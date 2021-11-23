24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Digital Platform for Miss Universe Competition

ImpactWay, a social media platform, announced its partnership with the Miss Universe Organization in support of the 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition, airing live around the world on December 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST from Eilat, Israel.

ImpactWayv is an alternative to major social networking platforms. It operates as an entirely new kind of digital ecosystem, focused on social good and enabling users – people, businesses, and nonprofits – to effect, engage in, and share social impact on a global scale.

The ImpactWayv app is set to support worldwide social impact interactivity and engagement for the global community of Miss Universe contestants from nearly 80 countries, and their fans, followers, and viewers around the world, reaching nearly half a billion viewers.

As part of the 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition, ImpactWayv is also hosting a challenge among all delegates to create the most “Impacts” on the ImpactWayv app among their fans and followers. Impacts are ImpactWayv’s new proprietary social engagement metric, measuring awareness generated and actions inspired by activity on the platform.

The ImpactWayv Challenge is open to each contestant and runs continuously through December 11, 2021. The winner of the challenge, as determined by the greatest amount of Impacts and overall creativity, will be announced during the live telecast and will receive a donation by ImpactWayv to a charity of the contestant’s choice. 

