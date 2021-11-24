Best Lifestyle Habits for a Healthy 2022

A great place to start to ensure a happy, productive, self-explorative and personal growth accelerated year is establishing healthy lifestyle habits; because when you are working on yourself it’s just that much harder to be submerged under the weight of situations out of your control. Instead, you can focus on all the good in your life, the routines you follow that bring you health and satisfaction, and the personal growth you’re walking through.

When asked their best tips on the top lifestyle habits for a healthy 2022, these CEOs and business owners provided enlightened advice. So grab your planner and take notes on the lifestyle habits successful business leaders recommend for a better and brighter year ahead.

Focus On the Positive

The co-founder of the at-home allergy clinic Cleared Technologies weighs in on the immensely beneficial effect that positivity can have on your state of wellness. She recommends that the first place you look to make a healthy lifestyle change is within by shifting your mindset from the negativity around you to the positivity.

“The best advice for making healthy lifestyle changes for the year ahead is choosing to focus on the good around you. During the stage of life we are collectively in, it can seem easier than ever before to see negativity and fear everywhere around you, but don’t forget about all the good happening both in the world at large and in your personal life. This falls into the theory that you see what you focus on; scientifically, the part of your brain responsible for the phenomenon is called the Reticular Activating System, but even without scientific terms the truth still stands that we largely create the reality of the world around us by perceiving what we focus on. If you let yourself become bogged down in the struggle and negative events around you they will take over your life. But if you focus on the positive your mindset will shift and you’ll feel happier and more at ease. You have to actively wake up every day and choose positivity. It’s not easy but it will make a huge difference to how you see (and therefore exist in) the world,” says Dr. Payel Gupta, CMO & Co-Founder of Cleared.

Get Daily Exercise

How many times have you been told about the benefits of exercise? It’s probably a lot, but the more you hear something generally means it’s something you should really listen to. Daily exercise leads to a whole host of health benefits, including better sleep, improved energy, weight management, lower blood pressure, and a stronger heart.

“I make it a personal goal of mine to ensure I exercise every day. Some days are busy and finding the time to exercise is hard but I still schedule time to move. ‘Exercise’ doesn’t have to mean going to a gym or following a strict workout plan. Sometimes the least structured forms of exercise can be the most enjoyable, like walking around outdoors for instance. Daily exercise keeps you in great physical condition by strengthening your muscles but it also helps your mind by relieving stress. Now that it has become a routine, I look forward to my daily workouts because it’s a time for me to turn off my work brain, move around, and feel like I’ve done something positive for my health,” says Heidi Streeter, Founder of Holiday St.

Resist Bad Days

The founder of the self named hair restoration clinic Jae Pak reminds about the importance of holding yourself to a high standard of attitude and mind; he advises that you reduce your unproductive bad days by simply not allowing yourself to submit to negativity.

“One life motto that has served me well is the advice I was once given to never let myself have a bad day. Sure, there are always going to be difficult situations you’ll have to slog through and sometimes life is hard enough that you just want to submit to the negativity, or write off a whole day feeling down. But think how much life you miss out on if you allow yourself to give in to bad days! Even letting your morning or part of your day feel like a bad day reduces valuable time you could be spending enjoying life around you. So resist bad days with all your strength and choose happiness instead,” says Jae Pak, Founder of Jae Pak M.D. Medical.

Focus on Nutrition

Just as moving your body is important, so is feeding your body the food that fuels it. 70% of Americans’ diets are generally composed of processed food; because it’s so easy and habitual to follow this reality, you need to be actively mindful of the ingredients you put into your body. Sometimes getting enough nutrition requires making the hard choice of saying no to certain foods and gravitating towards better options. The founder, CEO, and head of design for Unico Nutrition recommends prioritizing nutrition for a healthier 2022.

“It can be alarming if you truly look at the facts about how many Americans are actually getting enough of the vitamins and nutrients they need for optimal health. Most people fall far short of feeding themselves the ingredients that promote properly functioning bodies. While most of us will never truly understand the wonder behind how certain ingredients help our internal processes function and what exactly our bodies do to dissolve nutrients, we can learn how to properly eat. Make 2022 the year of nutrition, whether or not you already eat well. Why not place an emphasis on learning a little bit more about which wholesome vitamins and minerals play a positive role on your health and then work to ensure you get enough of them? Whatever level you’re currently on, you can prioritize solid nutrition. Your current and future selves will thank you,” says Lance Herrington, Founder, CEO, and Head of Design of UNICO NUTRITION.

Surround Yourself With Encouraging People

The people in your life actually shape how your world appears, so impactful is the presence of those around you. You’re probably aware that people can begin to adopt the attitudes and mannerisms of those they spend the most time with, which the president and founder of MicrodermaMitt says can affect the healthy habits of your new year.

“Life is too short to spend days with people who don’t deserve your time. You know who they are; you can generally feel right away the way they pull you down into toxicity and negativity. Your valuable, precious time should be spent only with people who uplift and encourage you and who will be there during your hardest moments. You know the saying ‘you are who you spend time with’ and it sure rings true. The more you spend time with people who don’t reflect the type of person you want to become, the more time you take away from becoming your ideal self. If you want a healthy 2022 you need to be cautious with who you allow into your close spaces,” says Judy Nural, President and Founder of MicrodermaMitt.

Open Up Your Life for Newness

The founder and CEO of the luggage storage business Bounce recommends that you create a life for yourself that allows for trying new things. Your world can become so much more exhilarating when you open your mind to new experiences and opportunities.

“One area of life that brings excitement and inspiration is the pursuit of new experiences. Rather than stay in one place because you’ve grown comfortable or found a routine that works for you, it is important to allow yourself to try new things. If you want to keep yourself on your toes by always exploring new avenues, my best advice for you is to not be afraid to see and try new things. Be adventurous in 2022!” says Cody Candee, Founder and CEO of Bounce.

Get Enough Sleep

Don’t forget the necessity of getting a good night’s sleep! Health experts recommend you get at least seven hours of sleep each night for optimal mental and physical functioning. You can feel the negative effects of losing even a few hours of sleep almost immediately the next day, which is why the brand director of Healist Naturals advises that everyone prioritize sleep in 2022.

“To ensure a healthy year in 2022 you need to prioritize getting enough sleep. I think oftentimes people don’t realize just how much of an essential role sleep plays in our lives; when you get enough sleep at night compared to getting less sleep than your body needs you experience higher levels of energy, mental clarity, improved mood and outlook, and well functioning internal processes. While you may not think of sleep as being at the top of your goals for 2022, remember that you can thank healthy sleep levels for other elements that you may more likely want to achieve in 2022: that productivity you wanted to experience at work? You can thank your good night’s sleep for your mental clarity and drive. The recommended hours of sleep are more than seven a night, so make sure you structure your days to allow for a decent bedtime,” says Sarah Pirrie, Brand Director of Healist Naturals.

Be Well Read

Dylan Arthur Garber, the co-founder of hearing aid company Audien Hearing suggests you take the time for reading to expand your knowledge and provide you with the tools you need to further your self improvement.

“There are endless amounts of personal improvement and self growth books out there on the market right now, both classics of the self improvement field and new releases. I highly recommend that anyone who wants to change their life and create good habits take advantage of the wealth of information available right now. You don’t have to limit yourself to the self help genre, or even to non-fiction; fiction can also be a fantastic escape. After all, the best way to exude intelligence is by being well read,” says Dylan Arthur Garber, Co-Founder of Audien Hearing.

Spend Time With Loved Ones

The business team at the microbiome boosting soda brand OLIPOP value the importance of building a life that has you surrounded by your loved ones. Habits are active steps you take until they become routine, which is why you can be intentional about spending time with your loved ones to make them a regular part of your life.

“A healthy life habit is making time to spend with your loved ones. No one knows you, supports you, encourages you, and holds you accountable like those who love you, so including them into your life is not only a loving action but also a solid way to ensure you stay on track to becoming your best self,” says Steven Vigilante, Head of New Business Development, and Melanie Bedwell, E-commerce Manager of OLIPOP.

Include Enough Protein Into Your Diet

Jeff Goodwin, the performance marketing and e-commerce director of clean nutrition company Orgain highlights the importance of getting enough protein in your diet.

