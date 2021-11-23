New UNWTO Election Prediction Released by WTN

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly is getting ready to launch in Madrid from November 30- December 3.
The most anticipated agenda item is the secret vote for the confirmation hearing of Zurab Pololikashvili for another term.
Both previous UNWTO Secretaries-General and dozens of current and previous leaders of World Tourism urge delegates to vote NO at the secret confirmation hearing.
This was made clear in a series of open letters by top former officials of the UNWTO, the Decency in the Election campaign by the World Tourism Network, and by Costa Rica requesting a secret vote for this confirmation hearing.
This decision is now in the hands of the following delegates attending the General Assembly next week.
According to a just-released World Tourism Network prediction the reconfirmation outlook for the Secretary-General Election stands as follows as of November 23.
- 7 countries are expected to confirm Zurab in the secret election
- 41 countries are expected to NOT confirm Zurab in the secret election
- 65 countries are still undecided on how to vote at the secret election
2/3 of the votes are needed to confirm.
Should there be no confirmation a new election with new candidates will be forthcoming. The exact procedure was explained by eTurboNews in this article:
|Mr.
|Mohammad Rahim
|Peerzada
|Counsellor and Charge de Affairs
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan
|Afghanistan
|Ms.
|Asma
|Moulay
|Directrice de la Communication et de la Coopération
|Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat Algérie
|Algeria
|Mr.
|Djalal
|Benmedakhene
|Secrétaire Diplomatique
|Ambassade d’Algérie à Madrid
|Algeria
|Mr.
|HABTOUN
|CHEMS-EDDINE
|Conseiller d’Etudes et Syntheses
|Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat Algérie
|Algeria
|Mr.
|Mohamed
|ALIM
|Ministre Conseiller
|Ambassade d’Algérie à Madrid
|Algeria
|Mr.
|Saïd
|MOUSSI
|Ambassadeur
|Ambassade d’Algérie à Madrid
|Algeria
|Mr.
|yassine
|Hamadi
|Ministre du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat Algérie
|Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Artisanat Algérie
|Algeria
|Ms.
|CAROLINA
|CUEN LLACUNA
|Punt Focal OMT
|GOVERN D’ANDORRA
|Andorra
|Mr.
|JESÚS
|RAMÍREZ PALOMO
|CONSEJERO DE TURISMO Y COMERCIO
|EMBAJADA DE ANDORRA EN ESPAÑA
|Andorra
|Mr.
|JORDI
|TORRES FALCO
|MINISTRE DE TURISME I TELECOMUNICACIONS
|GOVERN D’ANDORRA
|Andorra
|Mr.
|SERGI
|NADAL
|DIRECTOR DE TURISME
|GOVERN D’ANDORRA
|Andorra
|Ms.
|Cecilia Fernanda Arraz da Silv
|Bernardo
|Directora Nacional
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Mr.
|Dinis Magalhães
|Quicassa
|Director Nacional
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Mr.
|Filipe Silvino de Pina
|Zau
|Ministro da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Ms.
|Guilhermina Domingos
|Rogério
|Chefe de Departamento
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Mr.
|Helder Jonas Leonardo Chingund
|Marcelino
|Secretário de Estado do Turismo
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Mr.
|Paulo Jacinto Domingos
|Joaquim
|Chefe de Escolta
|Ministério da Cultura, Turismo e Ambiente
|Angola
|Mr.
|Alejandro
|Obeid
|Director General de Comunicación Institucional
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Ms.
|Ana Inés
|Garcia Allievi
|Directora de Relaciones Internacionales
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Ms.
|Camila
|Agüero
|Ceremonial y Protocolo
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Mr.
|Francisco Jose
|Mozetic
|Agregado Cultural, Protocolo, Educación y Turismo de la Embajada Argentina en España
|Embajada Argentina ante Reino de España
|Argentina
|Mr.
|Matías
|Lammens
|Ministro de Turismo y Deportes
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Mr.
|RICARDO
|ALFONSÍN
|EMBAJADOR
|EMBAJADA ARGENTINA
|Argentina
|Ms.
|Victoria
|Siano
|Directora Operativa
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Ms.
|Yanina
|Martinez
|Secretaria de Promoción Turística
|Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes
|Argentina
|Mr.
|Artur
|Khachatryan
|Deputy Chair
|Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia
|Armenia
|Ms.
|Sona
|Hovhannisyan
|Head
|Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of RA
|Armenia
|Mr.
|Adrian
|Gasser
|Deputy Director
|Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism
|Austria
|Mr.
|Harald
|Stranzl
|Ambassador, Head of Department
|Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs
|Austria
|Ms.
|Monika
|Klinger
|Director
|Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism
|Austria
|Mr.
|Fuad
|Naghiyev
|Chairman
|State Tourism Agency
|Azerbaijan
|Mr.
|Kanan
|Firdovsi
|Head of division
|State Tourism Agency
|Azerbaijan
|Mr.
|Leyla
|Isayeva
|Coordinator
|Azerbaijan Tourism Board
|Azerbaijan
|Mr.
|MAGSAD
|HUSEYNOV
|Third Secretary
|Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Azerbaijan
|Mr.
|RAMIZ
|HASANOV
|Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Azerbaijan
|Ms.
|JOY
|JIBRILU
|DIRECTOR GENERAL
|BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM
|Bahamas
|Ms.
|Lynette
|Virgil
|Head – International Relations
|Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation
|Bahamas
|Mr.
|H.E. Zayed R.
|Alzayani
|Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism
|Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism
|Bahrain
|Mr.
|MAHMOOD AHMED ALI
|MUQBEL
|Director of Communications & Awareness
|Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism
|Bahrain
|Mr.
|Nasser
|Qaedi
|Chief Executive Officer
|Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority
|Bahrain
|Mr.
|A H M GOLAM
|KIBRIA
|Additional Secretary (Tourism)
|Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
|Bangladesh
|Mr.
|JABED
|AHMED
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|BANGLADESH TOURISM BOARD
|Bangladesh
|Mr.
|MD MAZHARUL
|ISLAM
|ASSISTANT DIRECTOR
|BANGLADESH TOURISM BOARD
|Bangladesh
|Mr.
|Yaraslau
|Kavalchuk
|Charge d’Affaires
|Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kingdom of Spain
|Belarus
|Mr.
|PHUNTSHO
|GYELTSHEN
|Deputy Chief Research Officer
|Tourism Council of Bhutan
|Bhutan
|Mr.
|SANGAY
|TENZIN
|Senior Legal Officer
|TOURISM COUNCIL OF BHUTAN
|Bhutan
|Ms.
|Edita
|Djapo
|Ministe
|Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Federation of BiH
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Ms.
|Jelica
|Grujic
|Head of Department
|Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mr.
|Nemanja
|Pandurevic
|Chief of Cabinet
|Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Ms.
|Nevena
|Cosic
|Advisor
|Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mr.
|Stasa
|Kosarac
|Minister
|Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mr.
|Veselin
|Siljegovic
|Security
|Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Mr.
|Aleksey
|Andreev
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kingdom of Spain
|Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Kingdom of Spain
|Bulgaria
|Ms.
|Stela
|Baltova
|Minister
|Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria
|Bulgaria
|Mr.
|Carlos Jorge
|Duarte Santos
|Minister
|Ministry of Tourism and Transport
|Cabo Verde
|Mr.
|Manuel Ney
|Monteiro Cardoso Júnior
|Ambassador
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Cabo Verde
|Mr.
|Pedro
|Tavares Moreira
|Special Advisor to the Minister
|Ministry of Tourism and Transport
|Cabo Verde
|Mr.
|ALASSA
|MFOUAPON
|DIRECTEUR DE LA PROMOTION DU TOURISME
|MINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRS
|Cameroon
|Mr.
|MAÏGARI
|BELLO BOUBA
|MINISTRE D’ETAT, MINISTRE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRS
|MINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRS
|Cameroon
|Mr.
|SAMUEL
|MBÉ
|Directeur
|BIT Cameroun / EUROPE
|Cameroon
|Mr.
|JACQUES DESIRE
|MBOLIGASSIE
|INSPECTEUR CENTRAL EN MATIERE DU TOURISME
|MINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISME
|Central African Republic
|Mr.
|JEAN-BAPTISTE
|GOMINA
|CHARGE DE MISSION
|MINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISME
|Central African Republic
|Ms.
|VINCENTE MARIA LEONELE JENIFER
|SARAIVA-YANZERE
|MINISTRE
|MINISTERE DES ARTS DE LA CULTURE ET DU TOURISME
|Central African Republic
|Mr.
|BAKHIT TEBIR
|MOUSSA
|DIRECTEUR FINANCIER
|OFFICE NATIONAL DE PROMOTION DU TOURISME, DE L’ARTISANAT ET DES ARTS
|Chad
|Mr.
|HAMIT MOUCTAR
|FADOUL
|SECRETAIRE GÉNÉRAL DU MINISTÈRE DU TOURISME
|MINISTÈRE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANAT
|Chad
|Mr.
|RAMAT ISSA
|FAYCAL
|MINISTRE
|MINISTÈRE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANAT
|Chad
|Mr.
|TEGUIL
|ABAKAR ROZZI
|DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL
|OFFICE NATIONAL DE PROMOTION DU TOURISME, DE L’ARTISANAT ET DES ARTS
|Chad
|Mr.
|TOUMAR ELOI
|KILGUE
|Directeur Général du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie.
|MINISTÈRE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT TOURISTIQUE ET DE L’ARTISANAT
|Chad
|Mr.
|MARCO
|AGUAYO TAMSEC
|Ministro Consejero
|Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile
|Chile
|Ms.
|MARIA SOFIA
|VALENZUELA
|ASESORA INTERNACIONAL
|SUBSECRETARIA DE TURISMO
|Chile
|Mr.
|Rolando
|Ortega Klose
|Ministro Consejero
|Embajada de Chile
|Chile
|Mr.
|Gang
|Liu
|Assistant Director
|China’s National Tourism Office in Madrid
|China
|Mr.
|Siyuan
|Chen
|Second Secretary
|Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Kindom of Spain
|China
|Ms.
|Wenqiu
|Liu
|Minister Counsellor
|Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Kindom of Spain
|China
|Mr.
|Bruno Gervais
|Ibata
|Directeur Général du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie
|Ministère du Tourisme et des Loisirs
|Congo
|Mr.
|Myscard
|ALANGA ITOUA
|Point focal
|Ministère du tourisme et des loisirs
|Congo
|Mr.
|Hermes
|Navarro
|Jefe de Atracción de Inversiones
|Instituto Costarricense de Turismo
|Costa Rica
|Ms.
|Aurelia
|Diakité-Coty
|Conseiller technique
|Ministère du tourisme et des Loisirs
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Ms.
|Isabelle
|ANOH
|Directeur de la Communication
|Ministere du Tourisme et des Loisirs
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Mr.
|JEAN ROGER KOUADIO
|BOUAFFO
|EMBAJADOR
|EMBAJADA DE COSTA DE MARFIL
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Ms.
|LAETITIA
|M’BAHIA BLE
|Conseiller technique en charge de la coopération et du partenariat
|Ministère du Tourisme et des Loisirs
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Mr.
|Leal Daniel
|ANDI
|Conseiller Technique
|Ministère du Tourisme et des Loisirs
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Mr.
|MARCEL KOUADIO
|NGUETTIA
|abidjan 08
|MINISTERE DU TOURISME COTE D’IVOIRE – FDT
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Mr.
|SIANDOU
|FOFANA
|MINISTRE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRS
|MINISTERE DU TOURISME ET DES LOISIRS
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Ms.
|Antonela
|Frković
|Head of Section for Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
|Ministry of Tourism and Sport
|Croatia
|Ms.
|Višnja
|Letica
|Advisor to the Minister
|Ministry of Tourism and Sport – Republic of Croatia
|Croatia
|Ms.
|Marivel
|Pérez Pérez
|Jefa de Departamento
|Ministerio de Turismo
|Cuba
|Ms.
|ANNITA
|DEMETRIADOU
|Director of Tourism
|Deputy Ministry of Tourism
|Cyprus
|Ms.
|Cristiana
|Tzika
|Jefa de Misión Adjunta
|Embajada de Chipre
|Cyprus
|Ms.
|Helena
|Mina
|Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Kingdom of Spain
|Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus
|Cyprus
|Ms.
|Olga
|Theocharous
|Senior Tourism Officer
|Deputy Ministry of Tourism
|Cyprus
|Mr.
|Sophocles
|Sophocleous
|MAYOR OF LEFKARA
|LEFKARA MUNICIPALITY
|Cyprus
|Ms.
|Denisa
|Proňková
|tourism expert
|Ministry of Regional Development
|Czech Republic/Czechia
|Mr.
|Imrich
|Kliment
|Member of delegation
|Embassy of the Czech Republic
|Czech Republic/Czechia
|Mr.
|Ivan
|Jancarek
|Head of delegation
|Embassy of the Czech Republic
|Czech Republic/Czechia
|Mr.
|Lukáš
|Burian
|Head of Tourism Division
|Ministry of Regional Development
|Czech Republic/Czechia
|Ms.
|Alice
|KALALA
|Manager
|EXPERIENCE TOURISM
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Jean
|Kingombe Tshali
|Secrétaire Général
|Ministère du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Jean Paul
|Ramazani
|Directeur
|Office National du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Jesus Noel
|Sheke Wa Domene Laku
|Directeur de Cabinet Adjoint
|Ministère du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Modero
|NSIMBA MATONDO
|MINISTRE
|GOUVERNEMENT
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Moss
|Ikeka Mosepi
|Directeur
|Office National du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Ms.
