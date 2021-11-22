24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
2021 Global Destination Index released

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of independent Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and specialized event service providers, has unveiled its 2021 Global Destination Index, highlighting the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world for 2021, and identifying markets that are already trending for 2022. The report was compiled based on analyzing planner responses from GDP’s Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey and reviewing nearly 1,600 meeting and incentive RFPs in the over 500 destinations that Global DMC Partners represents.

Top US Destinations

20212022
1.  California1. California
2.  Florida2. Florida
3.  Texas3. Texas
4.  Massachusetts (Boston)4. Hawaii
5.  Colorado5. Nevada (Las Vegas)

Top International Destinations

20212022
1.  Mexico1. Mexico
2.  United Kingdom
(England & Scotland)		2. Italy
3.  Spain3. France
4.  Germany4. Spain
5.  Italy, Denmark, France (tie)5. Bahamas

“While it is important for us to review this data each year, this year it is particularly crucial. Our partners and clients around the world are emerging from the extremely difficult time of the pandemic shutdown and want to know which markets are not only safe but ready for groups so that they can make informed decisions around future planning,” stated Global DMC Partners President and CEO Catherine Chaulet. “Because our industry has an enormous impact on the global economy by bringing millions of people together around the world every day, we feel we have the responsibility to research, analyze and share this important information.”

Chalet continued, “Looking at the results of our Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey, they clearly demonstrate how in 2021, planners in Europe were staying regional for their programs. The same was true with U.S. clients who were keeping meetings within the U.S., or in Mexico and the Caribbean. However, when looking at 2022 regions of interest, it is evident that planners are really starting to look outside their own regions for meetings and events. This is a great sign that business is starting to rebound, and the world is once again becoming more accessible.”

For U.S.-based clients, all regions outside the U.S. are gaining popularity for 2022, most notably with Europe and Mexico leading the way. For European clients, all regions outside of Europe are seeing an increase in popularity, led by the U.S. and Canada, followed by the Middle East and Mexico.

