Remote work for student in 2022



1- waking up to the sound of your alarm (no more groggy morning)

2- looking at a clear and refreshed face in the mirror (sleep well with no worries)

3- spending time on personal hygiene (take as much or as little time as you want)

4- enjoying a delicious and healthy breakfast (no need to rush out of the house with an empty stomach)

5- traveling to school in the most efficient way you can find (car free day!)

6- engaging in a meaningful and dynamic learning experience with your peers (no more day dreaming)

7- still having time to spend with family and friends (hangout before or after school)

8- taking care of errands around the house (shop for groceries or send a text to mom that you’ll be home later than expected)

9- making the rest of your day as smooth and carefree (do all things you never got time for)

10- studying for that upcoming exam (no more headache from late night cramming)

11- reading a good book at the end of the day (no more eye strain from working on screens all day)

12- going to sleep easily and sleeping deeply (goodbye to those sleepless nights worrying about school!)



Now imagine a world where these things are possible.

For some, it might already be a reality, but for those of us who still have to deal with the stress and fatigue of balancing school and work, we know that true change is yet to come.



The good news is that technology is working its way towards improving our lives in ways unimaginable ten years ago.

Technology is now available to solve many problems that students face, especially those with disabilities. As cyber-physical systems evolve and become more complex, they promise greater flexibility and adaptability in the way we work and live. Their ability to reconfigure or even remove human input makes it possible for people with disabilities to overcome otherwise insurmountable challenges.



With the help of technology, people with disabilities are able to overcome personal barriers, lead independent lives and contribute positively to their communities.

Technology can make remote work possible in 2022 for students in this generation by both facilitating collaboration among co-workers no matter where they are in the world and allowing students with disabilities to have more flexible schedules.

Imagine how much time it would save for disabled students if they could do their homework before or after work without having to commute to school.



Remote work may not be as prevalent as today’s co-working spaces, but it is certainly a step in the right direction. It takes into consideration those of us who cannot come into classrooms each day and allows these students to work on some of the same tasks as their peers (online research and writing) and/or pursue alternative interests.



Remote work may not be for everyone in 2022, but it is a potential reality for students with disabilities who want to pursue post-secondary education. It’s something that can take us towards becoming a fully inclusive society that benefits everyone regardless of their differences.

Technology has the power to change our lives in ways that one can only imagine, but it also has the potential to improve lives in unimaginable ways. Remote work is one way that technology can help students with disabilities, but there are more possibilities on the horizon.