|Nicole
|Diampasi Kubauka
|Directeur
|Office National du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Pierre
|Ngoma Pibu Pezo
|Directeur
|Ministère du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Ms.
|Rachel
|Lulua Bakatupidia
|Chef de bureau
|Office National du Tourisme
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Mr.
|Carlos
|Peguero
|Viceministro Cooperación Internacional
|Ministerio de Turismo de la República Dominicana
|Dominican Republic
|Ms.
|Jacqueline
|Mora
|Viceministra
|Ministerio de Turismo de la República Dominicana
|Dominican Republic
|Ms.
|Ana
|García Pando
|Viceministra de Turismo de Ecuador
|Ministerio de Turismo de Ecuador
|Ecuador
|Mr.
|Francisco José
|Chiriboga Higgins
|Primer secretario
|Embajada de la República del Ecuador en España
|Ecuador
|Ms.
|Gabriela
|Vasquez Izurieta
|Asesora Ministerial
|Ministerio de Turismo del Ecuador
|Ecuador
|Ms.
|MARIA VERÓNICA
|PEÑA MONTERO
|MINISTRA, ENCARGADA DE NEGOCIOS AD INTERIM
|MINISTERIO DE RELACIONES EXTERIORES Y MOVILIDAD HUMANA
|Ecuador
|Ms.
|Dahlia
|Abd-Elfattah
|Ambassador-General Director
|Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
|Egypt
|Mr.
|Khaled
|El-Enany
|Minister of Tourism and Antiquities
|Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
|Egypt
|Ms.
|Yomna
|El-Bahar
|Assistant to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities
|Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
|Egypt
|Mr.
|Jorge Alberto
|Martinez
|Ministro Consejero
|Embajada de El Salvador en España
|El Salvador
|Mr.
|MAURICIO ANTONIO
|PEÑATE GUZMÁN
|Embajador Extraordinario y Plenipotenciario
|Embajada de la República de El Salvador
|El Salvador
|Mr.
|Audelin
|Chappuis
|Conseiller de presse et de communication
|Ambassade de France en Espagne
|France
|Mr.
|Christopher
|Weissberg
|Conseiller du Secrétaire d’Etat
|Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères
|France
|Ms.
|Clara
|Paez
|Conseillère politique
|Ambassade de France en Espagne
|France
|Mr.
|Didier
|JEAN
|Chef de la Mission Promotion du tourisme
|Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères
|France
|Ms.
|Fanny
|Groz
|Conseillère développement international du tourisme
|Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères
|France
|Mr.
|Jean-Baptiste
|Lemoyne
|Secrétaire d’État chargé du tourisme, des Français de l’étranger et de la Francophonie
|Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères
|France
|Mr.
|Jean-Michel
|Casa
|Ambassadeur de France en Espagne
|Ambassade de France à Madrid
|France
|Ms.
|Victoire
|Vandeville
|Directrice adjointe de Cabinet
|Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères
|France
|Mr.
|YVES
|FRANDEBOEUF
|CABINET DU MINISTRE
|MINISTERE DES AFFAIRES ETRANGERES
|France
|Mr.
|ABUBACARR
|CAMARA
|DIRECTOR GENERAL
|THE GAMBIA TOURISM BOARD
|Gambia
|Mr.
|ADAMA
|NJIE
|DIRECTOR OF MARKETING
|THE GAMBIA TOURISM BOARD
|Gambia
|Ms.
|CORDU
|JABANG
|PERMANENT SECRETARY
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CULTURE
|Gambia
|Ms.
|Ana
|Gochashvili
|Head of department
|Tourism Administration
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Bacho
|Rusishvili
|Chief of Protocol
|Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Helen
|Mdivani
|Primera Consejera
|Embajada de Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|ILIA
|GIORGADZE
|Ambassador
|Embassy of Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|IRAKLI
|GIGAURI
|Counsellor
|Embassy of Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Leri
|Muradashvili
|Cameraman
|Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Luka
|Mamulaidze
|Cameraman
|Georgian Tourism Administration
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Mariam
|Kvrivishvili
|Deputy Minister
|Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Maya
|Omiadze
|Head of Strategic Communications Department
|Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Medea
|Janiashvili
|Acting Head
|Georgian National Tourism Administration
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Natia
|Turnava
|Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Government of Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Nikoloz
|Sabulua
|Photographer
|Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Nino
|Turmanidze
|Assistant
|Embajada de Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Nino
|Kiltava
|Asistente
|Embajada de Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Teimuraz
|Basilaia
|Counsellor
|Embassy of Georgia
|Georgia
|Mr.
|Zurab
|Mchedlishvili
|Senior Adviser of the Embassy of Georgia
|Embassy of Georgia
|Georgia
|Ms.
|Carmen
|Descamps
|Deput Head of the Economic Affairs Section
|German Embassy Madrid
|Germany
|Ms.
|Marion
|Dr. Weber
|Head of International Tourism Policy Division
|Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy
|Germany
|Mr.
|EMMANUEL
|FRIMPONG
|EXECUTIVE SECRETARY
|GHANA TOURISM FEDERATION
|Ghana
|Mr.
|Muhammad
|Adam
|Ambassador
|Ghana Embaasy
|Ghana
|Mr.
|GEORGE
|KAKOUTIS
|TOURISM OFFICER
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM
|Greece
|Ms.
|KANELLA
|EXARCHAKOU
|Director to the cabinet of the Depouty Minster office
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM GREECE
|Greece
|Ms.
|SOFIA
|ZACHARAKI
|DEPUTY MINISTER OF TOURISM
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM GREECE
|Greece
|Mr.
|Carlos
|Medrano
|Consejero Comercial, Inversión y Turismo
|Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores Guatemala
|Guatemala
|Ms.
|Mónica
|Bolaños Pérez
|Embajadora
|Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores
|Guatemala
|Mr.
|Mynor Arturo
|Cordón Lemus
|Director General
|Instuto Guatemalteco de Turismo INGUAT
|Guatemala
|Mr.
|Conrad
|De La FUENTE
|CONSEJERO
|EMBAJADA DE HAITI
|Haiti
|Mr.
|Fernney Jean
|Piou
|Consultant
|Ministry of Tourism – Haiti
|Haiti
|Ms.
|Karine Conde
|Emeran
|Director
|Haiti School of Hospitality
|Haiti
|Mr.
|Louis Marie Montfort
|SAINTIL
|EMBAJADOR
|EMBAJADA DE HAITI
|Haiti
|Ms.
|Luz Kurta Cassandra
|FRANCOIS
|Minister A
|Ministry of Tourism of Haiti
|Haiti
|Ms.
|Rose Myrtha
|LEXIMA
|PRIMERA SECRETARIA
|EMBAJADA DE HAITI
|Haiti
|Ms.
|Savela
|Jacques Berenji
|Chief of Staff
|Ministry of Tourism
|Haiti
|Mr.
|Julio
|Carrillo
|Asesor Ejecutivo del Despacho de Turismo
|Secretaría de Turismo de Honduras
|Honduras
|Ms.
|MARIA DOLORES
|AGÜERO LARA
|EMBAJADORA
|EMBAJADA DE HONDURAS EN ESPAÑA
|Honduras
|Ms.
|Nicole
|Marrder
|Secretaria de Estado en el Despacho de Turismo
|Secretaría de Turismo de Honduras
|Honduras
|Ms.
|Tatiana
|Siercke
|Gerente de Gestión Institucional y Relaciones Internacionales
|Instituto Hondureño de Turismo
|Honduras
|Ms.
|Klaudia
|Siffer
|Head of Secretariat
|Hungarian Tourism Agency
|Hungary
|Mr.
|László
|Könnyid
|Deputy CEO
|Hungarian Tourism Agency
|Hungary
|Ms.
|Márta
|Fazekas Dr.
|Program Director
|Hungarian Tourism Agency
|Hungary
|Ms.
|Petra
|Benkovics
|International Relations Expert
|Hungarian Tourism Agency
|Hungary
|Ms.
|Adwitya Kristy
|Hapsari
|Foreign Service Officer
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Mr.
|Bayu Hari
|Saktiawan
|Charge d´Affaires ad interim
|Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Madrid
|Indonesia
|Mr.
|John Romi
|Purba
|Second Secretary
|Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Madrid
|Indonesia
|Ms.
|Penny Dewi
|Herasati
|Director of Socio-Cultural Affairs and International Organization of Developing Countries (HoD)
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Mr.
|ADEL MUSTAFA KAMIL
|ALKURDI
|AMBASSADOR
|EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF IRAQ
|Iraq
|Mr.
|Ali
|Abdulredha
|Manager
|Tourism Board
|Iraq
|Mr.
|Hassan
|AL-ESSA
|Minister
|ministry of culture,Tourism & Antiquities
|Iraq
|Mr.
|Mohammed
|AL-ARAJI
|secretary
|Ministry of Culture,Tourism & Antiquities
|Iraq
|Mr.
|NAJEEB
|AL-GAFR
|General Manager
|Ministry of culture,Tourism & Antiquities
|Iraq
|Ms.
|Redhab
|Al-Bayati
|Manager
|Tourism Board
|Iraq
|Ms.
|Shahad
|ALKORTANY
|Third Secretary
|Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Iraq
|Mr.
|Thafer
|Bahr Al-Uloom
|Chairman
|Tourism Board
|Iraq
|Ms.
|Fisher
|Director International Relations
|Israel Ministry of Tourism
|Israel
|Mr.
|GIAN PAOLO
|MENEGHINI
|COUNSELLOR
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM OF ITALY
|Italy
|Mr.
|MASSIMO
|GARAVAGLIA
|MINISTER
|MINSTRY
|Italy
|Mr.
|SIMONE
|LANDINI
|Diplomatic Counsellor
|Ministry of Tourism Italy
|Italy
|Mr.
|EDMUND
|BARTLETT
|MINISTER OF TOURISM JAMAICA
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM
|Jamaica
|Ms.
|Tyesha
|Turner
|Director
|Ministry of Tourism
|Jamaica
|Mr.
|Tomohiro
|Kaneko
|Vice Commissioner
|Japan Tourism Agency
|Japan
|Mr.
|Yoji
|Kitamura
|Counsellor
|Embassy of Japan in Spain
|Japan
|Mr.
|Yuki
|Koinuma
|Chief Official
|Japan Tourism Agency
|Japan
|Ms.
|Ansam
|Malkawi
|Minister’s Adviser
|Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
|Jordan
|Ms.
|AREEJ
|HAWAMDEH
|embajadora
|EMBAJADA
|Jordan
|Mr.
|Hesham
|Al Abbadi
|Minister’s Advisor
|ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
|Jordan
|Mr.
|Abylay
|Abykhan
|Tercer Secretario – encargado de asuntos con la OMT
|Embajada de Kazajstán en España
|Kazakhstan
|Mr.
|Konstantin
|Zhigalov
|Embajador de Kazajstán en España – Representante Permanente ante la OMT
|Embajada de Kazajstán en España
|Kazakhstan
|Ms.
|Heidi
|Mumia
|Personal Assistant to Principal Secretary
|Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife
|Kenya
|Mr.
|Lydia
|Mnene
|Member of Parliament
|National Assembly of Kenya
|Kenya
|Mr.
|Najib
|BALALA
|MINISTER
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND WILDLIFE
|Kenya
|Ms.
|Nancy
|Otieno
|Aide
|Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife
|Kenya
|Mr.
|Patrick
|King’ola
|Member of Parliament
|National Assembly of Kenya
|Kenya
|Mr.
|RICHARD ANGULU
|OPEMBE
|AMBASSADOR OF KENYA IN SPAIN
|KENYA EMBASSY SPAIN
|Kenya
|Ms.
|Safina
|Tsungu
|Principal Secretary
|Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife
|Kenya
|Ms.
|SEVERINE
|LUYALIA
|MINISTER COUNSELLOR
|KENYA EMBASSY SPAIN
|Kenya
|Mr.
|STEPHEN
|KINYANJUI
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – TPF
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND WILDLIFE- KENYA
|Kenya
|Ms.
|HALA
|KEYROUZ
|EMBAJADORA
|MINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES Y EMIGRADOS DEL LÍBANO
|Lebanon
|Mr.
|Walid
|Nassar
|Minister
|Ministry of tourism
|Lebanon
|Ms.
|Juanita M.
|Yiah
|Director of Tourism
|Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism
|Liberia
|Mr.
|Lance K.
|Gbagonyon
|Honorable Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism
|Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism
|Liberia
|Ms.
|Princess K.
|Turkolon
|Honorable Assistant Minister for Tourism
|Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism
|Liberia
|Ms.
|LIDIJA
|BAJARUNIENE
|TOURISM POLICY
|MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY AND INNOVATION
|Lithuania
|Mr.
|Abdulla
|Mausoom
|Minister
|Ministry of Tourism
|Maldives
|Ms.
|Fathimath
|Nilfa
|Permanent Secretary
|Ministry of Tourism
|Maldives
|Ms.
|Fazeela
|Ali
|Executive Director
|Ministry of Tourism
|Maldives
|Mr.
|Andogoly
|GUINDO
|Ministre
|Ministère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du Tourisme
|Mali
|Mr.
|Ibrahima
|GUINDO
|Chargé de mission
|Département ministériel
|Mali
|Mr.
|MAMADOU DIT MAMARY
|TANGARA
|SEGUNDO CONSEJERO
|EMBAJADA DE MALI
|Mali
|Mr.
|Mamary
|DIARRA
|Directeur National du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie du Mali
|Ministère de l’Artisanat du Tourisme, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du Tourisme
|Mali
|Mr.
|Sidy
|KEITA
|Directeur Général de l’Agence de Promotion Touristique du Mali
|Ministère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du Tourisme
|Mali
|Ms.
|Sirimaha Habibatou
|DIAWARA épouse SISSOKO
|Conseiller Technique
|Ministère de l’Artisanat, de la Culture, de l’Industrie Hôtelière et du Tourisme
|Mali
|Mr.
|Leslie
|Vella
|Deputy CEO/Chief Officer Strategic Development
|Malta Tourism Authority
|Malta
|Mr.
|BOUBACAR
|KANE
|EMBAJADOR
|EMBAJADA DE LA REPÚBLICA ISLÁMICA DE MAURITANIA EN MADRID
|Mauritania
|Mr.
|Donald
|Payen
|Senior Adviser
|Ministry of Tourism
|Mauritius
|Mr.
|LOUIS STEVEN
|OBEEGADOO
|DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER, MINISTER OF HOUSING & LUP, MINISTER OF TOURISM
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM
|Mauritius
|Mr.
|MOHAMMAD SALIM FERHAT
|JOOMUN
|PERMANENT SECRETARY
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM
|Mauritius
|Ms.
|Catherine
|Fautrier Rousseau
|Ambassadeur
|Ambassade de Monaco en Espagne
|Monaco
|Mr.
|Guy
|ANTOGNELLI
|DIRECTEUR
|DIRECTION DU TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DE MONACO
|Monaco
|Ms.
|ISABELLE
|ADAM TELLO RODRIGUEZ
|Responsable Division Administration Générale/RH
|DIRECTION DU TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DE MONACO
|Monaco
|Ms.
|FATIMA ZAHRA
|AMMOR
|Ministre du tourisme de l’artisanat et l’economie sociale et solidaire
|Ministère du tourisme de l’artisanat et l’economie sociale et solidaire
|Morocco
|Ms.
|Hasnae
|Zerrouq
|Directrice de la stratégie et de la coopération
|Ministère du Tourisme, de l’Artisanat et de l’Economie Sociale et Solidaire
|Morocco
|Mr.
|Abílio Santos
|Simão
|Director Nacional
|Ministério da Cultura e Turismo de Moçambique
|Mozambique
|Ms.
|Analádya
|Loureiro
|Minister Adviser
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Mozambique
|Ms.
|Eldevina
|Materula
|Minister
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Mozambique
|Mr.
|CHO WIN
|SHEIN
|Diplomat
|Myanmar Embassy to France
|Myanmar
|Mr.
|KYAW
|ZEYA
|Ambassador
|Embassy of Myanmar to France
|Myanmar
|Mr.
|ALBERTUS
|AOCHAMUB
|AMBASSADOR
|EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA
|Namibia
|Mr.
|Digu
|Naobeb
|Chief Executive Officer
|Namibia Tourism Board
|Namibia
|Ms.
|Heather Mwiza
|Sibungo
|Deputy Minister
|Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism
|Namibia
|Mr.
|Sebulon
|Chicalu
|Director
|Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism
|Namibia
|Mr.
|Dhananjay
|Regmi
|Chief Executive Officer
|Nepal Tourism Board
|Nepal
|Mr.
|Kabindra
|Bhatta
|Officer
|Nepal Tourism Board
|Nepal
|Mr.
|Tokaraj
|Pandey
|Joint Secretary
|Ministry of Culture,Tourism and Civil Aviation, Kathmandu Nepal
|Nepal
|Mr.
|CARLOS ANTONIO
|MIDENCE
|Embajador de la República de Nicaragua ante el Reino de España
|MINISTERIO DE RELACIONES EXTERIORES – GOBIERNO DE NICARAGUA
|Nicaragua
|Ms.
|Shantanny Anasha
|Campbell Lewis
|Codirectora General y Administrativa del Instituto Nicaragüense de Turismo (INTUR)
|Instituto Nicaragüense de Turismo (INTUR)
|Nicaragua
|Mr.
|HAMADOU
|MOUMOUNI
|BP. 480 NIAMEY
|MINISTERE DE LA CULTURE DU TOURISME ET DE L’ARTISANAT
|Niger
|Mr.
|MOHAMED
|HAMID
|Ministre
|Ministère de la culture, du tourisme et de l’artisanat
|Niger
|Ms.
|DOROTHY
|DURUAKU
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR-INT. TOURISM
|FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFRMATION AND CULTURE
|Nigeria
|Mr.
|LAI
|MOHAMMED
|MINISTER
|FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE
|Nigeria
|Mr.
|OLUSEGUN
|ADEYEMI
|SPECIAL ASSISATANT TO THE MINISTER
|FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE
|Nigeria
|Ms.
|TEMITOPE
|OYEDELE
|PRINCIPAL TOURISM OFFICER
|FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE
|Nigeria
|Mr.
|WILLIAMS
|ADELEYE
|SPECIAL ASSISATANT TO THE MINISTER
|FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE
|Nigeria
|Ms.
|H.E. KIFAYA KHAMIS
|ALRAISI
|AMBASSADOR
|SULTANT OF OMAN EMBASSY
|Oman
|Mr.
|H.E. SALIM
|ALMAHRUQI
|MINISTER
|MINSTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISM
|Oman
|Mr.
|HAITHAM MOHAMMED
|ALGHASSANI
|Assistant director general, Directorate General of Promotion
|MINSTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISM
|Oman
|Mr.
|OMAR SALIM
|ALABDULSALAM
|ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ORGANZATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION DEPT
|MINISTRY OF HERITAGE AND TOURISM
|Oman
|Ms.
|Aayza
|Shujaat
|Second Secretary
|Embassy of Pakistan, Madrid
|Pakistan
|Mr.
|Shujjat Ali
|Rathore
|Ambassador
|Embassy of Pakistan, Madrid
|Pakistan
|Mr.
|Umair
|Ali
|Counsellor
|Embassy of Pakistan, Madrid
|Pakistan
|Ms.
|Graciela
|Arca Benegas
|Jefa
|Secretaría Nacional de Turismo
|Paraguay
|Ms.
|LILIAN MARCELA
|AFARA CORRALES
|CONSEJERA
|Embajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de España
|Paraguay
|Ms.
|MARIA CELINA
|INSAURRALDE SAMUDIO
|Oficial
|Embajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de España
|Paraguay
|Ms.
|ROSA ESPERANZA
|SANABRIA DE RADICE
|Directora
|Secretaría Nacional de Turismo – SENATUR
|Paraguay
|Ms.
|Sofia
|Montiel de Afara
|Ministra Secretaria Ejecutiva
|SENATUR
|Paraguay
|Mr.
|STEPHAN
|JORGENSEN LABATU
|Representante Turístico
|Embajada del Paraguay ante el Reino de España
|Paraguay
|Ms.
|Amora
|Carbajal
|Presidenta
|Promperu
|Peru
|Ms.
|Claudia
|Velit
|ministra consejera
|Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Mr.
|Eduardo Miguel Hilarión
|Pérez del Solar Marcenaro
|encargado de negocios a.i.
|Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Mr.
|Joan Manuel
|Barrena Chávez
|Consejero económico comercial del Perú en España
|Oficina Comercial del Perú en España – Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Mr.
|Julio
|Ubillús
|Consejero
|Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Ms.
|Katia
|Espinoza
|primera secretaria
|Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Ms.
|María Pía
|De la Mata Gutiérrez
|Encargada Área Turismo
|Oficina Comercial del Perú en España – Embajada del Perú
|Peru
|Mr.
|Roberto Helbert
|Sánchez Palomino
|Ministro de Comercio Exterior y Turismo
|Ministerio de Comercio Exterior y Turismo
|Peru
|Mr.
|PHILIPPE J.
|LHUILLIER
|EMBAJADOR DE FILIPINAS EN ESPAÑA Y REPRESENTANTE PERMANENTE DE FILIPINAS A LA OMT
|EMBAJADA DE FILIPINAS EN ESPAÑA
|Philippines
|Ms.
|Verna Esmeralda
|Buensuceso
|Deputy Minister
|Philippine Department of Tourism
|Philippines
|Ms.
|Ana Paula
|Pais
|Head of Education
|Turismo de Potugal
|Portugal
|Ms.
|Catarina
|Pinto
|advisor
|turismo de portugal
|Portugal
|Mr.
|Filipe
|Silva
|Board Member
|Turismo de Portugal, I.P.
|Portugal
|Ms.
|Isabel
|Valente
|Counsellor
|Embassy of Portugal
|Portugal
|Ms.
|M.João
|Toscano Silva
|Diretor
|Turismo de Portugal
|Portugal
|Ms.
|maria
|vale
|Director Spain Turismo de Portugal
|Turismo de Portugal
|Portugal
|Mr.
|Abdulla
|Al-Hamar
|Ambassador
|Embassy of Qatar
|Qatar
|Mr.
|Chistol
|Andrei
|head of tourism department
|Ministry of Culture
|Republic of Moldova
|Mr.
|Prodan
|Sergiu
|Minister
|Ministry of Culture
|Republic of Moldova
|Ms.
|Violeta
|Agrici
|Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to UNWTO
|Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to the Kingdom of Spain
|Republic of Moldova
|Mr.
|Vlad
|Mustaciosu
|Ministro Consejero
|Embajada de Rumanía en España
|Romania
|Mr.
|Igor
|Ermolenko
|Primer Secretario
|Embajada de la Federación de Rusia en España
|Russian Federation
|Ms.
|Inna
|Romanchenko
|Councilor
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Russian Federation
|Ms.
|Marina
|Mutalieva
|Deputy Head
|Federal Agency for Tourism of the Russian Federation
|Russian Federation
|Ms.
|Marina
|Mutalieva
|Head of International Organizations and Events Division
|Federal Agency for Tourism of the Russian Federation
|Russian Federation
|Ms.
|Viktoriia
|Shevkunenko
|Expert of International Cooperation Department
|Federal Agency for Tourism of the Russian Federation
|Russian Federation
|Mr.
|Yury
|Korchagin
|Ambassador
|Russia Embassy to Spain
|Russian Federation
|Ms.
|Zarina
|Doguzova
|Head
|The Federal Agency for Tourism of the Russian Federation
|Russian Federation
|Mr.
|Adilson
|Miguel da Graça
|Director
|General Diection of Tourism and Hospitality
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Mr.
|Aérton
|Crisóstomo
|Ministry
|Minister of Tourism and Culture
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Mr.
|Eugénio
|Dos Santos Neves
|Assessor of tourism area
|Minister of Tourism and Culture
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Mr.
|Nelson
|Gomes Lopes de Andrade Salomé
|Technician
|General Direction of Tourism and Hospitality
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Ms.
|Nelsy Geize
|Dos Santos Silva e Sousa
|General Directory
|General Diection of Tourism and Hospitality
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Mr.
|Valdemar
|Mendes Saraiva de Jesus
|Secretary of the Council of Minister
|Prime Minister’s Office
|Sao Tome and Principe
|Mr.
|Ahmed
|Alkhateeb
|Minister of Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Mr.
|Alwaleed
|Alayoubi
|Head of Protocol
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Mr.
|Azzam
|Al Gain
|Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Spain
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Saudi Arabia
|Mr.
|Fawaz
|Alessa
|Logistics
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Ms.
|Gloria
|Guevara
|Advisor
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Mr.
|Meshari
|Almuhanna
|Media
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Ms.
|Princess. Haifa
|Al Saud
|Assistant Minister for Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Ms.
|Princess. Sarah
|Al Saud
|Lead Specialist
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Ms.
|Renad
|Amjad
|Multilateral Affairs Director
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Ms.
|Saja
|Al-hoshan
|Advisor
|Ministry of Tourism
|Saudi Arabia
|Mr.
|Amdy
|SENE
|Conseiller Technique
|Ministère du Tourisme et des Transports Aérirns
|Senegal
|Ms.
|MARIAME
|SY
|Ambassadeur du Sénégal en Espagne
|Ambassade du Sénégal en Espagne
|Senegal
|Mr.
|Talla
|Gueye
|Premier Conseiller
|Ambassade du Sénégal en Espagne
|Senegal
|Ms.
|Ivana
|Veljkovic
|Independent Advisor
|Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia
|Serbia
|Ms.
|Jelena
|Milenkovic-Orlic
|Assistant Minister
|Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications
|Serbia
|Ms.
|Tatjana
|Matic
|Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications
|Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia
|Serbia
|Mr.
|Channel
|Quatre
|Senior Protocol Officer
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism
|Seychelles
|Ms.
|Sherin
|Francis
|Principal Secretary
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism
|Seychelles
|Mr.
|Sylvestre
|Radegonde
|Minister
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism
|Seychelles
|Ms.
|Fatmata
|Hamid Carew
|General Manager
|National Tourist Board Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone
|Mr.
|Memunatu B.
|Pratt
|Minister
|Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone
|Mr.
|Mohamed
|Jalloh
|Director of Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs
|Sierra Leone
|Mr.
|Jaroslav
|Blasko
|Ambassador
|Embassy of the Slovak Republic
|Slovakia
|Ms.
|Michaela
|Trojanova
|Chief State Counsellor
|Ministry of Transport and Construction of the Slovak Republic
|Slovakia
|Mr.
|Nikolas
|Praj
|State Advisor
|Ministry of Transport and Construction of the Slovak Republic
|Slovakia
|Mr.
|Jure
|Vozelj
|Minister’s Office
|Ministry of Economic Development and Technology
|Slovenia
|Mr.
|Robert
|Krmelj
|Embajador
|Embajada de la República de Eslovenia
|Slovenia
|Mr.
|SIMON
|ZAJC
|State Secretary
|Ministry of Economic Development and Technology
|Slovenia
|Ms.
|Lindiwe
|Sisulu
|Minister
|Government
|South Africa
|Mr.
|Themba
|Khumalo
|Chief Marketing Officer
|South African Tourism
|South Africa
|Mr.
|Emilio
|Pin Godos
|Jefe Adjunto de la Asesoría Jurídica Internacional
|Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación
|Spain
|Mr.
|Felipe
|Formariz Pombo
|Subdirector General de Estrategia y Servicios al Sector
|Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo de España
|Spain
|Mr.
|Félix
|Alcaraz
|Jefe Servicio
|Turespaña
|Spain
|Mr.
|Fernando
|Valdés Verelst
|Secretario de Estado de Turismo
|Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo
|Spain
|Mr.
|FRANCISCO JAVIER
|DAGO ELORZA
|SUBDIRECTOR GENERAL ADJUNTO
|MINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES, UNIÓN EUROPEA Y COOPERACIÓN
|Spain
|Ms.
|FUENCISLA
|TEJEDOR GARCIA
|SUBDIRECTORA GENERAL ADJUNTA DE COOPERACIÓN Y COMPETITIVIDAD TURÍSTICA
|Mº DE INDUSRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMO
|Spain
|Mr.
|JAVIER
|FERNÁNDEZ GONZÁLEZ
|SUBDIRECTOR GENERAL DE COOPERACIÓN Y COMPETITIVIDAD TURÍSTICA
|Mº DE INDUSRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMO
|Spain
|Mr.
|Magi
|Castelltort
|Chief of staff
|Turespaña
|Spain
|Ms.
|MARÍA MERCEDES
|ALONSO FRAYLE
|SUBDIRECTORA GENERAL
|MINISTERIO DE ASUNTOS EXTERIORES, UNIÓN EUROPEA Y COOPERACIÓN
|Spain
|Mr.
|MIGUEL
|SANZ CASTEDO
|DIRECTOR GENERAL
|TURESPAÑA – MINISTERIO DE INDUSTRIA, COMERCIO Y TURISMO
|Spain
|Mr.
|R. Ricardo
|Rosas Romera
|Asesor Ejecutivo del Secretario de Estado de Turismo
|Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Gobierno de España
|Spain
|Ms.
|Teresa
|Gancedo Nieto
|Jefa de Área de Relaciones Internacionales
|Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo
|Spain
|Ms.
|Dhammika
|Wijayasinghe
|Director General
|Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority
|Sri Lanka
|Mr.
|Siripala
|Hettiarachchi
|Secretary
|Ministry of Tourism
|Sri Lanka
|Mr.
|BADRELDIN
|ABBAS ELAMAS
|Director
|Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism
|Sudan
|Mr.
|Girham Abdelgadir
|Demin
|Undersecretary
|Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism
|Sudan
|Mr.
|HUSSAM
|ELDEEN EL TAYEB
|ENCARGADO DE NEGOCIOS A.I.
|EMBAJADA DE SUDAN EN MADRID
|Sudan
|Ms.
|ISRAA
|BAKHIET
|PRIMERA SECRETARIA
|EMBAJADA DE SUDAN EN MADRID
|Sudan
|Mr.
|Christoph
|Schlumpf
|Scientific collaborator
|State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO
|Switzerland
|Mr.
|Entesar
|Al hadali
|Switzerland
|Ministry of Tourists
|Switzerland
|Mr.
|Erik
|Jakob
|Ambassador and Head of the Promotion Activities Directorate
|State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO
|Switzerland
|Mr.
|Richard
|Kaempf
|Head of Tourism Policy
|State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO
|Switzerland
|Ms.
|AHD
|ALZAEEM
|§ Director of Planning and International Cooperation
|§ Syrian Ministry of tourism
|Syrian Arab Republic
|Mr.
|MHD.RAMI
|MARTINI
|Minister of Tourism
|Syrian Ministry of tourism
|Syrian Arab Republic
|Mr.
|MHD.RAMI
|MARTINI
|Minister of Tourism
|Syrian Ministry of tourism
|Syrian Arab Republic
|Mr.
|MUSTAFA
|KHAZAL
|§ Director of Protocol
|Syrian Ministry of tourism
|Syrian Arab Republic
|Mr.
|Jamshed
|Khamidov
|Ambassador
|Embassy of Tajikistan
|Tajikistan
|Mr.
|Chote
|Trachu
|Permanent Secretary
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports
|Thailand
|Mr.
|Gun
|Puntuhong
|INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OFFICER
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports
|Thailand
|Ms.
|JANJIRAPON
|PIBOONTHITI
|INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OFFICER
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports
|Thailand
|Mr.
|PANUPAK
|PONGATICHAT
|DIRECTOR OF THE INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS DIVISION
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports
|Thailand
|Ms.
|Phantipha Iamsudha
|Ekarohit
|Ambassador
|Royal Thai Embassy in Madrid
|Thailand
|Ms.
|Prapasri
|Chetsonkcul
|Counsellor
|Royal Thai Embassy in Madrid
|Thailand
|Ms.
|Inacia da Conceicao
|Teixeira
|Vice Minister Of Community Tourism and Culture
|Ministry of Tourism, Trade and Industry
|Timor-Leste
|Mr.
|José Lucas do Carmo
|da Silva
|Minister’s Office
|Ministry of Tourism, Trade and Industry
|Timor-Leste
|Mr.
|Joseph junior
|KODJO
|conseiller juridique
|Ministère du Tourisme du Togo
|Togo
|Ms.
|Lamie
|KORIKO
|Secrétaire générale
|Ministère de la culture et tourisme
|Togo
|Ms.
|Mafissa Akoum
|ASSINGUIME
|Directrice de la planification et du développement touristique
|ETAT TOGOLAIS
|Togo
|Ms.
|Fatma
|Omrani Chargui
|Embajadora
|Embajada de la República Tunecina
|Tunisia
|Mr.
|mohamed El moez
|Belahssine
|Ministre
|ministére du tourisme et de l’artisanat
|Tunisia
|Ms.
|mouna
|mathlouthi ghliss
|directeur general
|ministére du tourisme et de l’artisanat
|Tunisia
|Ms.
|BAŞAK
|ÖNSAL DEMİR
|Multilateral Relations Coordinator/ Focal Point
|Mİnistry of Culture and Tourism
|Turkey
|Mr.
|Burak
|Akçapar
|Ambassador
|Embassy of the Republic of Turkey
|Turkey
|Mr.
|Ersel
|Özdemir
|Counselor
|Embassy of the Republic of Turkey
|Turkey
|Mr.
|Esra
|Mert
|Culture and Tourism Expert
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Turkey
|Ms.
|Hale
|ALTAN
|Secretary General
|Turkish Tourism Investors Association
|Turkey
|Ms.
|Makbule
|Bostanci
|Counsellor to the Minister
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Turkey
|Ms.
|Özgül
|Özkan Yavuz
|Deputy Minister
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Turkey
|Mr.
|ÖZGÜR
|SEMİZ
|Director
|Ministry of Culture and Tourism
|Turkey
|Mr.
|Yunus Emre
|Bayrak
|Counselor
|Embassy of the Republic of Turkey
|Turkey
|Mr.
|Bahinduka
|Martin Mugarra
|Minister of State, Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
|Ministry of Tourism, WIldlife and Antiquities
|Uganda
|Mr.
|Lyazi
|Vivian
|Asst. Commissioner Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
|Uganda
|Ms.
|ROSEMARY TWINOMUGISHA
|KOBUTAGI
|COMMISSIONER TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
|MINISTRY OF TOURISM, WILDLIFE AND ANTIQUITIES
|Uganda
|Ms.
|Mariana
|Oleskiv
|Chairperson
|State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine
|Ukraine
|Ms.
|Olha
|Rabiichuk
|Head
|State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine
|Ukraine
|Mr.
|Serhii
|Pohoreltsev
|Embajador de Ucrania en el Reino de España
|Embajada de Ucrania en el Reino de España
|Ukraine
|Ms.
|Solomiia
|Fliunt
|Chief desk officer
|State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine
|Ukraine
|Mr.
|Faisal Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed
|AlHammadi
|Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and SMEs
|Ministry of Economy
|United Arab Emirates
|Mr.
|H.E. Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Humaid
|Abdulla Belhoul
|Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs
|Ministry of Economy
|United Arab Emirates
|Mr.
|Mohamed
|Elnaggar
|Tourism Affairs Expert
|Ministry of Economy
|United Arab Emirates
|Mr.
|Saeed Bader Obaid Albudoor
|AlFalasi
|Chief of Staff of the Minister of Entreprenuership and SMEs
|Ministry of Economy
|United Arab Emirates
|Mr.
|Damas
|Ndumaro
|Minister
|Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Ms.
|Lily
|Fungamtama
|Manager
|Tanzania Tourist Board
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Mr.
|Lusungu
|Helela
|Communication Officer
|Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Mr.
|Richie
|Wandwi
|Acting Director, Tourism Development
|Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Mr.
|SAMWEL WILLIAM
|SHELUKINDO
|AMBASSADOR
|EMBASSY OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA
|United Republic of Tanzania
|Mr.
|Roque
|Baudean
|Director Nacional de Turismo
|Ministerio de Turismo de Uruguay
|Uruguay
|Mr.
|Tabare
|Viera
|Ministro de Turismo
|Ministerio de Turismo
|Uruguay
|Mr.
|Bakhriddin
|Najmidinov
|Chef
|“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTD
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Bakhrom
|Babakhanov
|Chef
|“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTD
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Bakhtier
|Sagdullakariev
|Chef
|“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTD
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Batirjon
|Nurullayev
|Vise governor of Samarkand region
|Regional Government of Samarkand
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Bobirjon
|Mirzahmedov
|Director
|Ministry of Tourism and sport of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Ms.
|Dilfuza
|Samandarova
|Director
|Ministry of tourism and sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Erkinjon
|Turdimov
|Governor of Samarkand region
|Samarkand regional government
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Feruz
|Dodiev
|Head of Department
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Firdavs
|Abdukhalikov
|Chairman of the Board
|The World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Inomjon
|Madrimov
|Chief specialist of the events department
|Ministry of tourism and sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Ismatillo
|Islamov
|chef
|Samarkand regional government
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|JAKHONGIR
|GANIEV
|EMBAJADOR DE LA REPÚBLICA DE UZBEKISTÁN EN EL REINO DE ESPAÑA
|EMBAJADA DE LA REPÚBLICA DE UZBEKISTÁN
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Khayot
|Khamraev
|cameraman
|The Ministry of Tourism and sports Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Ms.
|Lola
|Rakhmanbayeva
|Press secretary – Ministers adviser
|The Ministry of Tourism and sports Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Ms.
|Mahliyo
|Karimova
|Director
|Ministry tourism and sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Makhmud
|Akhmedov
|Head of press service
|Ministry for tourism and sports
|Uzbekistan
|Ms.
|Nadira
|Berdimuratova
|Advisor to Minister
|Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Obidjon
|Kudratov
|Head of Secretariat
|The Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Otabek
|Abdurakhmanov
|Chef
|“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTD
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Oyatullo
|Mamatkulov
|Carver chef
|“CHUSTIY`S FOOD SERVICE” LTD
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Sheroz
|Sabirov
|Deputy head of the department for investment and trade
|Ministry for investment and trade
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|SHUKHRAT
|ADILOV
|Consul
|Embassy of Uzbekistan
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|UMID
|YULDASHEV
|First Secretary
|Embassy of Uzbekistan to Spain
|Uzbekistan
|Mr.
|Mauricio
|Rodríguez Gelfenstein
|Embajador
|Embajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela
|Venezuela
|Mr.
|Ahmed
|GHALEB SHALAN
|Jefe del Gabinete del Embajador
|Embajada de la República de Yemen
|Yemen
|Mr.
|Moammar
|Al-Eryani
|minister
|Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism
|Yemen
|Mr.
|Mohammed
|Maudha
|Encargado de Negocios de la Embajada de Yemen
|Embajada de la República de Yemen
|Yemen
|Mr.
|Yousuf
|Aburas
|PR Director General
|Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism
|Yemen
|Ms.
|Christine Mwelwa Kaseba
|Sata
|H.E the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNWTO
|Embassy of the Republic of Zambia
|Zambia
|Mr.
|Felix
|Kaitisha
|First Secretary Tourism
|Embassy of the Republic of Zambia
|Zambia
|Ms.
|Lillian
|Bwalya
|Director Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism
|Zambia
|Mr.
|Rodney
|Sikumba
|Minister Of Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism
|Zambia
|Ms.
|Brenda
|Dhliwayo
|Deputy Director Legal Services
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|Mr.
|Douglas
|Runyowa
|Chief Director Tourism
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|Mr.
|Munesushe
|Munodawafa
|Permanent Secretary
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|Mr.
|Nqobizitha
|Ndhlovu
|Minister
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
Leave a Comment