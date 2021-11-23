24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Addressing Relevancy in a New World of Travel

Rebuilding Tourism From Milan to Abu Dhabi with a Travel Hashtag

31 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Italy Tourism - Image by Igor Saveliev from Pixabay
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The president of Fiavet-Confcommercio intervened in Milan and Abu Dhabi as the voice of Italian travel agencies with a focus on reconstruction, sustainability, and innovation. FIAVET- Confcommercio is the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations.

“Will travel agencies still be relevant tomorrow?” This question was answered by the President of Fiavet-Confcommercio, Ivana Jelinic, chosen among the Travel Hashtag speakers on November 16 at the Bleisure in Milan.

The event focused on traveling, networking, and communication and aimed to explore the sector’s visions and possible plans. It hosted tourism opinion leaders capable of looking to the future with the participation of managers of airlines, web portals, tour operators, editorials, and social networks that address issues such as sustainability, digital, communication, and destination branding.

“Travel agencies have not been able to fall back with the pandemic. They have lost 90% of their turnover in the absence of a product, and now, with some reopening, we can finally have a small perspective, but we need travelers, a real question,” said Ivana Jelinic in her speech.

The president of Fiavet-Confcommercio is convinced that the agencies will experience a new phase, learning to live with COVID. She said: “There will be an important selection, as usually happens on the occasion of epochal changes, and the agencies that will remain will certainly be in step with innovation, with consultancy through digital tools, with an extremely specific personalized offer, and a mix of product that is becoming more and more evident in the market between business and leisure, between sport and wellness, between nature and food, between great destinations and unexplored territories.”

First of all, however, the sector needs to be rebuilt which has lost 120 million jobs and 2% of global GDP in these two years (UNWTO data).

The vision of Fiavet-Confcommercio will now be aimed at the mission to the Arab Emirates with Travel Hashtag. Today, November 22, the President Jelinic, together with the other stakeholders of the traveling event, met with the representatives of Emirati tourism at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, sharing the perspectives of tourism with a focus on Expo Dubai.

The traveling conference-event allowed Fiavet-Confcommercio to develop valuable international connections with professionals and industry media. On a mission with Fiavet-Confcommercio in the United Arab Emirates, as well as ENIT, were representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Etihad Airways, and Expo 2020 Dubai.

