eTurboNews is a terrible name for branding: Here is why?

In 1999-2001 Bloody Good Stuff under the leadership of Juergen Steinmetz, and Melanie Webster represented Indonesia Tourism in the United States and Canada.

This was arranged together with the former Indonesian Minister of Culture and Tourism, the late Hon. Ardika from Bali.

One of the challenges at that time was political and resulted in travel warnings by the United States against the Republic of Indonesia.

In 2000 at the TIME tourism festival in Jakarta, Juergen Steinmetz was awarded a medal for special achievements for Indonesian Tourism by the President of Indonesia in a mass event on Plaza Indonesia.

ICTP was looking for a cost-effective way to address US travel agencies to educate the sector about the geographics of Indonesia. This was necessary to get the message out, that problems in Jakarta are not affecting tourism in Bali for example.

Internet was in the infant age, but most travel agents already had emails, some had websites. Juergen Steinmetz teamed up with Singapore-based eTurbo Hotels as a sponsor and started the first international travel industry news-letter using a Yahoo Group format. It was called eTurboNews, recognizing the sponsor.

eTurboHotels was the first Expedia-type company. They owned many website domains like sheraton.id or hilton.id and offered to build a free website. The monetarization model was to charge a commission for online bookings.

With the help of the Indonesian travel and tourism industry, this eTurboNews Yahoo Group grew fast. Other groups, like the influential ASEAN TOURISM DISCUSSION Group, brought leaders in the private and public sectors from the new ASEAN countries together to discuss tourism cooperation. Many of the current arrangements within ASEAN tourism had a start in this discussion.

The Hawaii Talk Group became an advertising-free opportunity for travel agents to communicate with hotels and other Hawaii-based suppliers and exchange ideas, praise, and criticism. In 2002 eTurboNews was told by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) that internet chat rooms had not much of a future, and they would not consider sponsoring such a discussion.

In the meantime, eTurboNews started a number of popular blogs including Meetings, Aviation, Wines, GayTourism, TravelIndustryDeals, WorldTourismWire, complimented with its own social media channels.

eTurboNews syndication expanded around the globe, and articles can be seen published on Hindustan Times in India among many more.

eTurboNews is a new tool for travel and tourism information that quickly grew in another region of the world. eTurboNews changed the format from Yahoo Group to other mass email formats, became independent from Indonesia in 2001, and the first completely independent media was started.

22 years later eTurboNews stillremains to be the real deal.

eTurboNews was and is the first global newsletter published every hour 24/7. It’s the only independent and global news wire in the travel and tourism industry, with opinionated content one can only find on eTN.

With 230,000+ travel trade email subscribers, the email distribution is now only about 10% of the overall readership.

News aggregators including Google and Bing News, the Breaking News, social media, push notifications increased the visibility of eTurboNews tremendously over the years.

A year ago Hawaii headquartered eTurboNews established 92 independent websites with its own ratings and SEO to promote content in 92 languages across the globe. Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, Swahili, Portuguese or Italian are the current front runners for non-English readers.

With more than 2 million unique American readers that opened eTurboNews articles, the United States is by far the largest audience, followed by the U.K., Germany, India, and Canada.

Currently, eTurboNews is seen in 238 countries and territories. The smallest territory in Antarctica with just one reader, and it’s unknown who this one reader is.

The largest cities where eTurboNews can be found are Frankfurt, Washington, London, New York, and Duesseldorf.

eTurboNews is a founding member of the African Tourism Board, the International Coalition of Tourism Partners, and the World Tourism Network, and founded the independent Hawaii Tourism Association in response to the former Hawaii Talk Yahoo Group.

eTurboNews remains to be based in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA with an independent operation in Duesseldorf, Germany, and freelance writers in 128 countries.

eTurboNews remains to be an undisputed leader and at the forefront of independent reporting for the global travel and tourism industry, touching lifestyle, fashion, human rights, and other interesting content.

When COVID-19 attacked the world of tourism, eTurboNews together with PATA, the Nepal Tourism Board, and the African Tourism Board founded the Rebuilding.travel group in March 2020 on the sideline of a canceled ITB trade show in Berlin, Germany.

This group emerged into the World Tourism Network with members in currently 128 countries.

After 257 popular zoom discussions, eTurboNews and World Tourism Network managed to keep the travel and tourism industry and its leaders united and engaged.

With Livestream, eTurboNews started its first 24/7 global video news channel, the Breaking News Show, and eTV. Readers can see eTN videos and real-time discussions playing on all eTurboNews websites, syndication partners, and dozens of platforms.

This is complemented with an extensive eTN Podcast selection. Every new article on eTurboNews can now be read, listened to as a podcast, and watched as a video on the eTN YouTube Channel and other known platforms.

Countries and Territories eTurboNews is seen:

USA: 2,289,335 UK: 217,861 Germany: 202,715 India: 97,647 Canada: 82,307 Philippines: 65,081 South Africa: 54,047 Italy: 49,548 Sweden: 46,242 China: 40,804 Australia: 40,165 Portugal: 30,215 Thailand: 27,627 Norway: 27,556 UAE: 27,369 Singapore: 26,168 Netherlands: 25,999 France: 25,409 Malaysia: 20,117 Spain: 19,492 Tanzania: 18,924 Kenya: 16,734 Japan: 14,907 Russia: 14,135 Finland: 14,106 Pakistan: 13,965 Jamaica: 12,462 Turkey: 12,376 Indonesia: 11,849 Vietnam 11,211 South Korea: 10,887 Brazil: 10,469 Mexico: 9,810 Israel: 9,282 Nigeria: 9,194 Saudi Arabia: 8,921 Switzerland: 8,850 Ireland: 8,541 Belgium: 8,496 Poland: 8,179 Hong Kong: 8,117 Sri Lanka: 7,168 Zambia: 7,159 Iran: 7,042 Greece: 6,962 Zimbabwe: 6,501 Austria: 6,284 Denmark: 6,276 Ethiopia: 6,212 Egypt: 6,103 Ukraine: 6,009 Uganda: 5,992 Bangladesh: 5,598 Romania: 5,505 New Zealand: 5,490 Czechia: 5,333 Qatar: 5,174 Taiwan: 5,004 Bulgaria: 4,793 Hungary: 4,441 Croatia: 4,267 Trinidad & Tobago: 4,196 Uzbekistan: 4,084 Seychelles: 4,044 Serbia: 4,023 Georgia: 3,806 Slovakia: 3,795 Kazakhstan: 3,773 Nepal: 3,289 Malta: 3,167 Ghana: 3,005 Cyprus: 2,928 Oman: 2,879 Mauritius: 2,876 Barbados: 2,857 Estonia: 2,766 Latvia: 2,712 Argentina: 2,700 Colombia: 2,561 Mongolia: 2,429 Morocco: 2,389 Puerto Rico: 2,300 Bahrain: 2,216 Jordan: 2,193 Slovenia: 2,108 Albania: 2,087 Kuwait: 2,084 Azerbaijan: 2,063 Cambodia: 2,040 Lithuania: 2,020 Bahamas: 1,914 Iraq: 1,899 Lebanon: 1,839 Armenia: 1,787 Myanmar: 1,778 Dominican Republic: 1,734 Chile: 1,721 North Macedonia: 1,660 Costa Rica: 1,631 Botswana: 1,493 Algeria: 1,440 Somalia: 1,419 Maldives: 1,364 Peru: 1.340 Guam: 1,325 Tunisia: 1,305 Laos: 1,294 Grenada: 1,238 St.Lucia: 1,160 Bosnia & Herzogovina: 1,145 Rwanda: 1,104 Iceland: 1,061 Antigua & Barbuda: 1,023 Kosovo: 1,019 Panama: 972 Kyrgyzstan: 961 Ecuador: 946 Mozambique: 906 Eswatini: 894 Luxembourg: 868 US Virgin Islands: 718 Malawi: 716 Venezuela: 696 Brunei: 689 St. Kitts & Nevis: 688 Belarus: 676 Afghanistan: 669 Cayman Islands: 659 Belize: 637 Montenegro: 633 Senegal: 633 Guyana: 623 Cameroon: 619 Bermuda: 611 Sudan: 605 Cote d’Ivoire: 597 Moldova: 567 Macao: 560 Aruba: 559 Curacao: 526 Syria: 523 Congo – Kinshasa: 514 Solomon Islands: 477 Guatemala: 466 Libya: 458 Sint Maarten: 434 Fiji: 428 Angola: 426 Lesotho: 406 South Sudan: 396 Cuba: 394 Yemen: 386 Honduras: 385 St. Vincent & Grenadines: 366 Uruguay: 363 Bhutan: 345 Liberia: 343 Haiti: 337 Sierra Leone: 337 Anguilla: 320 Gambia: 319 Madagascar: 315 Palestine: 309 Jersey: 306 Bolivia: 305 El Salvador: 302 Dominica: 296 Reunion: 292 Papua New Guinea: 286 Turks & Caicos : 276 Paraguay: 253 Tajikistan: 240 Guadeloupe: 208 Suriname: 208 Nicaragua: 207 British Virgin Islands : 196 Benin: 183 Guernsey: 183 Mali: 168 Togo: 155 Caribbean Netherlands: 149 Gibraltar: 148 Martinique: 148 French Polynesia: 145 Djibouti: 142 Gabon: 135 Cape Verde: 134 Burundi: 133 Burkina Faso: 131 Guinea: 124 Monaco: 122 Niger: 114 Samoa: 111 Andorra: 98 American Samoa: 93 St. Martin: 91 Vanuatu: 88 Mauritania: 86 New Caledonia: 80 Congo- Brazzaville: 67 Palau: 62 Turkmenistan: 62 Northern Mariana Islands: 57 Equatorial Guinea: 51 Timor Leste: 50 Faroe Islands: 48 Tonga: 43 Chad: 42 Comoros: 40 Kiribati: 38 Micronesia: 38 Greenland: 37 San Marino: 36 Liechtenstein: 34 French Guiana: 33 Cook Islands: 30 Central African Republic: 29 St. Barthelemy: 29 Guinea-Bissau: 25 Eritrea: 22 Montserrat: 20 Sao Tome & Principe: 20 St. Helena: 19 Isle of Man: 16 Marshall Islands: 16 Mayotte: 15 Nauru: 14 Western Sahara: 14 Falkland Islands: 11 Tuvalu: 10 Aland Islands: 5 British Indian Ocean Territory: 3 Niue: 3 North Korea: 3 Svalbard & Jan Mayen: 3 Norfolk Islands: 2 St. Pierre & Miquielon: 2 Antartica: 1

