Singapore and India Reach New Agreement on Flights

Singapore’s VTL with India will start with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. Applications for vaccinated travel passes for short term and long-term pass holders from India will start from November 29. “Taking such a step-in time of Covid prevalence is indeed a bold move which will not only strengthen the relations between the two countries but will also work as a revival of tourism sector. I strongly feel that more commercial flights are needed to revive inbound tourism to India,” she further quoted.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between the two countries, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subjected to the prevailing public health requirements. “We at TAAI have been in constant dialogue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The opening of the skies for international commercial passenger routes highlighting our concerns on ease of doing business,” commented Jay Bhatia, Vice President, TAAI.

Taking positive efforts, TAAI Southern Region in association with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) organized a travel webinar earlier this year in July which witnessed a large participation. “Such productive decisions are always welcomed by tourism sector and travel associations as the good part of the economy is dependent on travel and tourism. Economy everywhere needs a good revival especially after Covid trauma,” said Bettaiah Lokesh, Hon Secretary General, TAAI.

“Travel agents continue to be acknowledged as one stop solutions for customers, guiding and professionally managing all aspects of domestic and/or international travel which now includes complying with Covid requirements of departing and arriving at destinations,” said Shreeram Patel, Hon Treasurer, TAAI as he also extended his thanks to the authorities of both the countries.