“At Orgain we believe that the power of good, clean nutrition can help you live a healthy, vibrant life, which is why we encourage everyone to ingest enough protein as part of their diet; it doesn’t have to be hard to get enough protein with our powders, shakes, and meal replacements. Protein is the ingredient responsible for strengthening your muscle mass, repairing your tissues, and promoting bone health. If you want to be healthy in 2022 definitely do not skimp on your protein levels,” says Jeff Goodwin, Sr. Director and Performance Marketing & E-Commerce Director of Orgain.

Follow a Hybrid Work Model

Sometimes taking good care of yourself looks like giving yourself more flexibility to take ‘you time’ during the workday. The CEO of Outstanding Foods recommends that you let this look like following a hybrid work model so there’s adequate time for both work and rest without messy overlapping.

“Incorporating self-care into your working hours can make for a healthy 2022. Taking valuable time for yourself during the workday can also make you much more productive. I suggest attempting a hybrid work model. There could be ‘core hours’ at your company from 12 to 4 where workers come into the office, allowing the full team to be there for face-to-face meetings and collaboration, and then allow them to work from home, making their own schedule for the rest of their work day. This allows you and your team to create a work-life balance that will help everyone stay productive as well as healthy,” says Bill Glaser, CEO of Outstanding Foods.

Listen to Audiobooks to Guide Your Personal Journey

One of the best ways to change your life and shift your mindset is turning to the sage wisdom and life experience of others with expertise. Self-help and self-improvement books are a fantastic way to access the tools you need to make necessary changes in your life. But since you are busy and might not have time to sit down with a good book, the co-founder and director of operations at Digital Third Coast explains how easily audiobooks can be fit into your life during down time such as when you are driving.

“I spend about 45 minutes driving to and from work each day. I can spend that time listening to music or talk radio, but I choose to spend it listening to business books and self-improvement books. Over the last two and a half years, I have listened to nearly 40 audiobooks. These books have given me incredible insight into how to run my business and sharpen my skills. I can listen to a new book in a few days, versus reading a book, which would take me at least a month or two, if not longer, because with two little kids at home, I can never find the time,” says George Zlatin, Co-Founder and Director of Operations at Digital Third Coast.

Remember To Be Thankful

Powerful self care largely comes down to your mindset because how you think influences how you feel. In order for you to be the most productive and effective version of yourself, the CEO of SnoopWall recommends that you begin the day with thankfulness.

“I wake up and start every day with one initial thought: being thankful for the abundance in my life–family, friends, company, and more. Nothing good ever comes easy. Hard work and dedication always pays off. Starting every day with a strong, positive thought is the best way to kick off each day. I believe that a positive mindset is key to overcoming all obstacles, and I radiate this to my team. Just as negativity is infectious–think: one rotten apple at the bottom of a barrel ultimately will ruin them all–so is positivity. Choose to be positive. Be mindful of your attitude and how it affects others,” says Gary Miliefsky, CEO of SnoopWall.

Present Yourself Life the Person You Want to Become

Lauren Kleinman, the co-founder of the product recommendation platform The Quality Edit, suggests that the way to a healthier 2022 and onwards is by striving towards the person you want to become and the life you want to live.

“My best recommendation for manifesting the person you want to be and the life you want to have in the future is to present yourself now as the person you want to one day become. I advise that you sit down and make a detailed outline of your ultimate self and then work every day to become that version by presenting that image now. Every detail of your life should complement your future self as you cultivate the life you are inspired to achieve; from the way you craft your appearance to the food choices you make to the reading material you select, keep your ultimate version of your life in mind,” says Lauren Kleinman, Co-Founder of The Quality Edit.

With these expert tips on how to elevate your personal lifestyle habits you should be ready to enter a new year packed with gratefulness, positivity, guidance, and self care. Even though no one can foretell the state of the external world or the events you will encounter in 2022, you have all the control in the world over how you choose to view and handle your life. Don’t waste another minute bogged down in fear or confusion; instead, incorporate these top tips into your routine and see your life change for the better. And good news: you don’t have to wait until the New Year to create healthy habits. Why not start today?