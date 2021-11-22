Flights from Guatemala City to Mérida on TAG Airlines now

Within the framework of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico México 2021, the Guatemalan company TAG Airlines announced its new air route that will connect Guatemala City with Mérida, Yucatán, in a direct flight that will begin operations in the first quarter of 2022 with four weekly frequencies and attractive competitive rates.

“We appreciate the trust of the authorities of the state of Yucatan, and TAG Airlines have the objective of advancing in the strengthening of air connectivity with all the states that make up the Maya World region, and Yucatan is, without a doubt, a strategic destination,” said Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines.

In the company of Marcela Toriello, President of the Board of Directors of TAG Airlines, Gamero said: “today we will endorse tag airlines’ commitment to promoting the development of the aviation and tourism industry, which are two important engines for the economic growth of our towns, while thanking mayor Renan Barrera for his role as facilitator of this new route.”

The governor of the State of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, celebrated the upcoming start of operations of TAG Airlines in the state, and said that the joint work will result in the Yucatan and Guatemala doing well.

He stressed that this new air route will contribute to strengthening the ties of unity between the two peoples, as well as the economic development of the Mayan World region.

For his part, the mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera Concha, said that the arrival of TAG Airlines in the Yucatecan capital is one of the good news that the sector expected, especially within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021. He said that air connectivity will undoubtedly encourage the development of tourism and business.

Yucatan offers the leisure and business traveler important attractions, among which the cosmopolitan city of Merida, the archaeological zone of Chichen Itza (considered one of the wonders of the world), Valladolid, Izamal, in addition to its great cultural, natural and gastronomic wealth. Meanwhile, Guatemala, as the heart of the Mayan world, offers a wide diversity of cultural and commercial attractions, and represents the main gateway to the Central American region.

TAG Airlines is a 100 percent Guatemalan company that for 50 years has maintained a firm commitment to air connectivity and development.

It currently operates 27 daily flights in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize and Mexico, with a modern fleet of more than 20 aircraft.

TAG Airlines recently began operations in Mexico, with air routes connecting Guatemala City with Cancun and Tapachula, as well as the route between Cancun and the city of Flores, in the Petén region.