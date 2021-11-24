Apple halts all new Turkey sales as Turkish currency crashes

A sharp plunge of Turkey‘s national currency forced American technology company Apple to suspend sales of all of its products through its official Turkish website.

Apple is expected to raise prices to offset the decline in its products’ value due to the fall in the Turkish lira, which plunged to a record low of 13.5 lira per dollar yesterday.

Currently, Apple‘s Turkish online store does not allow users to add products to the cart, with all items tagged ‘temporarily unavailable.’

The sale price of Apple products in Turkey includes several taxes and fees, therefore they tend to cost significantly higher than in the United States. However, after the lira dropped some 15%, the situation reversed, which led Apple to halt all sales until it fixes the prices.

The Turkish currency managed to claw back some of its losses today, climbing to 12.6 lira per dollar by 09:19 GMT, marking a 0.8% gain over the previous day’s close. Still, its losses against the greenback stand at 40% this year, with a 19% drop in the past ten days alone.