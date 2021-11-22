Slovakia to follow Austria into full COVID-19 lockdown

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s office announced today that his government is seriously contemplating a full lockdown, in an attempt to halt the spike in number of new coronavirus infections in the country.

According to Heger, a tree-week full lockdown, similar to the one introduced in neighboring Austria, has been proposed by the Health Ministry, and his office is “intensively” considering the idea.

The expert opinion would be key to making any decision in the coming days, Heger added.

Earlier on Monday, Heger said he was also in favor of mandatory vaccination for people over 50, but said he would follow the guidance of experts here also.

“I am convinced today that there is no other way than vaccines if we do not want to have repeated waves and lockdowns,” he said.

“This devours the economy, people’s health and people’s lives. If we don’t want to experience this agony for years, we clearly need to be protected by the vaccine.”

Slovakia has already banned unvaccinated people from bars and pubs and ordered restaurants to suspend all in-house meal services as part of a set of measures agreed last week.

Barely 45% of Slovakia‘s population are vaccinated against COVID-19 virus – one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Neighboring Austria entered a 10-day national lockdown affecting all citizens on Monday as cases of the virus soared, with Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg apologizing to vaccinated citizens for taking the “drastic step.”

Germany’s Angela Merkel also warned the Germans that current Covid-19 measures were not enough and that Germany was facing a “highly dramatic situation” as winter approached.