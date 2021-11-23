Prime Minister of France quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, his office confirmed.

Castex, who is fully vaccinated, will be quarantined for 10 days but continue to work, his office said in a statement.

Castex has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from an official trip to Belgium.

The Prime Minister of France found out his 11-year-old daughter had tested positive for the coronavirus when he returned from Brussels, where he met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other ministers.

Five Belgian ministers, including Prime Minister De Croo, have self-quarantined as a precaution after the Castex’s announcement, and will be tested on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said.

Castex, 56, was not yet eligible for booster vaccines French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated as an alternative to lockdowns along the lines implemented by Austria and Germany in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

France currently offers boosters only to those 65 and older, though an advisory body has urged extending them to anyone over 40.