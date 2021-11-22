24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
eTurboNews is a terrible name for branding: Here is why?

238 countries and territories : See exactly how many readers pay attention to eTN

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

eTurboNews is a terrible name for branding. The history of this leading global publication targeting travel industry, livestyle and human rights is unique and started in Indonesia.

In 1999-2001 Bloody Good Stuff under the leadership of Juergen Steinmetz, and Melanie Webster represented Indonesia Tourism in the United States and Canada.

This was arranged together with the former Indonesian Minister of Culture and Tourism, the late Hon. Ardika from Bali.

One of the challenges at that time was political and resulted in travel warnings by the United States against the Republic of Indonesia.

In 2000 at the TIME tourism festival in Jakarta, Juergen Steinmetz was awarded a medal for special achievements for Indonesian Tourism by the President of Indonesia in a mass event on Plaza Indonesia.

ICTP was looking for a cost-effective way to address US travel agencies to educate the sector about the geographics of Indonesia. This was necessary to get the message out, that problems in Jakarta are not affecting tourism in Bali for example.

Internet was in the baby shoes, but most travel agents already had emails, some had websites. Juergen Steinmetz teamed up with Singapore-based eTurbo Hotels as a sponsor and started the first international travel industry news-letter using a Yahoo Group format. It was called eTurboNews, recognizing the sponsor.

eTurboHotels was the first Expedia-type company. They owned many website domains like sheraton.id or hilton.id and offered to build a free website. The monetarization model was to charge a commission for online bookings.

With the help of the Indonesian travel and tourism industry, this eTurboNews Yahoo Group grew fast. Other groups, like the influential ASEAN TOURISM DISCUSSION Group, brought leaders in the private and public sectors from the new ASEAN countries together to discuss tourism cooperation. Many of the current arrangements within ASEAN tourism had a start in this discussion.

The Hawaii Talk Group became an advertising-free opportunity for travel agents to communicate with hotels and other Hawaii-based suppliers and exchange ideas, praise, and criticism. In 2002 eTurboNews was told by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) that internet chat rooms had not much of a future, and they would not consider sponsoring such a discussion.

eTurboNews is a new tool for travel and tourism information that quickly grew in another region of the world. eTurboNews changed the format from Yahoo Group to other mass email formats, became independent from Indonesia in 2001, and the first completely independent media was started.

22 years later eTurboNews stillremains to be the real deal.

eTurboNews was and is the first global newsletter published every hour 24/7. It’s the only independent and global news wire in the travel and tourism industry, with opinionated content one can only find on eTN.

With 230,000+ travel trade email subscribers, the email distribution is now only about 10% of the overall readership.

News aggregators including Google and Bing News, the Breaking News, social media, push notifications increased the visibility of eTurboNews tremendously over the years.

A year ago Hawaii headquartered eTurboNews established 92 independent websites with its own ratings and SEO to promote content in 92 languages across the globe. Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, Swahili, Portuguese or Italian are the current front runners for non-English readers.

With more than 2 million unique American readers that opened eTurboNews articles, the United States is by far the largest audience, followed by the U.K., Germany, India, and Canada.

Currently, eTurboNews is seen in 238 countries and territories. The smallest territory in Antarctica with just one reader, and it’s unknown who this one reader is.

The largest cities where eTurboNews can be found are Frankfurt, Washington, London, New York, and Duesseldorf.

eTurboNews is a founding member of the African Tourism Board, the International Coalition of Tourism Partners, and the World Tourism Network, and founded the independent Hawaii Tourism Association in response to the old Hawaii Talk Yahoo Group.

eTurboNews remains to be based in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA with an independent operation in Duesseldorf, Germany, and freelance writers in 128 countries.

It remains to be an undisputed leader and at the forefront of independent reporting for the global travel and tourism industry, touching lifestyle, fashion, human rights, and other interesting content.

Countries and Territories eTurboNews is seen:

  1. USA: 2,289,335
  2. UK: 217,861
  3. Germany: 202,715
  4. India: 97,647
  5. Canada: 82,307
  6. Philippines: 65,081
  7. South Africa: 54,047
  8. Italy: 49,548
  9. Sweden: 46,242
  10. China: 40,804
  11. Australia: 40,165
  12. Portugal: 30,215
  13. Thailand: 27,627
  14. Norway: 27,556
  15. UAE: 27,369
  16. Singapore: 26,168
  17. Netherlands: 25,999
  18. France: 25,409
  19. Malaysia: 20,117
  20. Spain: 19,492
  21. Tanzania: 18,924
  22. Kenya: 16,734
  23. Japan: 14,907
  24. Russia: 14,135
  25. Finland: 14,106
  26. Pakistan: 13,965
  27. Jamaica: 12,462
  28. Turkey: 12,376
  29. Indonesia: 11,849
  30. Vietnam 11,211
  31. South Korea: 10,887
  32. Brazil: 10,469
  33. Mexico: 9,810
  34. Israel: 9,282
  35. Nigeria: 9,194
  36. Saudi Arabia: 8,921
  37. Switzerland: 8,850
  38. Ireland: 8,541
  39. Belgium: 8,496
  40. Poland: 8,179
  41. Hong Kong: 8,117
  42. Sri Lanka: 7,168
  43. Zambia: 7,159
  44. Iran: 7,042
  45. Greece: 6,962
  46. Zimbabwe: 6,501
  47. Austria: 6,284
  48. Denmark: 6,276
  49. Ethiopia: 6,212
  50. Egypt: 6,103
  51. Ukraine: 6,009
  52. Uganda: 5,992
  53. Bangladesh: 5,598
  54. Romania: 5,505
  55. New Zealand: 5,490
  56. Czechia: 5,333
  57. Qatar: 5,174
  58. Taiwan: 5,004
  59. Bulgaria: 4,793
  60. Hungary: 4,441
  61. Croatia: 4,267
  62. Trinidad & Tobago: 4,196
  63. Uzbekistan: 4,084
  64. Seychelles: 4,044
  65. Serbia: 4,023
  66. Georgia: 3,806
  67. Slovakia: 3,795
  68. Kazakhstan: 3,773
  69. Nepal: 3,289
  70. Malta: 3,167
  71. Ghana: 3,005
  72. Cyprus: 2,928
  73. Oman: 2,879
  74. Mauritius: 2,876
  75. Barbados: 2,857
  76. Estonia: 2,766
  77. Latvia: 2,712
  78. Argentina: 2,700
  79. Colombia: 2,561
  80. Mongolia: 2,429
  81. Morocco: 2,389
  82. Puerto Rico: 2,300
  83. Bahrain: 2,216
  84. Jordan: 2,193
  85. Slovenia: 2,108
  86. Albania: 2,087
  87. Kuwait: 2,084
  88. Azerbaijan: 2,063
  89. Cambodia: 2,040
  90. Lithuania: 2,020
  91. Bahamas: 1,914
  92. Iraq: 1,899
  93. Lebanon: 1,839
  94. Armenia: 1,787
  95. Myanmar: 1,778
  96. Dominican Republic: 1,734
  97. Chile: 1,721
  98. North Macedonia: 1,660
  99. Costa Rica: 1,631
  100. Botswana: 1,493
  101. Algeria: 1,440
  102. Somalia: 1,419
  103. Maldives: 1,364
  104. Peru: 1.340
  105. Guam: 1,325
  106. Tunisia: 1,305
  107. Laos: 1,294
  108. Grenada: 1,238
  109. St.Lucia: 1,160
  110. Bosnia & Herzogovina: 1,145
  111. Rwanda: 1,104
  112. Iceland: 1,061
  113. Antigua & Barbuda: 1,023
  114. Kosovo: 1,019
  115. Panama: 972
  116. Kyrgyzstan: 961
  117. Ecuador: 946
  118. Mozambique: 906
  119. Eswatini: 894
  120. Luxembourg: 868
