with 9 other countries to become a partner in this coalition.

The monarchy of Spain, or Spanish monarchy, constitutionally referred to as The Crown, is a constitutional institution and the highest office of Spain. The monarchy comprises the reigning monarch, his or her family, and the royal household organization which supports and facilitates the monarch in the exercise of his duties and prerogatives.

As a person in his position and stature, the King of Spain can symbolize an important message of supporting an industry (tourism), and an institution (UNWTO), without the appearance of interference, endorsement, or rejection in issues like the secret ballot for confirmation of the Secretary General.

Therefore, having His Majesty host the dinner for delegates at the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly from around the world symbolizes his silent message of neutrality and can be seen as tremendous support for world tourism in general.

The World Tourism Network recognizes the importance of this move and issued the following statement today.

WTN Response to the Support by His Majesty, His Royal Highness Felipe VI, King of Spain, for Global Tourism

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA – The World Tourism Network wishes to express its great appreciation to His Royal Highness Felipe VI, King of Spain, for his support of tourism.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, President of the WTN, and Dr. Taleb Rifai, WTN Patron and former UNWTO Secretary General, noted that His Majesty has worked to support the total tourism industry, and as behooves a person of his stature, he has avoided personal endorsements.

King Felipe VI has worked tirelessly to bring about a tourism industry renaissance.

The WTN salutes King Felipe VI and expresses its gratitude for all that the King has done for the world’s tourism industries.

World Tourism Network (WTM) launched by rebuilding.travel

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small- and medium-sized businesses and their stakeholders. WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in 128 countries. More information: www.wtn.travel

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