Largest cities where eTurboNews is seen:

Frankfurt: 88,772 Washington DC: 76,605 London: 79,360 New York, NY: 69,582 Duesseldorf: 64,294 Los Angeles,CA: 43,524 Roseville, CA: 40,016 Chicagom, IL: 39,735 Ashburn, VA, USA: 38,640 Las Vegas, NV: 37,698 Stockholm: 34,162 Honolulu, HI 31,087 Singapore: 25,133 Houston, TX: 22,178 Dallas, TX: 22,164 Seattle, WA: 21,482 Boston, MA: 21,072 Charlotte, NC: 20,006 Frisco, TX: 19,688 Funchal, Madeira: 19,494 Newcastle upon Tyne: 19,326 Dubai, UAE: 18,771 Atlanda, GA: 18,654 Phoenix, AZ: 18,419 Philadelphia, PA: 18,350 Orlando, FL: 17,524 Denver, CO: 17,500 Bangkok: 16,883 Austin, TX 15,476 Nairobi: 15,239 Dar es Salaam: 14,464 San Francisco: 13,713 Toronto: 13,452 San Diego, CA: 13,141 Columbus, OH: 13,053 Portland, OR: 12,923 Sydney: 12,919 Nashville, TS: 11,064 Quezon City: 11,126 Minneapolis, MN: 10,915 Melbourne: 10,905 Cofeyville,KS 10,677 Chantily, VA: 10,673 Indianopolis, IN: 10,202 Birmingham, AL: 10,159 Cape Town: 10,131 Shanghai: 10,006 Sacramento, CA: 9,947 Sandton: 9,945 Miami, FL: 9,885 Tanmpa, FL: 9,634 Milan: 9,469 San Antonia, TX: 8,813 Kansas City, MO: 8,848

Kingson: 8,217 Johannesburg: 8,176 Kuala Lumpur: 8,160 Delhi: 8,158 Paris: 8,143 Pune: 8,061 Makati: 8,056 San Jose: 7,855 Baltimore, MD: 7,680 Mumbai: 7,581 Detroit, MI 7,357 Lagos: 7,329 Madison, WI: 7,251 CHangsha: 7,199 Bengaluru: 7,068 Dublin: 7,068 Springfield, MO 7,024 Pretoria: 6,987 Jacksonville, MS: 6,955 Milwaukee, WI: 6,941 Boardman: 6,854 Huntville, AL: 6,818 Raleigh : 6,810 Salt Lake City, UT: 6,682 Helsinki: 6,441 Manchester: 6,367 Tel Aviv: 6,348 Harare: 6,285 Cleveland, OH: 6,263 Omaha, NE: 6,210 Brisbane: 6,159 Chennai: 6,074 Kampala: 5,761 Hyderabad: 5,743 Lusaka: 5,671 Memphis, TN: 5,634 Cebu City: 5,633 Moscow: 5,445 Montreal: 5m365 Colombo: 5,324 Berlin: 5,292 Istanbul: 5,179 Amsterdam: 5,113 DOha: 5,101 Villa do Conde: 5,049 Seoul: 4,978 Vancouver: 4,972 Pittsburgh: 4,921 Oklahoma City, OK: 4,830 Virginia Beach, VA: 4,790 Madrid: 4,774 Addis Ababa: 4,727 Vienna: 4,856 Cincinnati, OH: 4,554 Forth Worth, TX: 4,518 Perth: 4,445 Athens: 4,423 Glasgow: 4,416 Karachi: 4,416 Riyadh: 4,361 Rome: 4,344 Cagary: 4,336 Abu Dhabi: 4,307 Albuquerque, NM: 4,228 Zhenzhou: 4,224 Bergamo: 4,205 Dhaka: 4,193 Arlington, VA: 4,147 St.Louis, MO: 3,986 Bristol: 3,889 Manila: 3,845 Jackson: 3,771 Kolkata: 3,666 Lancaster: 3,609 Tashkent: 3,852 Jakarta: 3,567 Louisville, KY: 3,563 Aurora, CA: 3,554 Lahore: 3,540 Colorado Springs, CO: 3,538 Ottawa: 3,518 Richmond, VA 3,496 Warsaw: 3,480 Irvine,CA: 3,474 Meycauayan: 3,394 Columbia: 3,88 Munich: 3,388 Hamilton: 3,290 Lincoln, NE: 3,173 Zagreb: 3,116 Ahmedabad: 3,093 Ann Arbor: 3,061 Lexington, KY: 3,051 Mesa, AZ 3,047 Albany, NY: 3,045 Grand Rapids, MI: 3,032 Newark, NJ 3,020 Tehran: 2,974 Hamburg: 2,944 Tbilisi: 2,032 Ewa Beach, HI 2,914 New Orleans, LA: 2,877 Ho Chi Minh City: 2,869 Tucson, AZ: 2,867 Myrtle Beach: 2,857 Hilo, HI: 2,852 Saint Michael: 2,819 Hanoi: 2,792 Bloomgton: 2,782 Greenville: 2,782 Grapevine: 2,747 Jeddah: 2,740 Long Beacj, CA: 2,714 Prague: 2,697 Adelaide: 2,660 Sofia: 2,646 Accra: 2,643 Salem: 2642 Fresno, CA: 2,612 Belgrade: 2,608 Zurich: 2,590 El Paso, TX: 2,589 Concord: 2,587 Tulsa, OK: 2,584 Copenhagen: 2,581 Florence: 2,578 Brampton: 2,575 Riverside, CA: 2,567 Fayetville: 2,562 Bucharest: 2,561 Spokane, WA: 2,560 Auckland: 2,539 Des Moines, IA: 2,539 Oslo: 2,535 Strasbourg: 2,490 Little Rock, AR: 2,483 Budapest: 2,469 Anchorage, AK: 2,468 Kyiv: 2,463 Kochi: 2,450 Surrey: 2,443 Canton: 2,414 Kathmandu: 2,400 Medford: 2,399 Keeds: 2389 Bloomfield: 2,389 Rotterdam: 2,389 Barcelona: 2,381 Ulan Baatar: 2,380 Angeles: 2,373 Rancho Cucamonga: 2,372 Franklin: 2,370 Mobile: 2,348 Boise, ID: 2,335 Lucknow: 2,328 Scottsdale, AZ 2,220 Santa Rosa: 2,319 Jaipur: 2,274 Edinburgh: 2,267 Edmonton: 2,262 Mississauga: 2,259 Oakland, CA: 2,220 Sioux Falls: 2,216 Gainesville: 2,210 Lakewood: 2,203 Cheektowaga: 2,193 Mililani, HI: 2,189 Saint Petersburg: 2,171 Knoxville: 2,167 Alexadnria: 2,163 Reno, NV: 2,154 Glendale, AZ: 2,148 Cape Coral: 2,117 Eugene, OR: 2,098 Riga: 2,097 Cairo: 2,092 Shal-Alam: 2,091 Middletown: 2,097 Jersey City, NJ: 2,065 Bakersfield,CA: 2,053 Montgomery, AL: 2,052 Roodepoort: 2,051 Santa Clara: 2,050 Anaheim, CA: 2,039 Liverpool: 2,037 Kailua-Kona, HI: 2,030 Georgetown: 2,027 Sao Paulo: 1,971 Auburn: 1,963 Syracuse: 1,951 Greensboro: 1,944 Sharjah: 1,944 Gurgaon: 1,933 St. Petersburg: 1,897 Peoria, IL: 1,893 Wilmington: 1,885 Cambridge: 1,883 Monroe: 1,878 Centurion: 1,868 Phnom Penh: 1,867 Talinn: 1,866 Baku: 1,865 Lisbon: 1,856 Durham: 1,848 Nottingham: 1,845 New Delhi: 1,841 Troy: 1,837 Wichita, KS: 1,833 Spring Hill: 1,832 Brussels: 1,819 Burlington: 1,819 Brighton: 1,818 Buffalo: 1,813 Patna: 1,809 Pkymouth: 1,772 Fremont: 1,769 Berea: 1,752 Reading: 1,740 Ft. Lauderdale: 1,783 Saratoga Springs: 1,725 Ontario: 1,713 Pirt St. lucie: 1,709 Mountain View: 1,705 Paranaque: 1,696 Nassau: 1,695 Stockton: 1,694 Cheyenne: 1,674 Charleston: 1,672 Kihei, HI: 1,672 Portsmouth: 1,668 Saint Paul: 1,668 Cypress: 1,667 Kahului, HI: 1,667 Ocala: 1,664 WInnipeg: 1,662 Mexico City: 1,661 Sheffield: 1,656 Bellevue: 1,655 Chandler, AZ: 1,644 Brisow: 1,636 Mwanza: 1,636 Santa Clarita: 1,633 Montego Bay: 1,632 Yokohama: 1,625 Stuttgart: 1,621 Milford: 1,617 Lafayette: 1,616 Pasig: 1,616 Nampa: 1,603 Limbiate: 1,601 Norfolk: 1,597 Tampere: 1,592 Yerevan: 1,592 Altoona: 1,582 Soest: 1,582 Indore: 1,581 Kanehoe, HI: 1581 Quincy: 1,578 Tacoma: 1,574 Coventry: 1,567 Noida: 1,547 Caloocan: 1,542 Fairlield, VA 1,539 Roanoke: 1,534 Tallahassee: 1,524 State College: 1,519 Woodstock: 1,515 Geneva: 1,504

eTurboNews is part of the TravelNewsGroup. More stats on the eTurboNews reach can be found on www.travelnewsgroup.com/reach