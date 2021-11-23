New UNWTO Election Prediction Released by WTN

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly is getting ready to launch in Madrid from November 30- December 3.

The most anticipated agenda item is the secret vote for the confirmation hearing of Zurab Pololikashvili for another term.

Both previous UNWTO Secretaries-General and dozens of current and previous leaders of World Tourism urge delegates to vote NO at the secret confirmation hearing.

This was made clear in a series of open letters by top former officials of the UNWTO, the Decency in the Election campaign by the World Tourism Network, and by Costa Rica requesting a secret vote for this confirmation hearing.

This decision is now in the hands of the following delegates attending the General Assembly next week.

According to a just-released World Tourism Network prediction the reconfirmation outlook for the Secretary-General Election stands as follows as of November 23.

7 countries are expected to confirm Zurab in the secret election

41 countries are expected to NOT confirm Zurab in the secret election

65 countries are still undecided on how to vote at the secret election

2/3 of the votes are needed to confirm.

Should there be no confirmation a new election with new candidates will be forthcoming. The exact procedure was explained by eTurboNews in this article:

