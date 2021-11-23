24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Australia is reopening to fully vaccinated South Korean visitors

Fully vaccinated travelers from South Korea will be able to travel to Australia from 1 December

by Harry Johnson
Australia is reopening its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated South Korean citizens from 1 December.

Tourism Australia is excited to be welcoming back travelers from South Korea to Australia, following today’s announcement that Australia is reopening its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated South Korean citizens from 1 December.

The announcement is part of Australia‘s phased re-opening to international travel and builds on quarantine free travel arrangement with Singapore, which came into effect on 21 November.

“The announcement today enabling fully vaccinated travelers from South Korea to travel to Australia from 1 December is an exciting and significant next step in rebuilding international visitation from this key tourism market,” Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said.

Australia has long been a popular outbound destination for travelers from South Korea, with 280,000 travelling to our country pre-COVID, and we are really excited that we will have the opportunity to welcome visitors from this important travel market once again.

“With the reopening of travel from South Korea, Tourism Australia will soon be kicking off dedicated marketing activity to urge travelers to come and enjoy all the incredible tourism experiences that await them in Australia,” Ms Harrison said.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