  121. US Virgin Islands: 718
  122. Malawi: 716
  123. Venezuela: 696
  124. Brunei: 689
  125. St. Kitts & Nevis: 688
  126. Belarus: 676
  127. Afghanistan: 669
  128. Cayman Islands: 659
  129. Belize: 637
  130. Montenegro: 633
  131. Senegal: 633
  132. Guyana: 623
  133. Cameroon: 619
  134. Bermuda: 611
  135. Sudan: 605
  136. Cote d’Ivoire: 597
  137. Moldova: 567
  138. Macao: 560
  139. Aruba: 559
  140. Curacao: 526
  141. Syria: 523
  142. Congo – Kinshasa: 514
  143. Solomon Islands: 477
  144. Guatemala: 466
  145. Libya: 458
  146. Sint Maarten: 434
  147. Fiji: 428
  148. Angola: 426
  149. Lesotho: 406
  150. South Sudan: 396
  151. Cuba: 394
  152. Yemen: 386
  153. Honduras: 385
  154. St. Vincent & Grenadines: 366
  155. Uruguay: 363
  156. Bhutan: 345
  157. Liberia: 343
  158. Haiti: 337
  159. Sierra Leone: 337
  160. Anguilla: 320
  161. Gambia: 319
  162. Madagascar: 315
  163. Palestine: 309
  164. Jersey: 306
  165. Bolivia: 305
  166. El Salvador: 302
  167. Dominica: 296
  168. Reunion: 292
  169. Papua New Guinea: 286
  170. Turks & Caicos : 276
  171. Paraguay: 253
  172. Tajikistan: 240
  173. Guadeloupe: 208
  174. Suriname: 208
  175. Nicaragua: 207
  176. British Virgin Islands : 196
  177. Benin: 183
  178. Guernsey: 183
  179. Mali: 168
  180. Togo: 155
  181. Caribbean Netherlands: 149
  182. Gibraltar: 148
  183. Martinique: 148
  184. French Polynesia: 145
  185. Djibouti: 142
  186. Gabon: 135
  187. Cape Verde: 134
  188. Burundi: 133
  189. Burkina Faso: 131
  190. Guinea: 124
  191. Monaco: 122
  192. Niger: 114
  193. Samoa: 111
  194. Andorra: 98
  195. American Samoa: 93
  196. St. Martin: 91
  197. Vanuatu: 88
  198. Mauritania: 86
  199. New Caledonia: 80
  200. Congo- Brazzaville: 67
  201. Palau: 62
  202. Turkmenistan: 62
  203. Northern Mariana Islands: 57
  204. Equatorial Guinea: 51
  205. Timor Leste: 50
  206. Faroe Islands: 48
  207. Tonga: 43
  208. Chad: 42
  209. Comoros: 40
  210. Kiribati: 38
  211. Micronesia: 38
  212. Greenland: 37
  213. San Marino: 36
  214. Liechtenstein: 34
  215. French Guiana: 33
  216. Cook Islands: 30
  217. Central African Republic: 29
  218. St. Barthelemy: 29
  219. Guinea-Bissau: 25
  220. Eritrea: 22
  221. Montserrat: 20
  222. Sao Tome & Principe: 20
  223. St. Helena: 19
  224. Isle of Man: 16
  225. Marshall Islands: 16
  226. Mayotte: 15
  227. Nauru: 14
  228. Western Sahara: 14
  229. Falkland Islands: 11
  230. Tuvalu: 10
  231. Aland Islands: 5
  232. British Indian Ocean Territory: 3
  233. Niue: 3
  234. North Korea: 3
  235. Svalbard & Jan Mayen: 3
  236. Norfolk Islands: 2
  237. St. Pierre & Miquielon: 2
  238. Antartica: 1

Largest cities where eTurboNews is seen:

  1. Frankfurt: 88,772
  2. Washington DC: 76,605
  3. London: 79,360
  4. New York, NY: 69,582
  5. Duesseldorf: 64,294
  6. Los Angeles,CA: 43,524
  7. Roseville, CA: 40,016
  8. Chicagom, IL: 39,735
  9. Ashburn, VA, USA: 38,640
  10. Las Vegas, NV: 37,698
  11. Stockholm: 34,162
  12. Honolulu, HI 31,087
  13. Singapore: 25,133
  14. Houston, TX: 22,178
  15. Dallas, TX: 22,164
  16. Seattle, WA: 21,482
  17. Boston, MA: 21,072
  18. Charlotte, NC: 20,006
  19. Frisco, TX: 19,688
  20. Funchal, Madeira: 19,494
  21. Newcastle upon Tyne: 19,326
  22. Dubai, UAE: 18,771
  23. Atlanda, GA: 18,654
  24. Phoenix, AZ: 18,419
  25. Philadelphia, PA: 18,350
  26. Orlando, FL: 17,524
  27. Denver, CO: 17,500
  28. Bangkok: 16,883
  29. Austin, TX 15,476
  30. Nairobi: 15,239
  31. Dar es Salaam: 14,464
  32. San Francisco: 13,713
  33. Toronto: 13,452
  34. San Diego, CA: 13,141
  35. Columbus, OH: 13,053
  36. Portland, OR: 12,923
  37. Sydney: 12,919
  38. Nashville, TS: 11,064
  39. Quezon City: 11,126
  40. Minneapolis, MN: 10,915
  41. Melbourne: 10,905
  42. Cofeyville,KS 10,677
  43. Chantily, VA: 10,673
  44. Indianopolis, IN: 10,202
  45. Birmingham, AL: 10,159
  46. Cape Town: 10,131
  47. Shanghai: 10,006
  48. Sacramento, CA: 9,947
  49. Sandton: 9,945
  50. Miami, FL: 9,885
  51. Tanmpa, FL: 9,634
  52. Milan: 9,469
  53. San Antonia, TX: 8,813
  54. Kansas City, MO: 8,848
    Kingson: 8,217
  55. Johannesburg: 8,176
  56. Kuala Lumpur: 8,160
  57. Delhi: 8,158
  58. Paris: 8,143
  59. Pune: 8,061
  60. Makati: 8,056
  61. San Jose: 7,855
  62. Baltimore, MD: 7,680
  63. Mumbai: 7,581
  64. Detroit, MI 7,357
  65. Lagos: 7,329
  66. Madison, WI: 7,251
  67. CHangsha: 7,199
  68. Bengaluru: 7,068
  69. Dublin: 7,068
  70. Springfield, MO 7,024
  71. Pretoria: 6,987
  72. Jacksonville, MS: 6,955
  73. Milwaukee, WI: 6,941
  74. Boardman: 6,854
  75. Huntville, AL: 6,818
  76. Raleigh : 6,810
  77. Salt Lake City, UT: 6,682
  78. Helsinki: 6,441
  79. Manchester: 6,367
  80. Tel Aviv: 6,348
  81. Harare: 6,285
  82. Cleveland, OH: 6,263
  83. Omaha, NE: 6,210
  84. Brisbane: 6,159
  85. Chennai: 6,074
  86. Kampala: 5,761
  87. Hyderabad: 5,743
  88. Lusaka: 5,671
  89. Memphis, TN: 5,634
  90. Cebu City: 5,633
  91. Moscow: 5,445
  92. Montreal: 5m365
  93. Colombo: 5,324
  94. Berlin: 5,292
  95. Istanbul: 5,179
  96. Amsterdam: 5,113
  97. DOha: 5,101
  98. Villa do Conde: 5,049
  99. Seoul: 4,978
  100. Vancouver: 4,972
  101. Pittsburgh: 4,921
  102. Oklahoma City, OK: 4,830
  103. Virginia Beach, VA: 4,790
  104. Madrid: 4,774
  105. Addis Ababa: 4,727
  106. Vienna: 4,856
  107. Cincinnati, OH: 4,554
  108. Forth Worth, TX: 4,518
  109. Perth: 4,445
  110. Athens: 4,423
  111. Glasgow: 4,416
  112. Karachi: 4,416
  113. Riyadh: 4,361
  114. Rome: 4,344
  115. Cagary: 4,336
  116. Abu Dhabi: 4,307
  117. Albuquerque, NM: 4,228
  118. Zhenzhou: 4,224
  119. Bergamo: 4,205
  120. Dhaka: 4,193
  121. Arlington, VA: 4,147
  122. St.Louis, MO: 3,986
  123. Bristol: 3,889
  124. Manila: 3,845
  125. Jackson: 3,771
  126. Kolkata: 3,666
  127. Lancaster: 3,609
  128. Tashkent: 3,852
  129. Jakarta: 3,567
  130. Louisville, KY: 3,563
  131. Aurora, CA: 3,554
  132. Lahore: 3,540
  133. Colorado Springs, CO: 3,538
  134. Ottawa: 3,518
  135. Richmond, VA 3,496
  136. Warsaw: 3,480
  137. Irvine,CA: 3,474
  138. Meycauayan: 3,394
  139. Columbia: 3,88
  140. Munich: 3,388
  141. Hamilton: 3,290
  142. Lincoln, NE: 3,173
  143. Zagreb: 3,116
  144. Ahmedabad: 3,093
  145. Ann Arbor: 3,061
  146. Lexington, KY: 3,051
  147. Mesa, AZ 3,047
  148. Albany, NY: 3,045
  149. Grand Rapids, MI: 3,032
  150. Newark, NJ 3,020
  151. Tehran: 2,974
  152. Hamburg: 2,944
  153. Tbilisi: 2,032
  154. Ewa Beach, HI 2,914
  155. New Orleans, LA: 2,877
  156. Ho Chi Minh City: 2,869
  157. Tucson, AZ: 2,867
  158. Myrtle Beach: 2,857
  159. Hilo, HI: 2,852
  160. Saint Michael: 2,819
  161. Hanoi: 2,792
  162. Bloomgton: 2,782
  163. Greenville: 2,782
  164. Grapevine: 2,747
  165. Jeddah: 2,740
  166. Long Beacj, CA: 2,714
  167. Prague: 2,697
  168. Adelaide: 2,660
  169. Sofia: 2,646
  170. Accra: 2,643
  171. Salem: 2642
  172. Fresno, CA: 2,612
  173. Belgrade: 2,608
  174. Zurich: 2,590
  175. El Paso, TX: 2,589
  176. Concord: 2,587
  177. Tulsa, OK: 2,584
  178. Copenhagen: 2,581
  179. Florence: 2,578
  180. Brampton: 2,575
  181. Riverside, CA: 2,567
  182. Fayetville: 2,562
  183. Bucharest: 2,561
  184. Spokane, WA: 2,560
  185. Auckland: 2,539
  186. Des Moines, IA: 2,539
  187. Oslo: 2,535
  188. Strasbourg: 2,490
  189. Little Rock, AR: 2,483
  190. Budapest: 2,469
  191. Anchorage, AK: 2,468
  192. Kyiv: 2,463
  193. Kochi: 2,450
  194. Surrey: 2,443
  195. Canton: 2,414
  196. Kathmandu: 2,400
  197. Medford: 2,399
  198. Keeds: 2389
  199. Bloomfield: 2,389
  200. Rotterdam: 2,389
  201. Barcelona: 2,381
  202. Ulan Baatar: 2,380
  203. Angeles: 2,373
  204. Rancho Cucamonga: 2,372
  205. Franklin: 2,370
  206. Mobile: 2,348
  207. Boise, ID: 2,335
  208. Lucknow: 2,328
  209. Scottsdale, AZ 2,220
  210. Santa Rosa: 2,319
  211. Jaipur: 2,274
  212. Edinburgh: 2,267
  213. Edmonton: 2,262
  214. Mississauga: 2,259
  215. Oakland, CA: 2,220
  216. Sioux Falls: 2,216
  217. Gainesville: 2,210
  218. Lakewood: 2,203
  219. Cheektowaga: 2,193
  220. Mililani, HI: 2,189
  221. Saint Petersburg: 2,171
  222. Knoxville: 2,167
  223. Alexadnria: 2,163
  224. Reno, NV: 2,154
  225. Glendale, AZ: 2,148
  226. Cape Coral: 2,117
  227. Eugene, OR: 2,098
  228. Riga: 2,097
  229. Cairo: 2,092
  230. Shal-Alam: 2,091
  231. Middletown: 2,097
  232. Jersey City, NJ: 2,065
  233. Bakersfield,CA: 2,053
  234. Montgomery, AL: 2,052
  235. Roodepoort: 2,051
  236. Santa Clara: 2,050
  237. Anaheim, CA: 2,039
  238. Liverpool: 2,037
  239. Kailua-Kona, HI: 2,030
  240. Georgetown: 2,027
  241. Sao Paulo: 1,971
  242. Auburn: 1,963
  243. Syracuse: 1,951
  244. Greensboro: 1,944
  245. Sharjah: 1,944
  246. Gurgaon: 1,933
  247. St. Petersburg: 1,897
  248. Peoria, IL: 1,893
  249. Wilmington: 1,885
  250. Cambridge: 1,883
  251. Monroe: 1,878
  252. Centurion: 1,868
  253. Phnom Penh: 1,867
  254. Talinn: 1,866
  255. Baku: 1,865
  256. Lisbon: 1,856
  257. Durham: 1,848
  258. Nottingham: 1,845
  259. New Delhi: 1,841
  260. Troy: 1,837
  261. Wichita, KS: 1,833
  262. Spring Hill: 1,832
  263. Brussels: 1,819
  264. Burlington: 1,819
  265. Brighton: 1,818
  266. Buffalo: 1,813
  267. Patna: 1,809
  268. Pkymouth: 1,772
  269. Fremont: 1,769
  270. Berea: 1,752
  271. Reading: 1,740
  272. Ft. Lauderdale: 1,783
  273. Saratoga Springs: 1,725
  274. Ontario: 1,713
  275. Pirt St. lucie: 1,709
  276. Mountain View: 1,705
  277. Paranaque: 1,696
  278. Nassau: 1,695
  279. Stockton: 1,694
  280. Cheyenne: 1,674
  281. Charleston: 1,672
  282. Kihei, HI: 1,672
  283. Portsmouth: 1,668
  284. Saint Paul: 1,668
  285. Cypress: 1,667
  286. Kahului, HI: 1,667
  287. Ocala: 1,664
  288. WInnipeg: 1,662 
  289. Mexico City: 1,661
  290. Sheffield: 1,656
  291. Bellevue: 1,655
  292. Chandler, AZ: 1,644
  293. Brisow: 1,636
  294. Mwanza: 1,636
  295. Santa Clarita: 1,633
  296. Montego Bay: 1,632
  297. Yokohama: 1,625
  298. Stuttgart: 1,621
  299. Milford: 1,617
  300. Lafayette: 1,616
  301. Pasig: 1,616
  302. Nampa: 1,603
  303. Limbiate: 1,601
  304. Norfolk: 1,597
  305. Tampere: 1,592
  306. Yerevan: 1,592
  307. Altoona: 1,582
  308. Soest: 1,582
  309. Indore: 1,581
  310. Kanehoe, HI: 1581
  311. Quincy: 1,578
  312. Tacoma: 1,574
  313. Coventry: 1,567
  314. Noida: 1,547
  315. Caloocan: 1,542
  316. Fairlield, VA 1,539
  317. Roanoke: 1,534
  318. Tallahassee: 1,524
  319. State College: 1,519
  320. Woodstock: 1,515
  321. Geneva: 1,504

eTurboNews is part of the TravelNewsGroup.

