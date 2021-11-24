Hawaii vacation rentals are substantially up now

Hawaii vacation rentals statewide reported substantial increases in supply, demand, occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) in October 2021 compared to October 2020.

However, in comparison to October 2019, ADR was higher in October 2021, but vacation rental supply, demand and occupancy were down.

According to the latest Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report, in October 2021, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 587,700 unit nights (+57.3% vs. 2020, -38.1% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 345,700 unit nights (+306.7% vs. 2020, -49.9% vs. 2019). That resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 58.8 percent (+36.1 percentage points vs. 2020, -13.8 percentage points vs. 2019) for October. Occupancy for Hawaii’s hotels was 54.9% in October.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in October was $243 (+16.9% vs. 2020, +26.9% vs. 2019). By comparison the ADR for hotels was $308 in October 2021. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

In October, legal short-term rentals were allowed to operate in Maui County and on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Kauai as long as they were not being used as a quarantine location.

In October 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program.

The data in Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in its Hawaii Hotel Performance Report and its Hawaii Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report. A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.