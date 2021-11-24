24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Responsible Shopping Technology Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now Turkey Breaking News USA Breaking News

Apple halts all new Turkey sales as Turkish currency crashes

Turkish lira plunged to a record low of 13.5 lira per dollar yesterday

16 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Apple halts all new Turkey sales as Turkish currency crashes
Apple halts all new Turkey sales as Turkish currency crashes
Written by Harry Johnson

The sale price of Apple products in Turkey includes several taxes and fees, therefore they tend to cost significantly higher than in the United States.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A sharp plunge of Turkey‘s national currency forced American technology company Apple to suspend sales of all of its products through its official Turkish website.

Apple is expected to raise prices to offset the decline in its products’ value due to the fall in the Turkish lira, which plunged to a record low of 13.5 lira per dollar yesterday.

Currently, Apple‘s Turkish online store does not allow users to add products to the cart, with all items tagged ‘temporarily unavailable.’

The sale price of Apple products in Turkey includes several taxes and fees, therefore they tend to cost significantly higher than in the United States. However, after the lira dropped some 15%, the situation reversed, which led Apple to halt all sales until it fixes the prices.

The Turkish currency managed to claw back some of its losses today, climbing to 12.6 lira per dollar by 09:19 GMT, marking a 0.8% gain over the previous day’s close. Still, its losses against the greenback stand at 40% this year, with a 19% drop in the past ten days alone.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment