Simplicity, predictability and practicality keys to restoring global mobility now

Global governments are establishing processes to re-open borders

43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Simple, predictable and practical measures needed to safely and efficiently facilitate the ramping-up of international travel as borders re-open.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on governments to adopt simple, predictable and practical measures to safely and efficiently facilitate the ramping-up of international travel as borders re-open.

Specifically, IATA urged governments to focus on three key areas:

  1. Simplified health protocols
  2. Digital solutions to process health credentials
  3. COVID-19 measures proportionate to risk levels with a continuous review process

The industry’s vision to address the complexity is outlined in the newly released policy paper: From Restart to Recovery: A Blueprint for Simplifying Travel. 

“As governments are establishing processes to re-open borders, in line with what they agreed in the Ministerial Declaration of the ICAO High Level Conference of COVID-19, the Blueprint will help them with good practices and practical considerations. Over the next months we need to move from individual border openings to the restoration of a global air transport network that can reconnect communities and facilitate economic recovery,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Deputy Director General.

The Blueprint aims to facilitate the efficient ramping-up of global connectivity. “We must have processes in place to safely and efficiently manage the ramping-up of international travel as borders re-open. With over 18 months of pandemic operational experience and traveler feedback we know that a laser-focus on simplicity, predictability and practicality is essential. That is not the reality today. Over 100,000 COVID-19 related measures have been implemented by governments worldwide. This complexity is a barrier to global mobility that is exacerbated by the inconsistencies these measures have created among states,” said Clifford.

Focus Areas

Simplified health protocols: The aim must be protocols that are simple, consistent, and predictable. 

Key recommendations include:

  • Remove all travel barriers (including quarantine and testing) for those fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine.
  • Enable quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travelers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result.

These recommendations are supported by public opinion research of travelers which revealed that:

  • 80% believe that vaccinated people should be able to travel freely
  • 81% believe that testing before travel is an acceptable alternative to vaccination
  • 73% believe that quarantine is not necessary for vaccinated travelers
About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

