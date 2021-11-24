Solomon Islands capital is under curfew after violent riots

Solomon Islands’ government authorities announced that the capital city of Honiara is under curfew now.

The Pacific island nation’s capital has been placed on lockdown after violent rioters tried to storm the national parliament building.

According to the Solomon Islands police spokesman, police fired tear gas at the rioters who set alight buildings and partly burning down a police station near the parliament building today.

“A huge crowd formed in front of the parliament. They intended to make the prime minister resign – that’s the public speculation – but we’re still investigating the motives. The important thing is police now have control of the situation and no one is out on the streets,” Honiara police officer said.

According to the officer, police were unaware of any injuries at this time.

Canberra’s official Smart Traveller advice service warned Australian nationals in the Solomons’ capital to be cautious.

“The situation is evolving in Honiara with civil unrest. Please exercise care, remain where you are if it is safe to do so and avoid crowds,” it said.

The violence reportedly involved a group of protesters who travelled to Honiara this week from the neighboring island of Malaita.