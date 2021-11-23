24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
White Farmers: New Lawsuit for Reverse Discrimination

Attempt to block US$5 billion in emergency relief for farmers of color

16 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

White Farmers are suing for Reverse Discrimination to prevent US$5 billion in Emergency Relief for Black, Native American, and other Farmers of Color.

Civil rights leader John Boyd and KJ Skippa Mak Marley collaborated with Kara Brewer Boyd, Association of American Indian Farmers, to release a song “The Land” to highlight historical and ongoing broken promises, broken treaties, racial discrimination, and land loss suffered by Native Americans and Black Farmers in the US.            

John Boyd, Jr., Founder and President, National Black Farmers Association, 4th generation Black Farmer in Mecklenburg County, Virginia sued the US Dept of Agriculture (USDA) and received a Fact of Finding for Racial Discrimination which led to the 1st USDA Discrimination settlement by an individual. Boyd went on to assist 10,000s of other Black and minority farmers to file discrimination complaints, lawsuits and class actions against USDA. Farming is our oldest occupation. In freedom we treasured having land to work for ourselves, our families and racial progress. “Forty acres and a mule,” was an embedded aspiration. 

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 program represents remedial relief for Black farmers who have had to fight USDA discrimination through the courts to get loans in the first place.

