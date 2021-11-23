24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
| Associations News Belgium Breaking News Breaking International News Meeting Industry News Meetings News UK Breaking News USA Breaking News

Belgium, USA, UK: Now top countries for Associations and Meetings

List of 50 most important countries for international meetings by associations

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
UIA
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

In 2021 the Union of International Associations undertook its ninth large-scale survey on issues encountered by international organizations and associations when holding meetings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The survey by UIA is designed to help all involved in the process of organizing international meetings to get a sense of changes over the years and the challenges of the current environment.

The questionnaire was offered in English, French, and Spanish and comprised simple yes/no and multiple-choice questions.
The 2021 survey follows surveys undertaken on behalf of UIA’s Associate Members in 1985, 1993, 2002, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020. The questions have been adjusted over time and this year focused on issues caused by the pandemic.

UIA will repeat this survey in 2022 to continue to measure and profile the impact of the pandemic on associations and their meetings activity.

General Background

Current number of active bodies in the Yearbook: 43165
Of those with some form of meetings activity: 27465
Source: Yearbook of International Organizations
A number of meetings in the International Congress Calendar:

held in 2021 (to date): 665
held in 2020: 7295
held in 2019: 13753
held in 2018: 12933
held in 2017: 12956
held in 2016: 13404
held in 2015: 13222

International Congress Calendar Online
The number of new entries created by the editors in the Yearbook of International Organizations:

The table below lists the top 50 countries where organizations are headquartered and conduct meetings.

Most important countries host association offices.

  1. Belgium
  2. USA
  3. UK
  4. Germany
  5. France
  6. Switzerland
  7. Netherlands
  8. Italy
  9. Spain
  10. Austria
  11. Canada
  12. Australia
  13. Japan
  14. Sweden
  15. Korea Rep
  16. Denmark
  17. Argentina
  18. South Africa
  19. Singapore
  20. Mexico
  21. Norway
  22. Finland
  23. India
  24. Malaysia
  25. Egypt
  26. China
  27. Brazil
  28. Hong Kong
  29. Kenya
  30. Russia
  31. Thailand
  32. Greece
  33. Philippines
  34. Portugal
  35. Uruguay
  36. Ireland
  37. Colombia
  38. Czech Rep
  39. Hungary
  40. Nigeria
  41. Chile
  42. Taiwan
  43. Luxembourg
  44. United Arab Emirates
  45. Peru
  46. Turkey
  47. Poland
  48. New Zealand
  49. Israel
  50. Lebanon
Click here to read the result of the survey
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment