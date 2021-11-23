24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
African Tourism Board Associations News Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News News People Spain Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Trending Now WTN

New UNWTO Election Prediction Released by WTN

Latest List of Delegates deciding about the future of UNWTO, the World Tourism Organization

5 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
Add Comment
23 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
unwto logo
World Tourism Organization
Written by Dmytro Makarov

Delegates from 113 countries are expected to vote at the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly in Madrid November 30- Dec 3.
eTurboNews now has a prediction released by the World Tourism Network.

A count on how many coutries will vote for, how many against the reconfirmation of the Secretary-General is discussed in this article.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly is getting ready to launch in Madrid from November 30- December 3.

The most anticipated agenda item is the secret vote for the confirmation hearing of Zurab Pololikashvili for another term.

Both previous UNWTO Secretaries-General and dozens of current and previous leaders of World Tourism urge delegates to vote NO at the secret confirmation hearing.

This was made clear in a series of open letters by top former officials of the UNWTO, the Decency in the Election campaign by the World Tourism Network, and by Costa Rica requesting a secret vote for this confirmation hearing.

This decision is now in the hands of the following delegates attending the General Assembly next week.

According to a just-released World Tourism Network prediction the reconfirmation outlook for the Secretary-General Election stands as follows as of November 23.

  • 7 countries are expected to confirm Zurab in the secret election
  • 41 countries are expected to NOT confirm Zurab in the secret election
  • 65 countries are still undecided on how to vote at the secret election

2/3 of the votes are needed to confirm.

Should there be no confirmation a new election with new candidates will be forthcoming. The exact procedure was explained by eTurboNews in this article:

UNWTO Game Changing Election: How it will now work?
Currently registered delegates at the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly
Mr.Mohammad RahimPeerzadaCounsellor and Charge de AffairsMinistry of Foreign Affairs of AfghanistanAfghanistan
Ms.AsmaMoulayDirectrice de la Communication et de la CoopérationMinistère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat  AlgérieAlgeria
Mr.DjalalBenmedakheneSecrétaire DiplomatiqueAmbassade d’Algérie à MadridAlgeria
Mr.HABTOUNCHEMS-EDDINEConseiller d’Etudes et SynthesesMinistère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat  AlgérieAlgeria
Mr.MohamedALIMMinistre ConseillerAmbassade d’Algérie à MadridAlgeria
Mr.SaïdMOUSSIAmbassadeurAmbassade d’Algérie à MadridAlgeria
Mr.yassineHamadiMinistre du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat  AlgérieMinistère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat  AlgérieAlgeria
Ms.CAROLINACUEN LLACUNAPunt Focal OMTGOVERN D’ANDORRAAndorra
Mr.JESÚSRAMÍREZ PALOMOCONSEJERO DE TURISMO Y COMERCIOEMBAJADA DE ANDORRA EN ESPAÑAAndorra
Mr.JORDITORRES FALCOMINISTRE DE TURISME I TELECOMUNICACIONSGOVERN D’ANDORRAAndorra
Mr.SERGINADALDIRECTOR DE TURISMEGOVERN D’ANDORRAAndorra
Ms.Cecilia Fernanda Arraz da SilvBernardoDirectora NacionalMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Mr.Dinis MagalhãesQuicassaDirector NacionalMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Mr.Filipe Silvino de PinaZauMinistro da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Ms.Guilhermina DomingosRogérioChefe de DepartamentoMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Mr.Helder Jonas Leonardo ChingundMarcelinoSecretário de Estado do TurismoMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Mr.Paulo Jacinto DomingosJoaquimChefe de EscoltaMinistério da Cultura, Turismo e AmbienteAngola
Mr.AlejandroObeidDirector General de Comunicación InstitucionalMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Ms.Ana InésGarcia AllieviDirectora de Relaciones InternacionalesMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Ms.CamilaAgüeroCeremonial y ProtocoloMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Mr.Francisco JoseMozeticAgregado Cultural, Protocolo, Educación y Turismo de la Embajada Argentina en EspañaEmbajada Argentina ante Reino de EspañaArgentina
Mr.MatíasLammensMinistro de Turismo y DeportesMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Mr.RICARDOALFONSÍNEMBAJADOREMBAJADA ARGENTINAArgentina
Ms.VictoriaSianoDirectora OperativaMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Ms.YaninaMartinezSecretaria de Promoción TurísticaMinisterio de Turismo y DeportesArgentina
Mr.ArturKhachatryanDeputy ChairMinistry of Economy of the Republic of ArmeniaArmenia
Ms.SonaHovhannisyanHeadTourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of RAArmenia
Mr.AdrianGasserDeputy DirectorFederal Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and TourismAustria
Mr.HaraldStranzlAmbassador, Head of DepartmentAustrian Federal Ministry for European and International AffairsAustria
Ms.MonikaKlingerDirectorFederal Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and TourismAustria
Mr.FuadNaghiyevChairmanState Tourism AgencyAzerbaijan
Mr.KananFirdovsiHead of divisionState Tourism AgencyAzerbaijan
Mr.LeylaIsayevaCoordinatorAzerbaijan Tourism BoardAzerbaijan
Mr.MAGSADHUSEYNOVThird SecretaryEmbassy of the Republic of AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
Mr.RAMIZHASANOVAmbassador of the Republic of AzerbaijanEmbassy of the Republic of AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
Ms.JOYJIBRILUDIRECTOR GENERALBAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISMBahamas
Ms.LynetteVirgilHead – International RelationsMinistry of Tourism, Investments and AviationBahamas
Mr.H.E. Zayed R.AlzayaniMinister of Industry, Commerce and TourismMinistry of Industry, Commerce and TourismBahrain
Mr.MAHMOOD AHMED ALIMUQBELDirector of Communications & AwarenessMinistry of Industry, Commerce and TourismBahrain
Mr.NasserQaediChief Executive OfficerBahrain Tourism & Exhibitions AuthorityBahrain
Mr.A H M GOLAMKIBRIAAdditional Secretary (Tourism)Ministry of Civil Aviation and TourismBangladesh
Mr.JABEDAHMEDCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERBANGLADESH TOURISM BOARDBangladesh
Mr.MD MAZHARULISLAMASSISTANT DIRECTORBANGLADESH TOURISM BOARDBangladesh
Mr.YaraslauKavalchukCharge d’AffairesEmbassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kingdom of SpainBelarus
Mr.PHUNTSHOGYELTSHENDeputy Chief Research OfficerTourism Council of BhutanBhutan
Mr.SANGAYTENZINSenior Legal OfficerTOURISM COUNCIL OF BHUTANBhutan
Ms.EditaDjapoMinisteMinistry of Environment and Tourism, Federation of BiHBosnia and Herzegovina
Ms.JelicaGrujicHead of DepartmentMinistry of Foreign Trade and Economic RelationsBosnia and Herzegovina
Mr.NemanjaPandurevicChief of CabinetMinistry of Foreign Trade and Economic RelationsBosnia and Herzegovina
Ms.NevenaCosicAdvisorMinistry of Foreign Trade and Economic RelationsBosnia and Herzegovina
Mr.StasaKosaracMinisterMinistry of Foreign Trade and Economic RelationsBosnia and Herzegovina
Mr.VeselinSiljegovicSecurityMinistry of Foreign Trade and Economic RelationsBosnia and Herzegovina
Mr.AlekseyAndreevAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kingdom of SpainEmbassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Kingdom of SpainBulgaria
Ms.StelaBaltovaMinisterMinistry of Tourism of the Republic of BulgariaBulgaria
Mr.Carlos JorgeDuarte SantosMinisterMinistry of Tourism and TransportCabo Verde
Mr.Manuel NeyMonteiro Cardoso JúniorAmbassadorMinistry of Foreign AffairsCabo Verde
Mr.PedroTavares MoreiraSpecial Advisor to the MinisterMinistry of Tourism and TransportCabo Verde
Mr.ALASSAMFOUAPONDIRECTEUR DE LA PROMOTION DU TOURISMEMINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRSCameroon
Mr.MAÏGARIBELLO BOUBAMINISTRE D’ETAT, MINISTRE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRSMINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRSCameroon
Mr.SAMUELMBÉDirecteurBIT Cameroun / EUROPECameroon
Mr.JACQUES  DESIREMBOLIGASSIEINSPECTEUR   CENTRAL EN MATIERE DU TOURISMEMINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISMECentral African Republic
Mr.JEAN-BAPTISTEGOMINACHARGE DE MISSIONMINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISMECentral African Republic
Ms.VINCENTE MARIA LEONELE JENIFERSARAIVA-YANZEREMINISTREMINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISMECentral African Republic
Mr.BAKHIT TEBIRMOUSSADIRECTEUR FINANCIEROFFICE NATIONAL DE PROMOTION DU TOURISME, DE L’ARTISANAT ET DES ARTSChad
Mr.HAMIT MOUCTARFADOULSECRETAIRE GÉNÉRAL DU MINISTÈRE DU TOURISMEMINISTÈRE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANATChad
Mr.RAMAT ISSAFAYCALMINISTREMINISTÈRE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANATChad
Mr.TEGUILABAKAR ROZZIDIRECTEUR GÉNÉRALOFFICE NATIONAL DE PROMOTION DU TOURISME, DE L’ARTISANAT ET DES ARTSChad
Mr.TOUMAR ELOIKILGUEDirecteur Général du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie.MINISTÈRE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANATChad
Mr.MARCOAGUAYO TAMSECMinistro ConsejeroMinisterio de Relaciones Exteriores de ChileChile
Ms.MARIA SOFIAVALENZUELAASESORA INTERNACIONALSUBSECRETARIA DE TURISMOChile
Mr.RolandoOrtega KloseMinistro ConsejeroEmbajada de ChileChile
Mr.GangLiuAssistant DirectorChina’s National Tourism Office in MadridChina
Mr.SiyuanChenSecond SecretaryEmbassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Kindom of SpainChina
Ms.WenqiuLiuMinister CounsellorEmbassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Kindom of SpainChina
Mr.Bruno GervaisIbataDirecteur Général du Tourisme et de l’HôtellerieMinistère du Tourisme et des LoisirsCongo
Mr.MyscardALANGA ITOUAPoint focalMinistère du tourisme et des loisirsCongo
Mr.HermesNavarroJefe de Atracción de InversionesInstituto Costarricense de TurismoCosta Rica
Ms.AureliaDiakité-CotyConseiller techniqueMinistère du tourisme et des LoisirsCôte d’Ivoire
Ms.IsabelleANOHDirecteur de la CommunicationMinistere du Tourisme et des LoisirsCôte d’Ivoire
Mr.JEAN ROGER KOUADIOBOUAFFOEMBAJADOREMBAJADA DE COSTA DE MARFILCôte d’Ivoire
Ms.LAETITIAM’BAHIA BLEConseiller technique en charge de la coopération et du partenariatMinistère du Tourisme et des LoisirsCôte d’Ivoire
Mr.Leal DanielANDIConseiller TechniqueMinistère du Tourisme et des LoisirsCôte d’Ivoire
Mr.MARCEL KOUADIONGUETTIAabidjan 08MINISTERE DU TOURISME COTE D’IVOIRE – FDTCôte d’Ivoire
Mr.SIANDOUFOFANAMINISTRE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRSMINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRSCôte d’Ivoire
Ms.AntonelaFrkovićHead of Section for Bilateral and Multilateral CooperationMinistry of Tourism and SportCroatia
Ms.VišnjaLeticaAdvisor to the MinisterMinistry of Tourism and Sport – Republic of CroatiaCroatia
Ms.MarivelPérez PérezJefa de DepartamentoMinisterio de TurismoCuba
Ms.ANNITADEMETRIADOUDirector of TourismDeputy Ministry of TourismCyprus
Ms.CristianaTzikaJefa de Misión AdjuntaEmbajada de ChipreCyprus
Ms.HelenaMinaAmbassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Kingdom of SpainEmbassy of the Republic of CyprusCyprus
Ms.OlgaTheocharousSenior Tourism OfficerDeputy Ministry of TourismCyprus
Mr.SophoclesSophocleousMAYOR OF LEFKARALEFKARA MUNICIPALITYCyprus
Ms.DenisaProňkovátourism expertMinistry of Regional DevelopmentCzech Republic/Czechia
Mr.ImrichKlimentMember of delegationEmbassy of the Czech RepublicCzech Republic/Czechia
Mr.IvanJancarekHead of delegationEmbassy of the Czech RepublicCzech Republic/Czechia
Mr.LukášBurianHead of Tourism DivisionMinistry of Regional DevelopmentCzech Republic/Czechia
Ms.AliceKALALAManagerEXPERIENCE TOURISMDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.JeanKingombe TshaliSecrétaire GénéralMinistère du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.Jean PaulRamazaniDirecteurOffice National du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.Jesus NoelSheke Wa Domene LakuDirecteur de Cabinet AdjointMinistère du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.ModeroNSIMBA MATONDOMINISTREGOUVERNEMENTDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.MossIkeka MosepiDirecteurOffice National du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Ms.NicoleDiampasi KubaukaDirecteurOffice National du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.PierreNgoma Pibu PezoDirecteurMinistère du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Ms.RachelLulua BakatupidiaChef de bureauOffice National du TourismeDemocratic Republic of the Congo
Mr.CarlosPegueroViceministro Cooperación InternacionalMinisterio de Turismo de la República DominicanaDominican Republic
Ms.JacquelineMoraViceministraMinisterio de Turismo de la República DominicanaDominican Republic
Ms.AnaGarcía PandoViceministra de Turismo de EcuadorMinisterio de Turismo de EcuadorEcuador
Mr.Francisco JoséChiriboga HigginsPrimer secretarioEmbajada de la República del Ecuador en EspañaEcuador
Ms.GabrielaVasquez IzurietaAsesora MinisterialMinisterio de Turismo del EcuadorEcuador
Ms.MARIA VERÓNICAPEÑA MONTEROMINISTRA, ENCARGADA DE NEGOCIOS AD INTERIMMINISTERIO DE RELACIONES EXTERIORES Y MOVILIDAD HUMANAEcuador
Ms.DahliaAbd-ElfattahAmbassador-General DirectorMinistry of Tourism and AntiquitiesEgypt
Mr.KhaledEl-EnanyMinister of Tourism and AntiquitiesMinistry of Tourism and AntiquitiesEgypt
Ms.YomnaEl-BaharAssistant to the Minister of Tourism and AntiquitiesMinistry of Tourism and AntiquitiesEgypt
Mr.Jorge AlbertoMartinezMinistro ConsejeroEmbajada de El Salvador en EspañaEl Salvador
Mr.MAURICIO ANTONIOPEÑATE GUZMÁNEmbajador Extraordinario y PlenipotenciarioEmbajada de la República de El SalvadorEl Salvador
Mr.AudelinChappuisConseiller de presse et de communicationAmbassade de France en EspagneFrance
Mr.ChristopherWeissbergConseiller du Secrétaire d’EtatMinistère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangèresFrance
Ms.ClaraPaezConseillère politiqueAmbassade de France en EspagneFrance
Mr.DidierJEANChef de la Mission Promotion du tourismeMinistère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangèresFrance
Ms.FannyGrozConseillère développement international du tourismeMinistère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangèresFrance
Mr.Jean-BaptisteLemoyneSecrétaire d’État chargé du tourisme, des Français de l’étranger et de la FrancophonieMinistère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangèresFrance
Mr.Jean-MichelCasaAmbassadeur de France en EspagneAmbassade de France à MadridFrance
Ms.VictoireVandevilleDirectrice adjointe de CabinetMinistère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangèresFrance
Mr.YVESFRANDEBOEUFCABINET DU MINISTREMINISTERE DES AFFAIRES ETRANGERESFrance
Mr.ABUBACARRCAMARADIRECTOR GENERALTHE GAMBIA TOURISM BOARDGambia
Mr.ADAMANJIEDIRECTOR OF MARKETINGTHE GAMBIA TOURISM BOARDGambia
Ms.CORDUJABANGPERMANENT SECRETARYMINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CULTUREGambia
Ms.AnaGochashviliHead of departmentTourism AdministrationGeorgia
Mr.BachoRusishviliChief of ProtocolMinistry of Economy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.HelenMdivaniPrimera ConsejeraEmbajada de GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.ILIAGIORGADZEAmbassadorEmbassy of GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.IRAKLIGIGAURICounsellorEmbassy of GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.LeriMuradashviliCameramanMinistry of Economy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.LukaMamulaidzeCameramanGeorgian Tourism AdministrationGeorgia
Ms.MariamKvrivishviliDeputy MinisterEconomy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.MayaOmiadzeHead of Strategic Communications DepartmentMinistry of Economy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.MedeaJaniashviliActing HeadGeorgian National Tourism AdministrationGeorgia
Ms.NatiaTurnavaMinister of Economy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGovernment of GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.NikolozSabuluaPhotographerMinistry of Economy and Sustainable Development of GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.NinoTurmanidzeAssistantEmbajada de GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.NinoKiltavaAsistenteEmbajada de GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.TeimurazBasilaiaCounsellorEmbassy of GeorgiaGeorgia
Mr.ZurabMchedlishviliSenior Adviser of the Embassy of GeorgiaEmbassy of GeorgiaGeorgia
Ms.CarmenDescampsDeput Head of the Economic Affairs SectionGerman Embassy MadridGermany
Ms.MarionDr. WeberHead of International Tourism Policy DivisionFederal Ministry for Economic Affairs and EnergyGermany
Mr.EMMANUELFRIMPONGEXECUTIVE SECRETARYGHANA TOURISM FEDERATIONGhana
Mr.MuhammadAdamAmbassadorGhana EmbaasyGhana
Mr.GEORGEKAKOUTISTOURISM OFFICERMINISTRY OF TOURISMGreece
Ms.KANELLAEXARCHAKOUDirector to the cabinet of the Depouty Minster officeMINISTRY OF TOURISM GREECEGreece
Ms.SOFIAZACHARAKIDEPUTY MINISTER OF TOURISMMINISTRY OF TOURISM GREECEGreece
Mr.CarlosMedranoConsejero Comercial, Inversión y TurismoMinisterio de Relaciones Exteriores GuatemalaGuatemala
Ms.MónicaBolaños PérezEmbajadoraMinisterio de Relaciones ExterioresGuatemala
Mr.Mynor ArturoCordón LemusDirector GeneralInstuto Guatemalteco de Turismo INGUATGuatemala
Mr.ConradDe La FUENTECONSEJEROEMBAJADA DE HAITIHaiti
Mr.Fernney JeanPiouConsultantMinistry of Tourism – HaitiHaiti
Ms.Karine CondeEmeranDirectorHaiti School of HospitalityHaiti
Mr.Louis Marie MontfortSAINTILEMBAJADOREMBAJADA DE HAITIHaiti
Ms.Luz Kurta CassandraFRANCOISMinister AMinistry of Tourism of HaitiHaiti
Ms.Rose MyrthaLEXIMAPRIMERA SECRETARIAEMBAJADA DE HAITIHaiti
Ms.SavelaJacques BerenjiChief of StaffMinistry of TourismHaiti
Mr.JulioCarrilloAsesor Ejecutivo del Despacho de TurismoSecretaría de Turismo de HondurasHonduras
Ms.MARIA DOLORESAGÜERO LARAEMBAJADORAEMBAJADA DE HONDURAS EN ESPAÑAHonduras
Ms.NicoleMarrderSecretaria de Estado en el Despacho de TurismoSecretaría de Turismo de HondurasHonduras
Ms.TatianaSierckeGerente de Gestión Institucional y Relaciones InternacionalesInstituto Hondureño de TurismoHonduras
Ms.KlaudiaSifferHead of SecretariatHungarian Tourism AgencyHungary
Mr.LászlóKönnyidDeputy CEOHungarian Tourism AgencyHungary
Ms.MártaFazekas Dr.Program DirectorHungarian Tourism AgencyHungary
Ms.PetraBenkovicsInternational Relations ExpertHungarian Tourism AgencyHungary
Ms.Adwitya KristyHapsariForeign Service OfficerMinistry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of IndonesiaIndonesia
Mr.Bayu HariSaktiawanCharge d´Affaires ad interimEmbassy of the Republic of Indonesia in MadridIndonesia
Mr.John RomiPurbaSecond SecretaryEmbassy of the Republic of Indonesia in MadridIndonesia
Ms.Penny DewiHerasatiDirector of Socio-Cultural Affairs and International Organization of Developing Countries (HoD)Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of IndonesiaIndonesia
Mr.ADEL MUSTAFA KAMILALKURDIAMBASSADOREMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF IRAQIraq
Mr.AliAbdulredhaManagerTourism BoardIraq
Mr.HassanAL-ESSAMinisterministry of culture,Tourism & AntiquitiesIraq
Mr.MohammedAL-ARAJIsecretaryMinistry of Culture,Tourism & AntiquitiesIraq
Mr.NAJEEBAL-GAFRGeneral ManagerMinistry of culture,Tourism & AntiquitiesIraq
Ms.RedhabAl-BayatiManagerTourism BoardIraq
Ms.ShahadALKORTANYThird SecretaryIraqi Ministry of Foreign AffairsIraq
Mr.ThaferBahr Al-UloomChairmanTourism BoardIraq
Ms.
FisherDirector International RelationsIsrael Ministry of TourismIsrael
Mr.GIAN PAOLOMENEGHINICOUNSELLORMINISTRY OF TOURISM OF ITALYItaly
Mr.MASSIMOGARAVAGLIAMINISTERMINSTRYItaly
Mr.SIMONELANDINIDiplomatic CounsellorMinistry of Tourism ItalyItaly
Mr.EDMUNDBARTLETTMINISTER OF TOURISM JAMAICAMINISTRY OF TOURISMJamaica
Ms.TyeshaTurnerDirectorMinistry of TourismJamaica
Mr.TomohiroKanekoVice CommissionerJapan Tourism AgencyJapan
Mr.YojiKitamuraCounsellorEmbassy of Japan in SpainJapan
Mr.YukiKoinumaChief OfficialJapan Tourism AgencyJapan
Ms.AnsamMalkawiMinister’s AdviserMinistry of Tourism and AntiquitiesJordan
Ms.AREEJHAWAMDEHembajadoraEMBAJADAJordan
Mr.HeshamAl AbbadiMinister’s Advisorministry of Tourism and AntiquitiesJordan
Mr.AbylayAbykhanTercer Secretario – encargado de asuntos con la OMTEmbajada de Kazajstán en EspañaKazakhstan
Mr.KonstantinZhigalovEmbajador de Kazajstán en España – Representante Permanente ante la OMTEmbajada de Kazajstán en EspañaKazakhstan
Ms.HeidiMumiaPersonal Assistant to Principal SecretaryMinistry of Tourism and WildlifeKenya
Mr.LydiaMneneMember of ParliamentNational Assembly of KenyaKenya
Mr.NajibBALALAMINISTERMINISTRY OF TOURISM AND WILDLIFEKenya
Ms.NancyOtienoAideMinistry of Tourism and WildlifeKenya
Mr.PatrickKing’olaMember of ParliamentNational Assembly of KenyaKenya
Mr.RICHARD ANGULUOPEMBEAMBASSADOR OF KENYA IN SPAINKENYA EMBASSY SPAINKenya
Ms.SafinaTsunguPrincipal SecretaryMinistry of Tourism and WildlifeKenya
Ms.SEVERINELUYALIAMINISTER COUNSELLORKENYA EMBASSY SPAINKenya
Mr.STEPHENKINYANJUICHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – TPFMINISTRY OF TOURISM AND WILDLIFE- KENYAKenya
Ms.HALAKEYROUZEMBAJADORAMINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES Y EMIGRADOS DEL LÍBANOLebanon
Mr.WalidNassarMinisterMinistry of tourismLebanon
Ms.Juanita M.YiahDirector of TourismMinistry of Information, Cultural Affairs and TourismLiberia
Mr.Lance K.GbagonyonHonorable Deputy Minister for Culture and  TourismMinistry of Information, Cultural Affairs and TourismLiberia
Ms.Princess K.TurkolonHonorable Assistant Minister for TourismMinistry of Information, Cultural Affairs and TourismLiberia
Ms.LIDIJABAJARUNIENETOURISM POLICYMINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY AND INNOVATIONLithuania
Mr.AbdullaMausoomMinisterMinistry of TourismMaldives
Ms.FathimathNilfaPermanent SecretaryMinistry of TourismMaldives
Ms.FazeelaAliExecutive DirectorMinistry of TourismMaldives
Mr.AndogolyGUINDOMinistreMinistère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du TourismeMali
Mr.IbrahimaGUINDOChargé de missionDépartement ministérielMali
Mr.MAMADOU DIT MAMARYTANGARASEGUNDO CONSEJEROEMBAJADA DE MALIMali
Mr.MamaryDIARRADirecteur National du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie du MaliMinistère de l’Artisanat du Tourisme, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du TourismeMali
Mr.SidyKEITADirecteur Général de l’Agence de Promotion Touristique du MaliMinistère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du TourismeMali
Ms.Sirimaha HabibatouDIAWARA épouse SISSOKOConseiller TechniqueMinistère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du TourismeMali
Mr.LeslieVellaDeputy CEO/Chief Officer Strategic DevelopmentMalta Tourism AuthorityMalta
Mr.BOUBACARKANEEMBAJADOREMBAJADA DE LA REPÚBLICA ISLÁMICA DE MAURITANIA EN MADRIDMauritania
Mr.DonaldPayenSenior AdviserMinistry of TourismMauritius
Mr.LOUIS STEVENOBEEGADOODEPUTY PRIME MINISTER, MINISTER OF HOUSING & LUP, MINISTER OF TOURISMMINISTRY OF TOURISMMauritius
Mr.MOHAMMAD SALIM FERHATJOOMUNPERMANENT SECRETARYMINISTRY OF TOURISMMauritius
Ms.CatherineFautrier RousseauAmbassadeurAmbassade de Monaco en EspagneMonaco
Mr.GuyANTOGNELLIDIRECTEURDIRECTION DU TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DE MONACOMonaco
Ms.ISABELLEADAM TELLO RODRIGUEZResponsable Division Administration Générale/RHDIRECTION DU TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DE MONACOMonaco
Ms.FATIMA ZAHRAAMMORMinistre du tourisme de l’artisanat et l’economie sociale et solidaireMinistère du tourisme de l’artisanat et l’economie sociale et solidaireMorocco
Ms.HasnaeZerrouqDirectrice de la stratégie et de la coopérationMinistère du Tourisme, de l’Artisanat et de l’Economie Sociale et SolidaireMorocco
Mr.Abílio SantosSimãoDirector NacionalMinistério da Cultura e Turismo de MoçambiqueMozambique
Ms.AnaládyaLoureiroMinister AdviserMinistry of Culture and TourismMozambique
Ms.EldevinaMaterulaMinisterMinistry of Culture and TourismMozambique
Mr.CHO WINSHEINDiplomatMyanmar Embassy to FranceMyanmar
Mr.KYAWZEYAAmbassadorEmbassy of Myanmar to FranceMyanmar
Mr.ALBERTUSAOCHAMUBAMBASSADOREMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIANamibia
Mr.DiguNaobebChief Executive OfficerNamibia Tourism BoardNamibia
Ms.Heather MwizaSibungoDeputy MinisterMinistry of Environment, Forestry and TourismNamibia
Mr.SebulonChicaluDirectorMinistry of Environment, Forestry and TourismNamibia
Mr.DhananjayRegmiChief Executive OfficerNepal Tourism BoardNepal
Mr.KabindraBhattaOfficerNepal Tourism BoardNepal
Mr.TokarajPandeyJoint SecretaryMinistry of Culture,Tourism and Civil Aviation, Kathmandu NepalNepal
Mr.CARLOS ANTONIOMIDENCEEmbajador de la República de Nicaragua ante el Reino de EspañaMINISTERIO DE RELACIONES EXTERIORES – GOBIERNO DE NICARAGUANicaragua
Ms.Shantanny AnashaCampbell LewisCodirectora General y Administrativa del Instituto Nicaragüense de Turismo (INTUR)Instituto Nicaragüense de Turismo (INTUR)Nicaragua
Mr.HAMADOUMOUMOUNIBP. 480 NIAMEYMINISTERE DE LA CULTURE DU TOURISME ET DE L’ARTISANATNiger
Mr.MOHAMEDHAMIDMinistreMinistère de la culture, du tourisme et de l’artisanatNiger
Ms.DOROTHYDURUAKUDEPUTY DIRECTOR-INT. TOURISMFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFRMATION AND CULTURENigeria
Mr.LAIMOHAMMEDMINISTERFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURENigeria
Mr.OLUSEGUNADEYEMISPECIAL ASSISATANT TO THE MINISTERFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURENigeria
Ms.TEMITOPEOYEDELEPRINCIPAL TOURISM OFFICERFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURENigeria
Mr.WILLIAMSADELEYESPECIAL ASSISATANT TO THE MINISTERFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURENigeria
Ms.H.E. KIFAYA KHAMISALRAISIAMBASSADORSULTANT OF OMAN EMBASSYOman
Mr.H.E. SALIMALMAHRUQIMINISTERMINSTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISMOman
Mr.HAITHAM MOHAMMEDALGHASSANIAssistant director general, Directorate General of PromotionMINSTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISMOman
Mr.OMAR SALIMALABDULSALAMASSISTANT DIRECTOR  OF ORGANZATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION DEPTMINISTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISMOman
Ms.AayzaShujaatSecond SecretaryEmbassy of Pakistan, MadridPakistan
Mr.Shujjat AliRathoreAmbassadorEmbassy of Pakistan, MadridPakistan
Mr.UmairAliCounsellorEmbassy of Pakistan, MadridPakistan
Ms.GracielaArca BenegasJefaSecretaría Nacional de TurismoParaguay
Ms.LILIAN MARCELAAFARA CORRALESCONSEJERAEmbajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de EspañaParaguay
Ms.MARIA CELINAINSAURRALDE SAMUDIOOficialEmbajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de EspañaParaguay
Ms.ROSA ESPERANZASANABRIA DE RADICEDirectoraSecretaría Nacional de Turismo – SENATURParaguay
Ms.SofiaMontiel de AfaraMinistra Secretaria EjecutivaSENATURParaguay
Mr.STEPHANJORGENSEN LABATURepresentante TurísticoEmbajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de EspañaParaguay
Ms.AmoraCarbajalPresidentaPromperuPeru
Ms.ClaudiaVelitministra consejeraEmbajada del PerúPeru
Mr.Eduardo Miguel HilariónPérez del Solar Marcenaroencargado de negocios a.i.Embajada del PerúPeru
Mr.Joan ManuelBarrena ChávezConsejero económico comercial del Perú en EspañaOficina Comercial del Perú en España – Embajada del PerúPeru
Mr.JulioUbillúsConsejeroEmbajada del PerúPeru
Ms.KatiaEspinozaprimera secretariaEmbajada del PerúPeru
Ms.María PíaDe la Mata GutiérrezEncargada Área TurismoOficina Comercial del Perú en España – Embajada del PerúPeru
Mr.Roberto HelbertSánchez PalominoMinistro de Comercio Exterior y TurismoMinisterio de Comercio Exterior y TurismoPeru
Mr.PHILIPPE J.LHUILLIEREMBAJADOR DE FILIPINAS EN ESPAÑA Y REPRESENTANTE PERMANENTE DE FILIPINAS A LA OMTEMBAJADA DE FILIPINAS EN ESPAÑAPhilippines
Ms.Verna EsmeraldaBuensucesoDeputy MinisterPhilippine Department of TourismPhilippines
Ms.Ana PaulaPaisHead of EducationTurismo de PotugalPortugal
Ms.CatarinaPintoadvisorturismo de portugalPortugal
Mr.FilipeSilvaBoard MemberTurismo de Portugal, I.P.Portugal
Ms.IsabelValenteCounsellorEmbassy of PortugalPortugal
Ms.M.JoãoToscano SilvaDiretorTurismo de PortugalPortugal
Ms.mariavaleDirector Spain Turismo de PortugalTurismo de PortugalPortugal
Mr.AbdullaAl-HamarAmbassadorEmbassy of QatarQatar
Mr.ChistolAndreihead of tourism departmentMinistry of CultureRepublic of Moldova
Mr.ProdanSergiuMinisterMinistry of CultureRepublic of Moldova
Ms.VioletaAgriciAmbassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova  to UNWTOEmbassy  of the Republic of Moldova to the Kingdom of SpainRepublic of Moldova
Mr.VladMustaciosuMinistro ConsejeroEmbajada de Rumanía en EspañaRomania
Mr.IgorErmolenkoPrimer SecretarioEmbajada de la Federación de Rusia en EspañaRussian Federation
Ms.InnaRomanchenkoCouncilorMinistry of Foreign AffairsRussian Federation
Ms.MarinaMutalievaDeputy HeadFederal Agency for Tourism of the Russian FederationRussian Federation
Ms.MarinaMutalievaHead of International Organizations and Events DivisionFederal Agency for Tourism of the Russian FederationRussian Federation
Ms.ViktoriiaShevkunenkoExpert of International Cooperation DepartmentFederal Agency for Tourism of the Russian FederationRussian Federation
Mr.YuryKorchaginAmbassadorRussia Embassy to SpainRussian Federation
Ms.ZarinaDoguzovaHeadThe Federal Agency for Tourism of the Russian FederationRussian Federation
Mr.AdilsonMiguel da GraçaDirectorGeneral Diection of Tourism and  HospitalitySao Tome and Principe
Mr.AértonCrisóstomoMinistryMinister of Tourism and CultureSao Tome and Principe
Mr.EugénioDos Santos NevesAssessor of tourism areaMinister of Tourism and CultureSao Tome and Principe
Mr.NelsonGomes Lopes de Andrade SaloméTechnicianGeneral Direction of Tourism and  HospitalitySao Tome and Principe
Ms.Nelsy GeizeDos Santos Silva e SousaGeneral DirectoryGeneral Diection of Tourism and  HospitalitySao Tome and Principe
Mr.ValdemarMendes Saraiva de JesusSecretary of the Council of MinisterPrime Minister’s OfficeSao Tome and Principe
Mr.AhmedAlkhateebMinister of TourismMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Mr.AlwaleedAlayoubiHead of ProtocolMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Mr.AzzamAl GainKingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to SpainMinistry of Foreign AffairsSaudi Arabia
Mr.FawazAlessaLogisticsMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Ms.GloriaGuevaraAdvisorMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Mr.MeshariAlmuhannaMediaMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Ms.Princess. HaifaAl SaudAssistant Minister for TourismMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Ms.Princess. SarahAl SaudLead SpecialistMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Ms.RenadAmjadMultilateral Affairs DirectorMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Ms.SajaAl-hoshanAdvisorMinistry of TourismSaudi Arabia
Mr.AmdySENEConseiller TechniqueMinistère du Tourisme et des Transports AérirnsSenegal
Ms.MARIAMESYAmbassadeur du Sénégal en EspagneAmbassade du Sénégal en EspagneSenegal
Mr.TallaGueyePremier ConseillerAmbassade du Sénégal en EspagneSenegal
Ms.IvanaVeljkovicIndependent AdvisorMinistry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of SerbiaSerbia
Ms.JelenaMilenkovic-OrlicAssistant MinisterMinistry of Trade, Tourism and TelecommunicationsSerbia
Ms.TatjanaMaticMinister of Trade, Tourism and TelecommunicationsMinistry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of SerbiaSerbia
Mr.ChannelQuatreSenior Protocol OfficerMinistry of Foreign Affairs and TourismSeychelles
Ms.SherinFrancisPrincipal SecretaryMinistry of Foreign Affairs and TourismSeychelles
Mr.SylvestreRadegondeMinisterMinistry of Foreign Affairs and TourismSeychelles
Ms.FatmataHamid CarewGeneral ManagerNational Tourist Board Sierra LeoneSierra Leone
Mr.Memunatu B.PrattMinisterMinistry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra LeoneSierra Leone
Mr.MohamedJallohDirector of TourismMinistry of Tourism and Cultural AffairsSierra Leone
Mr.JaroslavBlaskoAmbassadorEmbassy of the Slovak RepublicSlovakia
Ms.MichaelaTrojanovaChief State CounsellorMinistry of Transport and Construction of the Slovak RepublicSlovakia
Mr.NikolasPrajState AdvisorMinistry of Transport and Construction of the Slovak RepublicSlovakia
Mr.JureVozeljMinister’s OfficeMinistry of Economic Development and TechnologySlovenia
Mr.RobertKrmeljEmbajadorEmbajada de la República de EsloveniaSlovenia
Mr.SIMONZAJCState SecretaryMinistry of Economic Development and TechnologySlovenia
Ms.LindiweSisuluMinisterGovernmentSouth Africa
Mr.ThembaKhumaloChief Marketing OfficerSouth African TourismSouth Africa
Mr.EmilioPin GodosJefe Adjunto de la Asesoría Jurídica InternacionalMinisterio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y CooperaciónSpain
Mr.FelipeFormariz PomboSubdirector General de Estrategia y Servicios al SectorMinisterio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo de EspañaSpain
Mr.FélixAlcarazJefe ServicioTurespañaSpain
Mr.FernandoValdés VerelstSecretario de Estado de TurismoMinisterio de Industria, Comercio y TurismoSpain
Mr.FRANCISCO JAVIERDAGO ELORZASUBDIRECTOR GENERAL ADJUNTOMINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES, UNIÓN EUROPEA Y COOPERACIÓNSpain
Ms.FUENCISLATEJEDOR GARCIASUBDIRECTORA GENERAL ADJUNTA DE COOPERACIÓN Y COMPETITIVIDAD TURÍSTICAMº DE INDUSRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMOSpain
Mr.JAVIERFERNÁNDEZ GONZÁLEZSUBDIRECTOR GENERAL DE COOPERACIÓN Y COMPETITIVIDAD TURÍSTICAMº DE INDUSRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMOSpain
Mr.MagiCastelltortChief of staffTurespañaSpain
Ms.MARÍA MERCEDESALONSO FRAYLESUBDIRECTORA GENERALMINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES, UNIÓN EUROPEA Y COOPERACIÓNSpain
Mr.MIGUELSANZ CASTEDODIRECTOR GENERALTURESPAÑA – MINISTERIO DE INDUSTRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMOSpain
Mr.R. RicardoRosas RomeraAsesor Ejecutivo del Secretario de Estado de TurismoMinisterio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Gobierno de EspañaSpain
Ms.TeresaGancedo NietoJefa de Área de Relaciones InternacionalesMinisterio de Industria, Comercio y TurismoSpain
Ms.DhammikaWijayasingheDirector GeneralSri Lanka Tourism Development AuthoritySri Lanka
Mr.SiripalaHettiarachchiSecretaryMinistry of TourismSri Lanka
Mr.BADRELDINABBAS ELAMASDirectorMinistry of Culture, Information and TourismSudan
Mr.Girham AbdelgadirDeminUndersecretaryMinistry of Culture, Information and TourismSudan
Mr.HUSSAMELDEEN EL TAYEBENCARGADO DE NEGOCIOS A.I.EMBAJADA DE SUDAN EN MADRIDSudan
Ms.ISRAABAKHIETPRIMERA SECRETARIAEMBAJADA DE SUDAN EN MADRIDSudan
Mr.ChristophSchlumpfScientific collaboratorState Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECOSwitzerland
Mr.EntesarAl hadaliSwitzerlandMinistry of TouristsSwitzerland
Mr.ErikJakobAmbassador and Head of the Promotion Activities DirectorateState Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECOSwitzerland
Mr.RichardKaempfHead of Tourism PolicyState Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECOSwitzerland
Ms.AHDALZAEEM§ Director of Planning and International Cooperation§ Syrian Ministry of tourismSyrian Arab Republic
Mr.MHD.RAMIMARTINIMinister of TourismSyrian Ministry of tourismSyrian Arab Republic
Mr.MHD.RAMIMARTINIMinister of TourismSyrian Ministry of tourismSyrian Arab Republic
Mr.MUSTAFAKHAZAL§ Director of ProtocolSyrian Ministry of tourismSyrian Arab Republic
Mr.JamshedKhamidovAmbassadorEmbassy of TajikistanTajikistan
Mr.ChoteTrachuPermanent SecretaryMinistry of Tourism and SportsThailand
Mr.GunPuntuhongINTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OFFICERMinistry of Tourism and SportsThailand
Ms.JANJIRAPONPIBOONTHITIINTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OFFICERMinistry of Tourism and SportsThailand
Mr.PANUPAKPONGATICHATDIRECTOR OF THE INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS DIVISIONMinistry of Tourism and SportsThailand
Ms.Phantipha IamsudhaEkarohitAmbassadorRoyal Thai Embassy in MadridThailand
Ms.PrapasriChetsonkculCounsellorRoyal Thai Embassy in MadridThailand
Ms.Inacia da ConceicaoTeixeiraVice Minister Of Community Tourism and CultureMinistry of Tourism, Trade and IndustryTimor-Leste
Mr.José Lucas do Carmoda SilvaMinister’s OfficeMinistry of Tourism, Trade and IndustryTimor-Leste
Mr.Joseph juniorKODJOconseiller juridiqueMinistère du Tourisme du TogoTogo
Ms.LamieKORIKOSecrétaire généraleMinistère de la culture et tourismeTogo
Ms.Mafissa AkoumASSINGUIMEDirectrice de la planification et du développement touristiqueETAT TOGOLAISTogo
Ms.FatmaOmrani CharguiEmbajadoraEmbajada de la República TunecinaTunisia
Mr.mohamed El moezBelahssineMinistreministére du tourisme et de l’artisanatTunisia
Ms.mounamathlouthi ghlissdirecteur generalministére du tourisme et de l’artisanatTunisia
Ms.BAŞAKÖNSAL DEMİRMultilateral Relations Coordinator/ Focal PointMİnistry of Culture and TourismTurkey
Mr.BurakAkçaparAmbassadorEmbassy of the Republic of TurkeyTurkey
Mr.ErselÖzdemirCounselorEmbassy of the Republic of TurkeyTurkey
Mr.EsraMertCulture and Tourism ExpertMinistry of Culture and TourismTurkey
Ms.HaleALTANSecretary GeneralTurkish Tourism Investors AssociationTurkey
Ms.MakbuleBostanciCounsellor to the MinisterMinistry of Culture and TourismTurkey
Ms.ÖzgülÖzkan YavuzDeputy MinisterMinistry of Culture and TourismTurkey
Mr.ÖZGÜRSEMİZDirectorMinistry of Culture and TourismTurkey
Mr.Yunus EmreBayrakCounselorEmbassy of the Republic of TurkeyTurkey
Mr.BahindukaMartin MugarraMinister of State, Tourism, Wildlife and AntiquitiesMinistry of Tourism, WIldlife and AntiquitiesUganda
Mr.LyaziVivianAsst. Commissioner TourismMinistry of Tourism, Wildlife and AntiquitiesUganda
Ms.ROSEMARY TWINOMUGISHAKOBUTAGICOMMISSIONER TOURISM DEVELOPMENTMINISTRY OF TOURISM, WILDLIFE AND ANTIQUITIESUganda
Ms.MarianaOleskivChairpersonState Agency for Tourism Development of UkraineUkraine
Ms.OlhaRabiichukHeadState Agency for Tourism Development of UkraineUkraine
Mr.SerhiiPohoreltsevEmbajador de Ucrania en el Reino de EspañaEmbajada de Ucrania en el Reino de EspañaUkraine
Ms.SolomiiaFliuntChief desk officerState Agency for Tourism Development of UkraineUkraine
Mr.Faisal Mohamed Ahmed MohamedAlHammadiAssistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and SMEsMinistry of EconomyUnited Arab Emirates
Mr.H.E. Dr. Ahmad Abdulla HumaidAbdulla BelhoulMinister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEsMinistry of EconomyUnited Arab Emirates
Mr.MohamedElnaggarTourism Affairs ExpertMinistry of EconomyUnited Arab Emirates
Mr.Saeed Bader Obaid AlbudoorAlFalasiChief of Staff of the Minister of Entreprenuership and SMEsMinistry of EconomyUnited Arab Emirates
Mr.DamasNdumaroMinisterMinistry of Natural Resources and TourismUnited Republic of Tanzania
Ms.LilyFungamtamaManagerTanzania Tourist BoardUnited Republic of Tanzania
Mr.LusunguHelelaCommunication OfficerMinistry of Natural Resources and TourismUnited Republic of Tanzania
Mr.RichieWandwiActing Director, Tourism DevelopmentMinistry of Natural Resources and TourismUnited Republic of Tanzania
Mr.SAMWEL WILLIAMSHELUKINDOAMBASSADOREMBASSY OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIAUnited Republic of Tanzania
Mr.RoqueBaudeanDirector Nacional de TurismoMinisterio de Turismo de UruguayUruguay
Mr.TabareVieraMinistro de TurismoMinisterio de TurismoUruguay
Mr.BakhriddinNajmidinovChef“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTDUzbekistan
Mr.BakhromBabakhanovChef“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTDUzbekistan
Mr.BakhtierSagdullakarievChef“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTDUzbekistan
Mr.BatirjonNurullayevVise governor of Samarkand regionRegional Government of SamarkandUzbekistan
Mr.BobirjonMirzahmedovDirectorMinistry of Tourism and sport of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Ms.DilfuzaSamandarovaDirectorMinistry of tourism and sports of the Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.ErkinjonTurdimovGovernor of Samarkand regionSamarkand regional governmentUzbekistan
Mr.FeruzDodievHead of DepartmentMinistry of Tourism and Sports, Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.FirdavsAbdukhalikovChairman of the BoardThe World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of Cultural Legacy of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.InomjonMadrimovChief specialist of the events departmentMinistry of tourism and sports of the Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.IsmatilloIslamovchefSamarkand regional governmentUzbekistan
Mr.JAKHONGIRGANIEVEMBAJADOR DE LA REPÚBLICA DE UZBEKISTÁN EN EL REINO DE ESPAÑAEMBAJADA DE LA REPÚBLICA DE UZBEKISTÁNUzbekistan
Mr.KhayotKhamraevcameramanThe Ministry of Tourism and sports Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Ms.LolaRakhmanbayevaPress secretary – Ministers adviserThe Ministry of Tourism and sports Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Ms.MahliyoKarimovaDirectorMinistry tourism and sports of the Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.MakhmudAkhmedovHead of press serviceMinistry for tourism and sportsUzbekistan
Ms.NadiraBerdimuratovaAdvisor to MinisterMinistry of Tourism and Sports, Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.ObidjonKudratovHead of SecretariatThe Government of the Republic of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.OtabekAbdurakhmanovChef“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTDUzbekistan
Mr.OyatulloMamatkulovCarver chef“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTDUzbekistan
Mr.SherozSabirovDeputy head of the department for investment and tradeMinistry for investment and tradeUzbekistan
Mr.SHUKHRATADILOVConsulEmbassy of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Mr.UMIDYULDASHEVFirst SecretaryEmbassy of Uzbekistan to SpainUzbekistan
Mr.MauricioRodríguez GelfensteinEmbajadorEmbajada de la República Bolivariana de VenezuelaVenezuela
Mr.AhmedGHALEB SHALANJefe del Gabinete del EmbajadorEmbajada de la República de YemenYemen
Mr.MoammarAl-EryaniministerMinistry of Information, Culture and TourismYemen
Mr.MohammedMaudhaEncargado de Negocios de la Embajada de YemenEmbajada de la República de YemenYemen
Mr.YousufAburasPR Director GeneralMinistry of Information, Culture and TourismYemen
Ms.Christine Mwelwa KasebaSataH.E the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNWTOEmbassy of the Republic of ZambiaZambia
Mr.FelixKaitishaFirst Secretary TourismEmbassy of the Republic of ZambiaZambia
Ms.LillianBwalyaDirector TourismMinistry of TourismZambia
Mr.RodneySikumbaMinister Of TourismMinistry of TourismZambia
Ms.BrendaDhliwayoDeputy Director Legal ServicesGovernment of ZimbabweZimbabwe
Mr.DouglasRunyowaChief Director TourismGovernment of ZimbabweZimbabwe
Mr.MunesusheMunodawafaPermanent SecretaryGovernment of ZimbabweZimbabwe
Mr.NqobizithaNdhlovuMinisterGovernment of ZimbabweZimbabwe
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Dmytro Makarov

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment