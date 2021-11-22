24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Jamaica Now Setting Its Sights on Gastronomy Tourism

Establishing a Gastronomy Tourism Corridor of Restaurants, Eateries, and Hotels

13 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett (Second Right) shares a light moment with (from left) Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen’s Event Manager, Nicole Pandohie; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Dr. Carey Wallace; Jamaica Food & Drink Company Chairman, Matthew Lyn; and Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Manager Nasma Mohammed-Chin. The occasion was the opening of the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen at the Progressive Plaza, located along Barbican Road, Kingston.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett says his Ministry will establish Gastronomy Tourism Corridors in select areas in Kingston to leverage Jamaica’s culinary tourism offerings and bolster Kingston’s position as a premier tourist destination.

Bartlett made the announcement during the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen launch at the Progressive Plaza, located along Barbican Road, Kingston.

“We want to establish Gastronomy Tourism Corridors. We have looked at the corridor from Half Way Tree to Papine. Already we have more than a hundred restaurants along that corridor, and in the middle of it all is the Gastronomy Centre of Kingston, Devon House. So we will be working together to build out this initiative. The Linkages Network, led by Carolyn McDonald-Riley, will be looking at how we can make that functional,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister added that this corridor would also include New Kingston, which has several eateries, restaurants and hotels, primarily along Knutsford Boulevard.

“We cannot avoid New Kingston in these discussions. Knutsford Boulevard represents itself in this regard, and it cannot be denied. So, we will have to look at not just a corridor in that sense, but in the same way, we have more than one Tourism Resilience Corridors in Jamaica. Similarly, we can look at more than one gastronomy tourism corridors in Kingston,” the Minister explained.

The gastronomy tourism corridor from Knutsford Boulevard would continue along Trafalgar Road, leading to Devon House, then to Lady Musgrave Road to encapsulate the hotels and eateries in that area.

“We are going to ensure that Kingston takes its place as the mega tourism city – with food, entertainment, sports and knowledge as the center of its appeal,” said Bartlett.

The Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen is Jamaica’s newest culinary initiative. It is the first of its kind on the island and boasts a gourmet market, mixology counter, fully equipped studio kitchen and entertainment deck. It will also be home to the annual Jamaica Food and Drink Festival with this year’s staging – JFDF2021 ‘In D’Kitchen’ – offering 24 culinary events over 12 days.

