Two US spas in Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spas in the world

Spa retreats provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and take it easy as you recuperate from the day-to-day stresses of work and normal life. There is no doubt that the thirst for travel and escapism has heightened since the pandemic, and spa retreats are the perfect way to relax and indulge in a little bit of luxury.

In modern-day society, nothing really happens unless it is shared on Instagram, so it is no surprise that luxurious spas are regularly featured on timelines around the world.

The most Instagrammable spas in the world have been revealed in new research – two American spas are in the top ten!

Travel experts have compiled a list of the most Instagrammed spas in the world, it was found both Amangiri, Utah and Ojai Valley Inn, California are in the world’s top ten.

The ten most Instagrammed spas in the world

Rank Hashtag Spa Country Posts 1 #AyanaResort Ayana Resort Indonesia 132,009 2 #bluelagooniceland Blue Lagoon Iceland 109,917 3 #SzechenyiBaths Szechenyi Baths Hungary 57,436 4 #LaMamounia La Mamounia Morocco 51,972 5 #shoreditchhouse Shoreditch House UK 44,163 6 #amangiri Amangiri America, Utah 28,638 7 #thetwelveapostles The Twelve Apostles South Africa 26,212 8 #GellhertBaths Gellhert Thermal Baths Hungary 24,469 9 #aquadome Aqua Dome Austria 23,727 10 #OjaiValleyInn Ojai Valley Inn America, California 22,344

The UK’s most Instagrammed spas are Shoreditch House (44,163), Coworth Park Hotel (16,844) and Dormy House (6,307).

The US’s three most Instagrammed spas are Amangiri (28,638), Ojai Valley Inn (22,344) and Montage Kapalua Bay, Hawaii (5,339).

Five of the top ten most Instagrammed spas are in Europe, two are in America, two are in Africa and one is in Asia.

The 20 most Instagrammed spas in the world