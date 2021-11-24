24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry India Breaking News News Rebuilding Singapore Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Singapore and India Reach New Agreement on Flights

Commercial Flights Set to Resume under Vaccinated Travel Lane on November 29

43 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New Singapore India Flights
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

Commenting on the proposed resumption of flights between India and Singapore from November 29 under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), extended her warm wishes and gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial flights between the two countries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Singapore’s VTL with India will start with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. Applications for vaccinated travel passes for short term and long-term pass holders from India will start from November 29. “Taking such a step-in time of Covid prevalence is indeed a bold move which will not only strengthen the relations between the two countries but will also work as a revival of tourism sector. I strongly feel that more commercial flights are needed to revive inbound tourism to India,” she further quoted.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between the two countries, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subjected to the prevailing public health requirements. “We at TAAI have been in constant dialogue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The opening of the skies for international commercial passenger routes highlighting our concerns on ease of doing business,” commented Jay Bhatia, Vice President, TAAI.

Taking positive efforts, TAAI Southern Region in association with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) organized a travel webinar earlier this year in July which witnessed a large participation. “Such productive decisions are always welcomed by tourism sector and travel associations as the good part of the economy is dependent on travel and tourism. Economy everywhere needs a good revival especially after Covid trauma,” said Bettaiah Lokesh, Hon Secretary General, TAAI.

“Travel agents continue to be acknowledged as one stop solutions for customers, guiding and professionally managing all aspects of domestic and/or international travel which now includes complying with Covid requirements of departing and arriving at destinations,” said Shreeram Patel, Hon Treasurer, TAAI as he also extended his thanks to the authorities of both the countries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Anil Mathur - eTN India

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment