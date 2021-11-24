24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Adventure Travel Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Hawaii Breaking News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Resorts Responsible Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Two US spas in Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spas in the world

Amangiri, Utah and Ojai Valley Inn, California are in the world’s spas top ten

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Two US spas in Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spas in the world
Blue Lagoon Spa in Iceland
Written by Harry Johnson

In modern-day society, nothing really happens unless it is shared on Instagram, so it is no surprise that luxurious spas are regularly featured on timelines around the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Spa retreats provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and take it easy as you recuperate from the day-to-day stresses of work and normal life. There is no doubt that the thirst for travel and escapism has heightened since the pandemic, and spa retreats are the perfect way to relax and indulge in a little bit of luxury.

In modern-day society, nothing really happens unless it is shared on Instagram, so it is no surprise that luxurious spas are regularly featured on timelines around the world.

The most Instagrammable spas in the world have been revealed in new research – two American spas are in the top ten!

Travel experts have compiled a list of the most Instagrammed spas in the world, it was found both Amangiri, Utah and Ojai Valley Inn, California are in the world’s top ten. 

The ten most Instagrammed spas in the world

RankHashtagSpaCountryPosts
1#AyanaResortAyana ResortIndonesia132,009
2#bluelagoonicelandBlue LagoonIceland109,917
3#SzechenyiBathsSzechenyi BathsHungary57,436
4#LaMamouniaLa MamouniaMorocco51,972
5#shoreditchhouseShoreditch HouseUK44,163
6#amangiriAmangiriAmerica, Utah28,638
7#thetwelveapostlesThe Twelve ApostlesSouth Africa26,212
8#GellhertBathsGellhert Thermal BathsHungary24,469
9#aquadomeAqua DomeAustria23,727
10#OjaiValleyInnOjai Valley InnAmerica, California22,344
  • The UK’s most Instagrammed spas are Shoreditch House (44,163), Coworth Park Hotel (16,844) and Dormy House (6,307).
  • Five of the top ten most Instagrammed spas are in Europe, two are in America, two are in Africa and one is in Asia.

The 20 most Instagrammed spas in the world

RankHashtagSpaCountryPosts
1#AyanaResortAyana ResortIndonesia132,009
2#bluelagoonicelandBlue LagoonIceland109,917
3#SzechenyiBathsSzechenyi BathsHungary57,436
4#LaMamouniaLa MamouniaMorocco51,972
5#shoreditchhouseShoreditch HouseUK44,163
6#amangiriAmangiriAmerica, Utah28,638
7#thetwelveapostlesThe Twelve ApostlesSouth Africa26,212
8#GellhertBathsGellhert Thermal BathsHungary24,469
9#aquadomeAqua DomeAustria23,727
10#OjaiValleyInnOjai Valley InnAmerica, California22,344
11#almahaAl MahaDubai20,927
12#scandinavespaScandinave SpaCanada18,368
13#coworthparkCoworth Park HotelUK16,844
14#thermalbadThermalbad SpaSwitzerland14,296
15#MiromontiMiramonti Boutique HotelItaly9,070
16#trianonpalaceTrianon Palace VersaillesFrance8,759
17#thechediandermattThe Chedi AndermattSwitzerland8,254
18#sixsensesdourovalleySix Senses Douro ValleyPortugal7,568
19#BrennersParkHotelBrenners Park HotelGermany6,999
20#SanaraSanara SpaMexico6,860
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment