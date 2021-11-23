Belgium, USA, UK: Now top countries for Associations and Meetings

The survey by UIA is designed to help all involved in the process of organizing international meetings to get a sense of changes over the years and the challenges of the current environment.

The questionnaire was offered in English, French, and Spanish and comprised simple yes/no and multiple-choice questions.

The 2021 survey follows surveys undertaken on behalf of UIA’s Associate Members in 1985, 1993, 2002, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020. The questions have been adjusted over time and this year focused on issues caused by the pandemic.

UIA will repeat this survey in 2022 to continue to measure and profile the impact of the pandemic on associations and their meetings activity.

General Background

Current number of active bodies in the Yearbook: 43165

Of those with some form of meetings activity: 27465

A number of meetings in the International Congress Calendar:



held in 2021 (to date): 665

held in 2020: 7295

held in 2019: 13753

held in 2018: 12933

held in 2017: 12956

held in 2016: 13404

held in 2015: 13222



The number of new entries created by the editors in the Yearbook of International Organizations:



The table below lists the top 50 countries where organizations are headquartered and conduct meetings.

Most important countries host association offices.