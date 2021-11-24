24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
US, UK, France and Germany urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia now

Foreigners strongly advised to leave Addis Ababa

by Harry Johnson
The current conflict erupted in Northern Ethiopia a year ago, when the federal government launched a military operation against the rebel separatist group, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). 

Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, several Western governments are urging their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible.

Germany’s foreign ministry and the French embassy in Addis Ababa issued separate statements today advising any of its nationals in the country to leave without delay. The US and United Kingdom recently issued similar recommendations to their citizens.

The United Nations (UN) also confirmed that it was working to ‘temporarily relocate’ the family members of its international staff from Ethiopia due to the deteriorating security situation on the ground.  

Earlier this month, 22 Ethiopian staff members were arrested and detained by government forces during raids in Addis Ababa targeting ethnic Tigrayans, the UN said. Some were later released.

The current conflict erupted in Northern Ethiopia a year ago, when the federal government launched a military operation against the rebel separatist group, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). 

The group, which had ruled the country for years before being ousted in 2018, has in recent months managed to regain control of most of the northern Tigray region, including its capital Mekele. On Tuesday, the TPLF said it had taken control of Shewa Robit and was pushing on towards Addis Ababa, some 220 km (136 miles) away.

